You are here

  • Home
  • Anthony Joshua tells Jarrell Miller he will ‘strip him of his soul’ in June bout
﻿

Anthony Joshua tells Jarrell Miller he will ‘strip him of his soul’ in June bout

The two fighters are on a tour promoting their fight, this press conference was a less tetchy affair than the first. (AFP)
Updated 1 min ago
AFP
0

Anthony Joshua tells Jarrell Miller he will ‘strip him of his soul’ in June bout

  • Miller calls IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua "posh"
  • Fight to take place at Madison Square Garden on June 1.
Updated 1 min ago
AFP
0

LONDON: Anthony Joshua has promised Jarrell Miller he will “strip him of his soul” when he defends his world heavyweight titles as he responded to taunts from his US challenger he was a “posh” champion.
British boxer Joshua will fight in the US for the first time when he defends his IBF, WBA and WBO crowns at Madison Square Garden in the challenger’s home city of New York on June 1.
It will be a clash between two unbeaten boxers, with Joshua boasting a record of 21 knockouts in 22 wins compared to Miller’s mark of 23-0-1, with 20 KOs.
The pair had already held a testy press conference in New York last week, with Miller proclaiming Joshua a “fraud” and “a pussy.”
Monday’s event was relatively restrained until Miller suggested London’s Joshua had had things “easy.”
“I’ve still got 10 years left in the sport,” Joshua said. “I don’t know anything else. I like to knock people out and beat people up.”
Former Olympic champion Joshua has largely avoided the kind of ‘trash talk’ common in the promotion of many boxing bouts but he appeared riled Monday, particularly when Miller said Tyson Fury was now the talk of the British heavyweight scene.
Miller, making mock snoring noises during Joshua’s opening remarks, said: “The facial can’t fight for him, the fans can’t fight for him, he’s not the popular one, all I here is Tyson Fury now — he (Joshua) is a sucker.”
But Joshua said: “I’m going to strip him of his soul in that ring. I’m going to reconstruct his face and his body on June 1.”

CHEESEBURGERS AND HARD WORK

Miller, alongside Joshua on a stage at a hotel near London’s Heathrow Airport, said: “I’ve been hearing AJ’s too posh, his nose is up here sometimes.
“For all the underdogs out there who are told they’re not good enough, I’m proof that with one or two cheeseburgers and hard work and dedication you can go far.”
But Joshua insisted he too had known hard times.
“I got banned from the area I was growing up in because I was getting into too much trouble,” he said.
“The state of my hands — this isn’t from boxing, this is from street-fighting. I’ve changed my whole lifestyle around.
“All this spirit this boy’s got, I’m going to strip him of his soul. I’m going to be a surgeon because I’m going to give him a makeover.”
Last week Brooklyn native Miller, a former kickboxer, was adamant he would stop Joshua in seven rounds, a claim he repeated on Monday.
“I don’t need to think, I’ll just get it done. You’ve got to go balls to balls. If I ever doubted myself I would not have made it this far,” he said.
“The game plan’s to stop him in seven rounds. You know how I feel about AJ, and my back-story and where I come from and where we’re going.”
After abandoning plans to fight again at Wembley on April 13, Joshua is now trying to break in on the US market where Deontay Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion and Fury have held sway since their controversial draw in Los Angeles in December.
The 29-year-old Joshua last fought in September at Wembley, stopping Russia’s Alexander Povetkin in seven rounds.

Topics: Anthony Joshua Jarrell Miller Deontay Wilder Tyson Fury boxing heavyweight boxing

Roger Federer made to work for win as path to final opens up

Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

Roger Federer made to work for win as path to final opens up

  • Swiss star beats Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to reach second round.
  • Milos Raonic and Karen Khachanov both suffer shock first-round defeats at the Aviation Club.
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Roger Federer was made to work for a place in the second round as the Swiss maestro beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in just over an hour and a half.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner broke the German in the first game and barely looked in trouble as he won the first set in just 31 minutes. Over the first half hour on court, Federer hit four aces and won his only break point. Kohlschreiber, on the other hand, had one break point but was not able to convert — the first set a perfect illustration of Federer in third gear, doing just enough to ease past a more-than-competent opponent.
But the expected charge to a two-set win did not materialize. Kohlschreiber has won eight titles and while his better days are behind him, the world No. 31 can still trouble the best in the game. He broke the Swiss early in the second to set up a third-set decider.
In his prime, Federer always backed himself to go up a gear come the big moments, be they tie-breaks or deciding sets, and the world No. 7 did just that, breaking Kohlschreiber for 2-0 at the start of the third, and from then on there was only one winner.

MIlos Raonic had a Dubai debut to forget as he was sent packing in the first round by Jan-Lennard Struff. (AFP) 


What was perhaps just as significant regarding Federer’s chances of winning a record eighth Dubai title were the defeats of Milos Raonic and Karen Khachanov. The seventh and fourth seeds were in Federer’s half of the draw, but their time at the Aviation Club was cut short.
Khachanov admitted he was gutted to be dumped out of the tournament, but promised he would be back to his best soon after Nikoloz Basilashvili beat him 6-4, 6-1.
The defeat was the Russian’s third consecutive first-round exit and came in just 69 minutes. But Khachanov vowed to bounce back, saying: “Of course, it’s not nice to lose in some tournaments.
“I have to really believe that I need to get to the level that I was playing.”
Former Wimbledon runner-up Raonic was beaten in three sets by Jan-Lennard Struff and said: “I’m not playing bad. I’m just not executing well in important moments. You go through a few matches where that happens.”

Topics: Roger Federer Dubai Tennis Championships Milos Raonic Karen Khachanov

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Stet: An Editor’s Life by Diana Athill
0
Roger Federer made to work for win as path to final opens up
0
WHAT WE LEARNED: Sorry Maurizio Sarri, marvellous Lionel Messi and time for Cristiano Ronaldo to rest?
0
UK opposition will back public Brexit vote if parliament rejects exit plan
0
Khartoum protesters rally against Sudan emergency laws banning protests and regulating foreign currency
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.