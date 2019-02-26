You are here

Global summit on patient safety opens in Jeddah

A volunteer dentist gives attention to a patient at a medical camp set by volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
date 2019-02-26

Global summit on patient safety opens in Jeddah

  • Patient safety is one of the most important priorities of the health services system
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Under the patronage of King Salman, the 4th Global Ministerial Summit on Patient Safety will open on March 2, bringing together health ministers from more than 50 countries.
The summit will focus on several important aspects, most notably “digital health in patient safety,” which will tackle the digital transformation in health care, its impact on the secure provision of services, and the extent of its potential contributions to increase investment in the coming years. Experts will also discuss “patient safety policymaking,” and the impact and importance of strong legislation in developing policies and procedures that ensure patient safety.
Patient safety is one of the most important priorities of the health services system. The Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC) established in 2017, is the first of its kind in the whole region and fulfills one of the initiatives of the National Transformation Plan 2020. The center’s mandate is to galvanize health care regulators, payers, providers, patients, families and communities around patient safety.

Saudi Commission for Tourism addressed 14,633 complaints in 2018

Visitors tour at majestic rock-hewn tombs of Madain Saleh near the city al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 25, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
Saudi Commission for Tourism addressed 14,633 complaints in 2018

  • The contact center received 33,262 inquiries about tourism services in the Kingdom and provided information about nearly 2,400 offers and discounts during holidays
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The tourism contact center of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) addressed 14,633 complaints filed in 2018 through the center’s 24-hour unified number 19988, which receives all complaints and suggestions from end users.
The complaints were related to services provided in tourist establishments, and mainly focused on accommodation services, travel agencies and tour operators across the Kingdom.
They also indicated administrative, systemic and pricing violations in various sectors that operate under the SCTH. Callers made 265 suggestions for developing tourism services.
The contact center received 33,262 inquiries about tourism services in the Kingdom and provided information about nearly 2,400 offers and discounts during holidays. There were more than 33,000 inquiries about events held in Saudi Arabia.
Online platforms, smartphone apps and SCTH social media accounts have all contributed to reducing the volume of phone calls received by the tourism contact center.

