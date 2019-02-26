You are here

Home health care services in Najran benefits over 900

The Department of Home Health Care in Najran has successfully reduced the ratio of patients with bedsores from 11 percent in Jan. 2018 to 3.7 percent in Jan. 2019. (SPA)
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
0

  The Department of Home Health Care in Najran has successfully reduced the ratio of patients with bedsores from 11 percent in Jan. 2018 to 3.7 percent in Jan. 2019
JEDDAH: The home health care program in Najran has served more than 900 patients in 2018.
A spokesman for Najran Health Affairs, Ali Al-Jledan, said that 26,465 visits were made to patients in their homes in 2018, while the cumulative number of visits since the beginning of the program has reached 81,427 visits to serve approximately 2,775 patients registered with the program since its inception.
He added that 1,853 patients have been discharged since the start of the program.
Al-Jledan pointed out that the Department of Home Health Care provided patients with many health services and a total of 232 medical devices, including 53 beds, 55 air mattresses, 40 wheelchairs, six shower seats, 16 electronic devices for measuring blood pressure, seven oxygen concentrators, 14 devices for monitoring blood glucose levels, 10 devices to drain accumulated fluid in respiratory and quadriplegia patients, and four walking aid devices.
He said that 42 new patients were registered with the program in Jan. 2019, bringing the total number of patients to 929.

He highlighted that the Department of Home Health Care in Najran has successfully reduced the ratio of patients with bedsores from 11 percent in Jan. 2018 to 3.7 percent in Jan. 2019, in addition to achieving first place in the Kingdom for projects that improve the quality of home health care with regards to hand washing.
Najran Health Affairs has entered into a partnership agreement worth SR250,000 with Al-Hamroor Group to provide medical devices for home care patients, and has launched a community program through which medical devices are distributed to patients and repairs are made to improve the patients’ home environment.
The program in Najran provides services to patients through 8 hospitals: King Khaled Hospital, Najran General Hospital, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Sharourah General Hospital, Habuna General Hospital, Badr Al-Janoub General Hospital, Khobash General Hospital, and Al-Amal Complex for Mental Health. Twelve medical teams provide affordable home health care to patients from the program’s target groups. AN Jeddah

Topics: Saudi home health care

Saudi Commission for Tourism addressed 14,633 complaints in 2018

Visitors tour at majestic rock-hewn tombs of Madain Saleh near the city al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 25, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Commission for Tourism addressed 14,633 complaints in 2018

  • The contact center received 33,262 inquiries about tourism services in the Kingdom and provided information about nearly 2,400 offers and discounts during holidays
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The tourism contact center of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) addressed 14,633 complaints filed in 2018 through the center’s 24-hour unified number 19988, which receives all complaints and suggestions from end users.
The complaints were related to services provided in tourist establishments, and mainly focused on accommodation services, travel agencies and tour operators across the Kingdom.
They also indicated administrative, systemic and pricing violations in various sectors that operate under the SCTH. Callers made 265 suggestions for developing tourism services.
The contact center received 33,262 inquiries about tourism services in the Kingdom and provided information about nearly 2,400 offers and discounts during holidays. There were more than 33,000 inquiries about events held in Saudi Arabia.
Online platforms, smartphone apps and SCTH social media accounts have all contributed to reducing the volume of phone calls received by the tourism contact center.

Topics: Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH Al-Ula Madain Saleh

