You are here

  • Home
  • South Sudan’s hunger is growing, despite 5 months of peace
﻿

South Sudan’s hunger is growing, despite 5 months of peace

In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017 file photo, people walk to reach a food distribution site in Malualkuel, the Northern Bahr el Ghazal region of South Sudan. (AP)
Updated 26 February 2019
AP
0

South Sudan’s hunger is growing, despite 5 months of peace

  • The critical conditions are being attributed to displacement driven by conflict, low crop production, an enduring economic crisis and restricted humanitarian access
Updated 26 February 2019
AP
0

JUBA, South Sudan: Five months into South Sudan’s fragile peace, 1.5 million people are on the brink of starvation and half the population, more than six million people, are facing extreme hunger, say the United Nations and South Sudan’s government in a report issued Friday.
Without aid more than 7.5 million people will be at risk of extreme hunger, 260,000 of whom could slip into catastrophe, at risk of starvation, by May, a 70 percent increase compared to the same time last year, said the report.
Aid agencies are concerned that months after the end of South Sudan’s five-year civil war, which killed almost 400,000 people and displaced millions, that populations are still starving.
“There has been no countrywide improvement since last year, this is the start of a concerning trend with the same number of people struggling to access basic food requirements,” Katie Rickard country representative for REACH, a humanitarian research initiative that contributed data for the analysis told The Associated Press.
It’s been two years since South Sudan declared famine in two counties in Unity state, the first formally declared famine anywhere in the world since Somalia’s crisis in 2011. While famine hasn’t returned the numbers are grim. 18 counties are currently classified as being in emergency with 45,000 people in Jonglei, Lakes and Unity states in catastrophe, said the report.
“Without food aid there would be a full blown famine,” said one aid worker with close knowledge of the report who wasn’t authorized to speak on the record.
The critical conditions are being attributed to displacement driven by conflict, low crop production, an enduring economic crisis and restricted humanitarian access.
Despite a 2017 decree by President Salva Kiir for unhindered access, aid workers still struggle to reach the most vulnerable people. In January the number of bureaucratic impediments such as delays and blockages at checkpoints almost tripled from 2018, according to the UN In December supplies were stopped at the border and trucks traveling between Juba and Bentiu were each charged approximately $4,500 to pass through almost 60 checkpoints.
“It is unacceptable that over half of the population faces severe acute food insecurity whilst humanitarian workers continue to be killed and detained,” said Sarah Jackson, Amnesty International’s deputy director of research. The government should stop this man-made humanitarian crisis, she said.
Breaking the cycle of hunger is partly contingent on the implementation of the peace deal and the cease-fire’s ability to hold, said Friday’s report. But even then it’ll take more than a year to pull the country out of crisis especially as people start to return home, Pierre Vauthier a representative for the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization told The Associated Press.
“The population needs humanitarian assistance ... very quickly we will need to help them reintegrate,” he said. 2019 will be a defining year and the focus needs to be on increasing food production, he said.
In parts of the country that have been cut off for years due to fighting and where communities have fled so there’s been little cultivation, the government is concerned people will have nothing to eat when they decide to come home.
“People have been away for almost three years they’re coming barehanded to start at zero, there’s no food,” said Emmanuel Richard, commissioner for Kupera County in Central Equatoria state. In recent weeks people have started trickling back in but they struggle to survive, eating wild fruits from the trees to sustain themselves, said Richard.
With only three months left in the pre-transitional phase of the peace deal, the international community’s patience is waning as the agreement’s been met with delays and continued fighting.
In a statement this week, Norway the UK and the U.S, the troika which helped usher South Sudan to independence, said it was “alarmed” and “disturbed” by the recent escalation in fighting around Yei, which risked undermining the peace agreement and lowering confidence about the parties’ commitment to the accord.
As South Sudan grapples to pick up the pieces after years of war, civilians across the country continue bearing the brunt.
Shielding himself from the hot sun, 23-year-old student Mobio Mayar stands under a tree in the town of Wau one arm crossed over his skinny frame.
“The situation is worse than last year,” he said. “We don’t have work, there’s no food and no water. Sometimes I sleep without eating.”

Topics: South Sudan Juba

Related

0
World
Sexual violence rampant in South Sudan’s Unity area: UN
0
Business & Economy
South Sudan to return to pre-war oil production levels ‘by 2020’

US Navy ships pass through strategic Taiwan Strait, riles China

Updated 47 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

US Navy ships pass through strategic Taiwan Strait, riles China

Updated 47 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: The United States sent two Navy ships through the Taiwan Strait on Monday as the US military increased the frequency of movement through the strategic waterway despite opposition from China.
The voyage risks further raising tensions with China but will likely be viewed by self-ruled Taiwan as a sign of support from the Trump administration amid growing friction between Taipei and Beijing.
The movement comes as US President Donald Trump said the United States and China were “very, very close” to a deal to end a months-long trade war that has slowed global growth and disrupted markets.
The US Navy’s passage through the Taiwan Strait also came just days before a summit between Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
“The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement.
The two ships were identified as the destroyer Stethem and Navy cargo and ammunition ship Cesar Chavez, the statement said. The 1,800-kilometer wide Taiwan Strait separates Taiwan from China.
China expressed anger at the move.
“We resolutely oppose the United States taking provocative actions which are not conducive to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a news briefing on Tuesday.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the US ships had left the strait following a northerly route.
Taiwan’s armed forces had kept watch on the sailing and noticed nothing out of the ordinary, so there was no cause for alarm, it said.
Washington has no formal ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to help defend the island nation and is its main source of arms. The Pentagon says Washington has sold Taiwan more than $15 billion in weaponry since 2010.
China has been ramping up pressure to assert its sovereignty over the island, which it considers a wayward province of “one China” and sacred Chinese territory.
Beijing’s concerns about Taiwan are likely to factor strongly into this year’s Chinese defense budget, following a stern new year’s speech from President Xi Jinping, threatening to attack Taiwan should it not accept Chinese rule.
China has repeatedly sent military aircraft and ships to circle the island on drills in the past few years and worked to isolate the island internationally, whittling down its few remaining diplomatic allies.
The US Defense Intelligence Agency released a report earlier this year describing Taiwan as the “primary driver” for China’s military modernization, which it said had made major advances in recent years.
Democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being run by autocratic China.
Taiwan is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship, which also include a trade war, US sanctions and China’s increasingly muscular military posture in the South China Sea, where the United States also conducts freedom of navigation patrols.

Topics: US China Taiwan

Related

0
World
US warships pass through Taiwan Strait amid China tensions
0
World
US Navy chief does not rule out sending aircraft carrier through Taiwan Strait

Latest updates

And they’re off: Arab influencers jet to Paris Fashion Week
0
Oil industry faces ‘crisis of perception,’ says Saudi Aramco chief
0
US Navy ships pass through strategic Taiwan Strait, riles China
0
US, Taliban express optimism about latest talks
0
Asian football cup boosts Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy rates
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.