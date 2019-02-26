British opposition raises prospect of second Brexit referendum

You are here

The EU has been watching with growing concern the possibility that Britain will crash out of the bloc without a deal. (File/AFP)
Sharm el Sheikh, EGYPT: Britain’s main opposition Labour Party has said it could support a second Brexit referendum as the European Union opened the door to postponing the country’s exit from the bloc beyond the March 29 deadline.
Britain remains as divided as ever over Brexit, which a narrow majority of voters backed in a June 2016 referendum and speculation that London will ask for more time to negotiate its withdrawal has gathered steam in recent days.
British Prime Minister Theresa May suggested Sunday that parliament may not be able to vote on her Brexit deal until March 12, just 17 days before Britain leaves the EU, provoking alarm at home.
European Council President Donald Tusk said he had discussed the “legal and procedural context of a potential extension” when he met May on Sunday on the sidelines of an EU-Arab summit in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh.
“I believe in the situation we are in, an extension would be a rational solution but Prime Minister May still believes she’s able to avoid this scenario,” Tusk told a closing summit press conference.
The EU has been watching with growing concern the possibility that Britain will crash out of the bloc without a deal, risking chaos on both sides of the Channel.
Speculation is mounting that lawmakers will in a series of votes this week move to delay Britain’s withdrawal to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
The opposition Labour Party on Monday raised the pressure, saying it would put forward its own plan for Brexit, which calls for Britain to stay in the EU customs union, as part of those votes.
Labour then said if its plan was rejected, it would lend its support to an amendment on holding a second referendum on EU membership — without specifying a date.
“We are committed to... putting forward or supporting an amendment in favor of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country,” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement.
Corbyn, a lifelong euroskeptic who supports Brexit, has been highly ambiguous throughout the negotiations even though many of his MPs support a second referendum.
The Times described Corbyn’s decision “a significant moment” but added that much would depend on the details of the new policy.
“A second referendum risks deepening the divisions in what is already a deeply divided country. It would prolong Brexit uncertainty for much of the rest of the year. And whatever the outcome, it would not settle the troubled question of Britain’s relationship with the EU,” it said in an editorial.
On currency markets, sterling rose further on speculation that May could push back the March 29 deadline in a bid to avert a painful no-deal divorce.
Adding to her woes, the Daily Mail reported that a group of 23 dissidents met secretly to discuss how to stop Britain leaving the EU without an agreement, with as many as 15 said to be ready to resign.

Taking a united stand, the EU and its remaining 27 countries have repeatedly rebuffed May’s efforts to reopen the Brexit deal struck with her government in November.
Since British lawmakers overwhelmingly rejected her withdrawal deal last month, the Conservative prime minister has sought to address their concerns about the text’s so-called “backstop” arrangement.
London wants the “backstop” — the clause binding Northern Ireland into the EU customs union if a new deal to keep the Irish border open is not found — to be time-limited or to be allowed to unilaterally end it.
The EU opposes any changes to an arrangement designed to keep the border between British Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland flowing. It also sees the “backstop” as an insurance policy for the peace process in the UK province of Northern Ireland.
Brussels however is not budging, though it is offering political reassurances.
Tusk said he told May that “no matter which scenario, all 27 (EU countries) will show maximum understanding and goodwill.”
During a press conference Monday in Sharm El-Sheikh, May said she believes she can still deliver Brexit on time.
The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm leading the Brexit negotiations, is still working on the assumption that Britain will leave the bloc on March 29, commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters earlier in Brussels.
She recalled that Britain would first have to request an extension and the remaining 27 EU countries would have to agree to it unanimously.
May’s negotiating team was expected to continue its talks in Brussels on Tuesday.

Oil industry faces ‘crisis of perception,’ says Saudi Aramco chief

Updated 32 min 40 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

Oil industry faces ‘crisis of perception,’ says Saudi Aramco chief

  • Amin Nasser responds to critics who say industry is on the decline
  • Warns of the consequences if crude supply were to fall substantially
Updated 32 min 40 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

DUBAI: The oil industry faces a “crisis of perception” among its stakeholders that puts at risk its ability to supply energy to billions of customers, according to Amin Nasser, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco.

In a hard-hitting speech at the International Petroleum Week gathering of energy professionals in London on Tuesday, Nasser responded to critics who say that the oil industry is on the decline, and that petrol-burning motor cars will soon be replaced by electric vehicles.

“There is a worrying and growing belief among policy makers and regulators, investment houses, NGOs, and many others that we are an industry with little or no future,” he said, in a transcript of the speech released in advance. 

Nasser cited a recent survey that revealed that the energy sector faces “greater repetitional challenges” than any other.

He told of two encounters at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos last month where senior figures in the financial industry had attacked the oil industry.

“One senior financial figure I spoke to confidently predicted the end of our industry in about five years. Another was slightly less pessimistic — but he speculated that most vehicles on the road would be electric in five to 10 years, when today they account for less than half a percent,” Nasser said.

“In other words, important stakeholders believe that the entire world will soon run on anything … but oil! These views are not based on logic and facts, and are formed mostly in response to pressure and hype … My encounters in Davos showed me that fewer and fewer of our stakeholders accept logic and facts, least of all from us,” he said.

But these critical views were “sincerely held,” he said, showing that stakeholders were “clearly tuning out.”

Nasser highlighted statistics showing that passenger vehicles only account for 20 percent of the world’s oil demand, and that there were as yet no alternative sources of fuel for aircraft, ships, trucks, as well as the petrochemical and lubricants industries, where demand for oil is expected to rise substantially.

He also pointed to the “intermittent nature” of renewable sources, and the disruption to infrastructure that would be needed, especially in under-developed countries, for a switch to renewable energy sources.

“And people gloss over the reality that today, in many countries, more electric vehicles means more coal-powered vehicles. In fact, in some of the world’s most populated countries, up to three-quarters of electricity is generated by coal,” he told the audience.

The speech came a day after US President Donald Trump had complained about the price of crude oil, blaming the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, of which Saudi Arabia is a leading member.

But Nasser warned of the consequences if crude supply were to fall substantially. “Only recently, we saw what a supply deficit of a couple of million barrels per day can do to the oil market. Imagine what 20 million barrels fewer per day would do — which would be the shortfall in five years if investments stopped today.

“And the impact would be even more profound for economies, societies, and people if demand continues to grow over the next five years, as we expect. Ironically, higher oil prices would cause much less pain to us than most,” he added.

Nasser outlined five areas where the oil industry required “urgent, collective effort” to counter the perceptions crisis.

These include showing that the industry understands the concerns and is willing to act on them, for example in the development of cleaner fuels; demonstrating that Big Oil is tackling environmental, social and governance issues; emphasizing the technological advances the industry drives, especially in energy efficiency; pushing back on the criticisms that oil is a bad financial investment and that demand for it will soon peak; and by highlighting the “inspirational” aspects of the industry, like its ability to improve living standards.

“Our industry has made a pivotal and sustained contribution to the global economy and people’s lives, around the world, day after day for over a century. Two billion more people today have access to ample, affordable, and reliable sources of energy than even just a generation ago,” he said. 

