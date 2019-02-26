You are here

Russian choir performs satirical song about nuking the US

St. Isaac’s Cathedral, which hosted the concert, said the song was not on the pre-approved program and was performed as an encore. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 26 February 2019
AP
Russian choir performs satirical song about nuking the US

  • The choir promptly turned off the option of comments on its social media page after it was inundated with indignant remarks
  • The song, popular in the 1980s, jokes about Soviet troops being willing to fire a missile on the US “for three rubles”
Updated 26 February 2019
AP
MOSCOW: A choir in the Russian city of St. Petersburg has drawn criticism for performing a satirical song about firing a missile on the United States from a Soviet nuclear submarine.
The video of the Saturday performance by the St. Petersburg Concert Choir was published over the weekend but only gained attention on Tuesday. The choir promptly turned off the option of comments on its social media page after it was inundated with indignant remarks.
The song, popular in the 1980s, jokes about Soviet troops being willing to fire a missile on the US “for three rubles.”
The choir said in a statement Tuesday that it performs a variety of songs authentic to the time they were written, and that it refuses to “rewrite lyrics for the sake of political correctness.”
St. Isaac’s Cathedral, which hosted the concert, told The Associated Press that the song was not on the pre-approved program and was performed as an encore, and that the cathedral does not approve of it.
The cathedral’s spokesman said although the song is a satirical one “it would be better to refrain from performing it.”
The song, written by Andrei Kozlovsky in the 1980s as political satire of the arms race between the US and the Soviet Union, goes: “Forgive us, America, fair America, but 500 years ago they discovered you for nothing.”
The choir’s performance happened amid the highly charged rhetoric in Russia following the US decision to withdraw from a key security treaty with Russia.
In his news program on Sunday, Dmitry Kiselyov, an influential state media executive, pointed to potential targets of Russian nuclear retaliation. Kisyelov showed interactive maps that presented calculations of how soon Russian nuclear submarines will be able to strike targets on the east and west coasts of the United States.
Kiselyov’s comments, which were unusually bellicose even in the current anti-Western environment in Russia, were in reference to President Vladimir Putin’s state of the nation address last week, in which the Russian leader warned the United States against deploying intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe.

Topics: Russia US

Kim Jong Un impersonator deported from Vietnam ahead of summit

Howard X, an Australian impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, leaves the La Paix Hotel in a car while escorted by police, in Hanoi, Vietnam February 25, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 February 2019
AFP
Kim Jong Un impersonator deported from Vietnam ahead of summit

  • “The real reason is I was born with a face looking like Kim Jong Un, that’s the real crime,” he told reporters Monday, getting into a van headed for the airport with three Vietnamese men
Updated 25 February 2019
AFP
HANOI: A Kim Jong Un impersonator was hauled from his hotel Monday ahead of his planned deportation from Vietnam before the real North Korean leader meets US President Donald Trump in Hanoi later this week.
Howard X arrived in town with Trump impersonator Russell White last week, staging a fake summit on the steps of Hanoi’s Opera House amid a swarm of press and hired security guards.
The real Trump and Kim will meet for a summit in Hanoi on February 27-28 to build on their first meeting in June in Singapore which failed to produce any concrete moves to dismantle Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal.
The Kim lookalike was questioned by Hanoi police on Friday and informed he would be put on a plane back to Hong Kong where he lives.
The impersonator was told by Vietnamese immigration officials his visa was “invalid,” but said he received no further explanation.
“The real reason is I was born with a face looking like Kim Jong Un, that’s the real crime,” he told reporters Monday, getting into a van headed for the airport with three Vietnamese men, not in uniform and who did not identify themselves.
White will be permitted to stay in the city but has been asked to stop appearing in costume in public.
The Trump doppelganger has been stopped on his Hanoi walkabouts by locals and tourists eager to snap a selfie with “The Donald.”
Howard X said he thought he was being deported because the real Kim “has no sense of humor.”
His plane ticket back to Hong Kong would also be cheaper for Vietnamese authorities than a flight for White back to his native Canada, he added.
“Satire is a powerful weapon against any dictatorship. They are scared of a couple of guys that look like the real thing,” said Howard X, wearing a signature Mao-style black suit and thick black glasses.
Vietnam is hastily preparing for this week’s Kim-Trump summit, deploying security personnel across the city, where hotels and government buildings are getting last-minute facelifts ahead of the meeting.
The communist capital has billed itself the “City of Peace” ahead of the talks and is carefully corralling press events to avoid any embarrassing PR moments with the world watching the one-party state.
White said he would remain in Hanoi for the week, though his earlier plans of playing a round of golf and visiting a massage parlour with the lookalike Kim are no longer on the schedule.
Still, he said he’s committed to seeing progress at the Kim-Trump meeting this week.
“We’re here to make politics great again,” he said, before exchanging goodbye kisses with Howard X.

Topics: Howard X Russell White Vietnam Hanoi

