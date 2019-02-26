Shakira to be questioned in June for alleged tax fraud

Abu Dhabi's Image Nation was behind this Oscar-winning documentary — and you need to watch it

DUBAI: Image Nation Abu Dhabi has revealed that is was part of the team behind Oscar-winning film, "Free Solo."

The film was awarded Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The film was directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin and follows rock climber Alex Hannold’s ascent with no gear of El Capitan, a vertical rock in Yosemite National Park.

The film has grossed $17.2 million at the box office and has received 43 nominations and a BAFTA.

The documentary was produced by Parkes+MacDonald Image Nation alongside Little Monster Films and National Geographic.