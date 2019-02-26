BARCELONA: Colombian superstar Shakira will be questioned by a court near Barcelona on June 12 for allegedly evading $16.5 million (€14.5 million) in taxes, a Spanish court said Tuesday.
In a statement, the high court of Catalonia, where the singer lives with her partner, FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, said she had been summoned to appear before a judge.
Shakira to be questioned in June for alleged tax fraud
Shakira to be questioned in June for alleged tax fraud
- The high court of Catalonia said she had been summoned to appear before a judge
BARCELONA: Colombian superstar Shakira will be questioned by a court near Barcelona on June 12 for allegedly evading $16.5 million (€14.5 million) in taxes, a Spanish court said Tuesday.