Shakira to be questioned in June for alleged tax fraud

Colombian superstar Shakira will be questioned by a court near Barcelona on June 12 for allegedly evading $16.5 million (€14.5 million) in taxes. (AFP)
BARCELONA: Colombian superstar Shakira will be questioned by a court near Barcelona on June 12 for allegedly evading $16.5 million (€14.5 million) in taxes, a Spanish court said Tuesday.
In a statement, the high court of Catalonia, where the singer lives with her partner, FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, said she had been summoned to appear before a judge.

Abu Dhabi's Image Nation was behind this Oscar-winning documentary — and you need to watch it

A still from the film 'Free Solo'. (Supplied)
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
0

Abu Dhabi's Image Nation was behind this Oscar-winning documentary — and you need to watch it

Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Image Nation Abu Dhabi has revealed that is was part of the team behind Oscar-winning film, "Free Solo." 

The film was awarded Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards on Sunday night. 

The film was directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin and follows rock climber Alex Hannold’s ascent with no gear of El Capitan, a vertical rock in Yosemite National Park.

The film has grossed $17.2 million at the box office and has received 43 nominations and a BAFTA.

The documentary was produced by Parkes+MacDonald Image Nation alongside Little Monster Films and National Geographic.

 

 

