Donald Trump lands in Vietnam for second summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un

US President Donald Trump waves as he disembarks from Air Force One at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on February 26, 2019, upon his arrival in Vietnam for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AFP)
Updated 26 February 2019
Reuters
Donald Trump lands in Vietnam for second summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un

  • Trump flew into the capital Hanoi on Air Force One
  • Kim arrived by train earlier in the day after a three-day, 3,000 km (1,850 mile) journey from his capital, Pyongyang
Updated 26 February 2019
Reuters
HANOI: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump both arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday, the eve of their second summit at which they will tackle how to implement a North Korean pledge to give up its nuclear weapons.
Trump flew into the capital Hanoi on Air Force One, touching down just before 9 p.m. local time.
Kim arrived by train earlier in the day after a three-day, 3,000 km (1,850 mile) journey from his capital, Pyongyang, through China. He completed the last stretch from a border station to Hanoi by car.
The two leaders, who seemed to strike up a surprisingly warm relationship at their first summit in Singapore last June, will meet for a brief one-on-one conversation on Wednesday evening, followed by a dinner, at which they will each be accompanied by two guests and interpreters, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.
They will meet again on Thursday, she said.
Their talks come eight months after the historic summit in Singapore, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.
While the first meeting was all about breaking the ice after decades of war and bitter animosity between their countries, this time there will be pressure on both to move beyond the vaguely worded commitment they made in Singapore to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Trump’s critics at home have warned him against cutting a deal that would do little to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, urging specific, verifiable North Korean action to abandon the nuclear weapons that threaten the United States.
In return, Kim would expect significant US concessions such as relief from punishing sanctions and a declaration that the 1950-53 Korean War is at last formally over.
Vietnamese officials were on hand to greet Kim at the station in Dong Dang town after he crossed the border from China. He got a red-carpet welcome with honor guard, military band and fluttering North Korean and Vietnamese flags.
Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, who has emerged as an important aide, arrived with him.
About a dozen bodyguards briefly ran alongside Kim’s car as he set off for the two-hour journey to Hanoi, smiling and waving to children lining the route from his limousine.
Roads were closed with Vietnamese security forces in armored-personnel carriers guarding the route to the city’s Melia hotel where he is staying.
Vietnamese authorities have been tight-lipped about the summit and have yet to announce where the two will meet.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also arrived on Tuesday and met Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh for talks.
Trump told reporters before he left he and Kim would have “a very tremendous summit.”
Tweeting on Monday, he stressed the benefits to North Korea if it gave up its nuclear weapons. “With complete Denuclearization, North Korea will rapidly become an Economic Powerhouse. Without it, just more of the same. Chairman Kim will make a wise decision!” Trump said.
In a speech late on Sunday, Trump, however, appeared to play down the possibility of a major breakthrough, saying he would be happy as long as North Korea maintained its pause on weapons testing.
“I’m not in a rush,” he said. “I just don’t want testing. As long as there’s no testing, we’re happy.”
North Korea conducted its last nuclear test in September 2017 and its last intercontinental ballistic missile test in November 2017.
Analysts say the two leaders have to move beyond summit symbolism.
“The most basic yet urgent task is to come to a shared understanding of what denuclearization would entail,” said Gi-Wook Shin, director of Stanford’s Asia-Pacific Research Center.
“The ambiguity and obscurity of the term ‘denuclearization’ only exacerbates the skepticism about both the US and North Korean commitments to denuclearization.”
While the United States is demanding North Korea give up all of its nuclear and missile programs, North Korea wants to see the removal of the US nuclear umbrella for South Korea.
A South Korean presidential spokesman told reporters in Seoul the two sides might be able to agree to a formal end of the Korean War, which was concluded with an armistice not a peace treaty, a move North Korea has long sought.
Protesters in Seoul tore up photographs of Kim and threw them to the ground to highlight their dismay that North Korea’s grim human rights record was not expected to figure in talks.
Amnesty International said Trump had disregarded human rights to gain favor with Kim.
“His silence in the face of relentless and grave human rights violations has been deafening,” it said.

May’s Brexit deal, no-deal or delay? British PM offers lawmakers a choice

Updated 26 February 2019
Reuters
May's Brexit deal, no-deal or delay? British PM offers lawmakers a choice

  • No showdown in parliament expected on Wednesday
  • Some lawmakers see plot to thwart Brexit
Updated 26 February 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday offered lawmakers the chance to vote in two weeks for a potentially disorderly no-deal Brexit or to delay Britain’s exit from the European Union if her attempt to ratify a divorce agreement fails.
Opening up the possibility of a delay and removing the immediate threat of a no-deal exit on March 29 marks one of the biggest turning points in the United Kingdom’s labyrinthine Brexit crisis since the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU.
In a move which pushes back the Brexit cliff edge by three months to the end of June, May announced she was to give the lawmakers two votes on March 13-14 if she failed to get a deal approved by March 12.
The government would allow a vote on March 13 at the latest asking whether lawmakers supported leaving without a deal. If they rejected such an option, on March 14 they would vote on a “short, limited extension” Brexit delay.
“The United Kingdom will only leave without a deal on March 29 if there is explicit consent in the House for that outcome,” May said, though she was clear that the British government was not removing the ultimate threat of a no-deal Brexit.
“An extension cannot take no deal off the table,” May said. “The only way to do that is to revoke Article 50, which I shall not do, or agree a deal.”
May said any extension, not beyond the end of June, would almost certainly have to be a one off and that her government must honor the decision to leave the EU because the credibility of British democracy was at stake.
Earlier, The Sun and Daily Mail newspapers reported that May would formally rule out a no-deal Brexit. Reuters reported on Monday that May’s government was looking at different options, including a possible delay.
Sterling, which has lost about 20 cents against the dollar since the 2016 Brexit referendum, rallied 1.4 percent to $1.3284, the highest since September 2018, and it also rallied strongly against the euro.
“She seems to be giving us a date for a new cliff edge — the end of June,” veteran pro-EU Conservative lawmaker Kenneth Clarke said of May’s statement.

NEW CLIFF EDGE?
The EU would be ready to approve a short Brexit delay if Britain need more time to ensure parliamentary ratification of their divorce agreement, three EU officials said.
After parliament voted 432-202 against her divorce deal in January, May is trying to negotiate changes to the exit deal she agreed with the EU last year and had promised to bring it back for approval in parliament by March 12 at the latest.
The ultimate outcome remains unclear, with scenarios ranging from a last-minute deal to another referendum that May has warned would reopen the divisions of the 2016 referendum campaign or even scupper Brexit.
May’s decision to give lawmakers more say over the outcome was an attempt to see off a rebellion by lawmakers and ministers in her own party who had warned they could vote on Wednesday with opposition parties to grab control of Brexit.
After May’s statement, lawmakers said there would not now be a vote on Wednesday on the plan for parliament to take control if ministers confirmed May’s pledges.
A delay would increase the chances of a reversal of Brexit, especially as the opposition Labour Party is tilting toward supporting another referendum.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, a leading Brexit-supporting lawmaker in May’s Conservative Party, expressed concern: “If it’s being delayed... as a plot to stop Brexit altogether, then I think that would be the most grievous error that politicians could commit.”
Both of Britain’s main parties are under intense pressure to change course on Brexit: both are deeply divided though both are officially committed to implementing Brexit.

REFERENDUM
Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday that even if May got her Brexit deal approved by parliament then it should be put to a “confirmatory” public vote.
“The prime minister’s botched deal provides no certainty or guarantees for the future,” he said, accusing May of running down the clock in a “grotesquely reckless” way.
But the tilt toward another referendum raises problems for Labour, many of whose traditional voters backed Brexit.
The 2016 referendum, in which 17.4 million voters backed leaving and 16.1 million backed staying, showed a country divided about much more than the EU, and has fueled soul-searching about everything from secession and immigration to capitalism and modern British identity.
The crisis has left allies and investors puzzled by a country that was for decades touted as a confident pillar of Western economic and political stability.

