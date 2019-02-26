TUNIS: Libya’s internationally recognized government has agreed with state oil firm NOC on steps to reopen the El Sharara oilfield and lift force majeure, a contractual waiver, a statement said on Tuesday.
Both sides agreed on steps for civilians, who had helped seize the field in December to make financial demands, to leave, the Tripoli government said in a statement.
There was no immediate word from NOC.
Libya’s recognized government agrees with state oil firm to reopen El Sharara oilfield
Libya’s recognized government agrees with state oil firm to reopen El Sharara oilfield
TUNIS: Libya’s internationally recognized government has agreed with state oil firm NOC on steps to reopen the El Sharara oilfield and lift force majeure, a contractual waiver, a statement said on Tuesday.