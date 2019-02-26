You are here

Libya’s recognized government agrees with state oil firm to reopen El Sharara oilfield

A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya December 3, 2014. (Reuters)
Updated 26 February 2019
Reuters
TUNIS: Libya’s internationally recognized government has agreed with state oil firm NOC on steps to reopen the El Sharara oilfield and lift force majeure, a contractual waiver, a statement said on Tuesday.
Both sides agreed on steps for civilians, who had helped seize the field in December to make financial demands, to leave, the Tripoli government said in a statement.
There was no immediate word from NOC.

BP chief likens US oil sector to ‘market without brain’

Updated 2 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
BP chief likens US oil sector to ‘market without brain’

  • Bob Dudley: The US is the only country that completely responds to market signals ... like a market without a brain. It just responds to price signals
  • Overall US crude production has climbed to a weekly record of 12 million barrels per day (bpd) mainly due to increases in the Permian and the Bakken in North Dakota
LONDON: BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley described the high-pace US shale oil sector as a “market without a brain” that, unlike Saudi Arabia and Russia, only responds to market signals.
The US shale oil sector, which has helped the country to become the world’s biggest oil producer last year, needs oil to sell at between $40 to $60 a barrel to make money and moves to stop operating rigs quickly when they become unprofitable.
In its biggest deal in around 20 years, BP bought US assets from BHP for $10.5 billion last year.

 

 “The US is the only country that completely responds to market signals ... like a market without a brain. It just responds to price signals,” Dudley told the International Petroleum Week conference in London.
“Unlike Saudi Arabia and Russia, which adjust their output in response to gluts or shortages in oil supplies, the US shale market responds purely to oil prices.”
Not least in reaction to surging US output, Russia joined a global supply cut deal with the members of OPEC to prop up prices.
Overall US crude production has climbed to a weekly record of 12 million barrels per day (bpd), the US Energy Information Administration said in its latest report, mainly due to increases in the Permian and the Bakken in North Dakota.
Crude stockpiles have built for a fifth straight week to their highest since October 2017 and exports hit an all-time high.

FACTOID

12m - Overall US crude production has climbed to a weekly record of 12 million barrels per day (bpd).

