Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea aren’t out “to kill” Kepa Arrizabalaga

Sarri had a big falling out with Kepa at the end of the League Cup final. (AFP)
LONDON: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had made a big mistake refusing to be substituted during the League Cup final but he was young and the club’s intention was not to “kill him.”
Sarri — speaking on the eve of their Premier League clash with third-placed Tottenham Hotspur — reiterated the board’s ruling that Kepa be fined a week’s wages for the episode.
Kepa, the club’s record £71 million ($93 million) signing from Athletic Bilbao, refused to leave the field to be replaced by Willy Caballero.
Sarri then stormed off down the tunnel in anger before returning — Chelsea eventually lost to City on penalties.
“I spoke with the goalkeeper, with Kepa, of course,” he said.
“Then we spoke altogether, because he said sorry to the technical staff, but it was not enough.
“Then he said sorry to his team-mates, to the club.
“I think he made a big mistake, but we need to be taller. We don’t want to kill him. So there is a position from the club.
“For me the situation is finished. He is a young player (24), he made a mistake, but stop.”
Sarri, though, would not confirm that Kepa would be between the goalposts against Spurs.
It is a pivotal match not only for Spurs and their battle for the title but for Sarri’s side’s three way tussle with Arsenal and Manchester United for the fourth and final Champions League spot.
“I have to decide, maybe yes, maybe not,” said the 60-year-old Italian.
“It will be a decision for the group. For all the players.”
Sarri denied Kepa’s petulance and refusal to obey his orders reflected a greater malaise that he had lost the dressing-room.
“Did you see the match on Sunday? So you have the answer.
“After the game is the same. I think better,” said Sarri, whose side improved on their 6-0 league hammering by City a few weeks ago to only lose on penalties.
Asked if he felt the support of the players was now greater, Sarri said: “Yes.”
“I am not under pressure,” he added. “For me the pressure is a normal pressure.”

Kei Nishikori confident about title tilt after Dubai debut

LONDON: Kei Nishikori claimed he is coming into form at just the right time for a tilt at the Dubai title.
The Japanese star is making his debut at the Aviation Club and his first appearance on Center Court was a relatively easy one as he made light work of Benoit Paire, winning 6-4, 6-3. Nishikori may be top seed but they is still a sense he is feeling his way back to the top of the men’s game having been out for a lot of 2018 with a wrist injury. He fell out of the world’s top 20 for the first time since March 2014 and there wee doubts as to whether he could get back to the level that saw him win 12 titles.
A strong finish to last year has been backed up with the Brisbane International title and yesterday he looked very much like the man to beat as he saw off the tricky Frenchman.
When asked how he was feeling, the world No. 6 said: “I don’t know. I want to say 100 percent. I mean, there is up and down each match, but I think I’m more consistent now. From end of the year last year, I think I’ve been playing good tennis every match. That’s something I had to work on.
“I think it’s going to be very important that I can able to play 80%, 90% every match. That’s going to be my goal this year.”
Out early on court the wind, as it has done the past two weeks, made its presence felt leaving conditions tricky. That, allied to Paire’s unpredictable style of play, made Nishikori’s Dubai debut a testing one, something he admitted.
“(It’s) never easy with this wind, his style of the play. Never easy to feel good rhythm with him. I thought I was serving okay. Everything was good,” the 29-year-old said.
“Yeah, never easy to play Benoit, but I think it was good tennis I did today.
I mean, never easy playing Benoit, of course. Great serve, great backhand. Tricky player. Good dropshot, good touch.
“But, yeah, think played good enough tennis today.”
Apart from his good form another factor that could help Nishikori is the fact that two top seeds have already exited the tournament — Karen Khachanov and Milos Raonic both shocked in the first round. But the Japanese star refused to agree that that made his task any easier.
“I think this wind makes tougher for everybody. I mean, now these days anything can happen,” he said.
“Everybody is getting stronger. I’m not really surprise with these results.
“For me, I never see the draw. I don’t even know who I’m playing next. Yeah, I just try to play one match at a time.”

