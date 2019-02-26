You are here

  • Home
  • Abolish ministries of information, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Turki says
﻿

Abolish ministries of information, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Turki says

Prince Turki Al-Faisal speaks during the event in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 26 February 2019
HALA TASHKANDI
0

Abolish ministries of information, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Turki says

  • They serve no purpose in cellphone era, he tells media forum
Updated 26 February 2019
HALA TASHKANDI
0

RIYADH: Government ministries of information no longer serve any purpose and should be abolished, a senior member of the Saudi royal family said on Tuesday.

Prince Turki Al-Faisal was speaking at the day-long Misk Media Forum in Riyadh, in conversation with the UK bureau chief of Al Arabiya News Channel, Rima Maktabi.

“In my humble opinion, the information ministries no longer serve the same purpose they used to,” Prince Turki said.

“In the era we currently live in, anyone can report the news simply by using their cell phone. I would hope that people who work to do so would always be honest about it, but I believe that information ministries no longer have a purpose.”

Prince Turki said social media could benefit the population if it was used correctly.

“We cannot prevent the dissemination of information, and any attempt to ban social media will not be successful. What we must do is regulate its use and hold people accountable,” he said.

The prince also had a message for young people.

“You’re the future, and you’re the ones who will realize our aspirations. I congratulate you on your ambitions and aspirations and I hope to live long enough to witness them come to fruition,” he told them.

The Misk Foundation is a non-profit philanthropic organization established by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. It was founded to empower Saudi youth by providing them with opportunities for furthering their education and experience in the fields of technology, creative and digital media, the arts and culture.

The forum was created to connect social media entrepreneurs with established digital visionaries and leaders, allowing them to learn from their experience and gain insight.

Speakers and panelists included Mina Al-Oraibi, editor-in-chief at The National newspaper in the UAE, Khalid Aboshaibah, head of digital media at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, and Saudi social media content creator Hitham.

There were panel discussions on social media as a force for good, navigating the new-information environment, the future of customer experience in social networks, how to create content for a video-first world and designing social media for addiction.

Keynote speakers included Shiv Vikram Khemka, vice chairman of Indian conglomerate SUN Group, and Vine star Zach King.

There were also workshops for aspiring social media influencers, including one on how to build your brand by Hitman Inc. founder Steve Brazell, a guide to paid social media by Khaldoun Zaghir, regional head of social and content at Universal McCann, and tips on building a social media strategy from Smaat co-founder and managing director, Ahmed Al-Jabreen.

Campfire sessions, a more intimate and interactive setup that focuses on conversation and event networking, looked at video games in Saudi Arabia, what it means to be a social media influencer and who to trust with values on social media.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Prince Turki warns against US Syria pullout
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Turki Al-Faisal says CIA cannot be trusted on Khashoggi conclusion

Saudi Arabia praises first Arab-EU Summit for building partnership

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia praises first Arab-EU Summit for building partnership

  • King Salman said that the Arab-EU Summit began building a true partnership between the two sides
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday welcomed the outcomes of the first Arab League-EU Summit in Egypt, which concluded on Monday with both sides saying that the conference had been a success.

Addressing the Cabinet during the weekly meeting, King Salman said that the Arab-EU Summit began building a true partnership between the two sides and will contribute to strengthening the historic relationship.

In a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency, the Cabinet chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace re-emphasized what the king said at the summit — that Palestine is the core issue for the region and solving it is not only important to security and stability in the Middle East but it is equally important internationally, especially in Europe.

The Council of Ministers reiterated that the activities of the Iranian regime required a united international stand and stressed that the Kingdom called for a political solution to the Arab crisis in accordance with international law.

The Cabinet was also briefed on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Asian tour.

The Cabinet approved a number of memorandums of understanding (MoU), including an agreement with Switzerland to avoid double taxation.

It further approved an MoU between Saudi Arabia and the UK on civil aviation security, an MoU between the Kingdom and the US civil aviation authorities for technical cooperation, and an agreement between the Kingdom and Spain in civil aviation.

The Cabinet approved an MoU between the Kingdom and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) regarding Saudi contributions to UNCTAD projects to help the Palestinian people.

The Cabinet expressed pride in the keenness of the leadership to honor military force members and acknowledge the sacrifices that they have made.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet praise for crown prince’s Asia tour
0
Saudi Arabia
Newly appointed Saudi Cabinet members sworn in

Latest updates

Russia’s ex-cybersecurity chief gets 22 sentence in jail
0
Hundreds more leave Syria Daesh holdout: AFP reporter
0
Berkshire overpaid for Kraft Heinz: Warren Buffett
0
US seeks vote on UN resolution to allow aid into Venezuela
0
Australian Cardinal Pell faces abuse sentencing hearing
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.