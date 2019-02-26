You are here

KSA's King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival attracts visitors from around the world

The King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival seeks to connect the new generation to the ancient Arab heritage. (SPA)
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
KSA’s King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival attracts visitors from around the world

  • The event focuses on Saudi cultural heritage, with camels having played an important role in the region
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The third King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival, in the southern Sayahdah district of Al-Dahnaa southeast of Riyadh, has attracted camel lovers and camel racing enthusiasts from Gulf and Arab countries.

The bleachers of the festival and the Saudi Camel Village were crowded with participants and visitors enjoying the event.

The Omani Royal Camel Corps performed four shows in the festival’s open-air theater while playing their own music amid considerable interaction from the audience.

The show began with the band riding on camels and presenting different formations in a circular shape, with seven camels moving in a circular motion and running fast, led by one man who controlled them with long ropes in a simulation of circus horses. 

There was also a show of Al-Azi art, which is attributed to the skill of praise and pride, in addition to a final show that gathered the camels in one place and had a camel with a banner that said “Thank you,” while another camel raised a bouquet of roses with its mouth to signal the end of the shows. 

Mohammed bin Khalifah, an Emirati who has been attending the festival since it began on Feb. 5, praised the event: “After having attended the previous King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival, I have come to this year’s festival with my friends and noticed that it has significantly changed.” 

He said that he attended several camel beauty contests but had never seen camels that were as beautiful as the ones at the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival.

“The beauty contest is made unique by the exciting competition between camel owners to the point that we are following all the results on the Camel Club’s Twitter account,” he said. 

Egypt participated in the camel races at the festival with 29 camels. The head of the competitions committee at the Egyptian Camel Federation, Salama Abu El-Nada, said that camel corps have come from all Egyptian governorates. 

Abu El-Nada said that the participation of the Egyptian camel corps will be at the end of the festival from March 11 to 20.

He expressed his pride that the Egyptian camel corps will be participating in one of the most important camel racing events in the world.

On the sidelines of the festival, the Camel Museum exhibits the history of camels in Islam and Arab countries and how they evolved throughout history.

The museum aims to identify and review the history of camels and the stages of their evolution through murals decorating the museum.

The museum also features a mummified statuette of Khuzama, one of the camels participating in past editions of the festival. It represents the beauty of camels and the use of the latest means of mummification. 

The Camel Museum included an overview of camel models, types, and benefits, as well as paintings and drawings made of camel hair, showing the beauty and detail of its craftsmanship.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival

Saudi Arabia praises first Arab-EU Summit for building partnership

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia praises first Arab-EU Summit for building partnership

  • King Salman said that the Arab-EU Summit began building a true partnership between the two sides
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday welcomed the outcomes of the first Arab League-EU Summit in Egypt, which concluded on Monday with both sides saying that the conference had been a success.

Addressing the Cabinet during the weekly meeting, King Salman said that the Arab-EU Summit began building a true partnership between the two sides and will contribute to strengthening the historic relationship.

In a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency, the Cabinet chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace re-emphasized what the king said at the summit — that Palestine is the core issue for the region and solving it is not only important to security and stability in the Middle East but it is equally important internationally, especially in Europe.

The Council of Ministers reiterated that the activities of the Iranian regime required a united international stand and stressed that the Kingdom called for a political solution to the Arab crisis in accordance with international law.

The Cabinet was also briefed on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Asian tour.

The Cabinet approved a number of memorandums of understanding (MoU), including an agreement with Switzerland to avoid double taxation.

It further approved an MoU between Saudi Arabia and the UK on civil aviation security, an MoU between the Kingdom and the US civil aviation authorities for technical cooperation, and an agreement between the Kingdom and Spain in civil aviation.

The Cabinet approved an MoU between the Kingdom and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) regarding Saudi contributions to UNCTAD projects to help the Palestinian people.

The Cabinet expressed pride in the keenness of the leadership to honor military force members and acknowledge the sacrifices that they have made.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

