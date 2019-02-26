You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese president pledges safe return of Syrian refugees
﻿

Lebanese president pledges safe return of Syrian refugees

Lebanese President Michel Aoun met EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini in Beirut. (AFP/File)
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

Lebanese president pledges safe return of Syrian refugees

  • President met European Union foreign policy chief
  • Syrian refugees, maritime dispute with Israel discussed
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun pledged the safe return of Syrian refugees, with the European Union (EU) confirming it was ready to help in all areas of repatriation.

Aoun met the EU’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, in Beirut. She had been in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, for a two-day Arab-EU summit and was on the same flight as Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who had also been at the summit.

During a meeting with Mogherini, Aoun said: “Lebanon will continue to work to ensure the return of Syrian refugees to safe areas in Syria, and we will not wait for a political solution to the Syrian crisis as it may take long.

“We have received information in Beirut indicating that returning refugees are being cared for by the Syrian authorities, who have provided them with prefabs, infrastructure and schools - the EU and other international organizations can verify this.”

Aoun said that while the EU made political decisions, Lebanon’s were socio-economic, referring to the negative impact of the Syrian refugee population in Lebanon.

He suggested that “international aid should be paid to Syrian refugees after they return home to encourage their return,” explaining that “distributing aid to refugees in Lebanon along with their work here in which they compete with the Lebanese labor force are encouraging them to stay, leading to an increase in the immigration of Lebanese youth.”

Aoun stressed that cooperation between the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon to maintain stability on the southern Lebanese border would continue.

Mogherini briefed the Lebanese president on the outcomes of the summit and also met Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who discussed with her the Lebanese-Israeli maritime dispute over the maritime border. 

He called on the EU to play an effective role in its demarcation. He also highlighted the need to understand Lebanon’s position on helping Syrian refugees return to their country.

Mogherini and Hariri inaugurated a new EU building, and Mogherini described it as “the best symbol of friendship and family atmosphere” linking the EU with Lebanon.

“The work we are doing in Lebanon in the security and defense sectors are not only for Lebanon but also for the security of Europe. We certainly have political, economic and social dialogues, our bilateral trade is increasing year after year, and investment in Lebanon has become an increasing priority.
“During the Cedar Conference, we pledged to contribute a package of more than 1.5 billion euros until 2020 in conjunction with the reforms scheduled to be implemented, and we learned that the government is determined to implement them.
“Lebanon may be the most European country among Arab countries, and I hope that European students would continue their education in Lebanon.”
Hariri said Lebanon was Europe’s gateway to the Arab world and the Arab World’s gateway to Europe.
“The EU has always supported Lebanon's sovereignty and independence and continues to be our partner in peace, stability, prosperity and growth, and we are grateful for that.”

Topics: Syrian refugees Michel Aoun Federica Mogherini European Union (EU) Lebanon Beirut

Related

0
Middle-East
Arab summit to address economic crisis in Mideast: Lebanon’s Aoun
0
Middle-East
Syrian refugees wade through their worst Lebanese winter

Hundreds more leave Syria Daesh holdout: AFP reporter

In this file photo taken on February 17, 2019 veiled women, reportedly wives and members of the Daesh, walk under the supervision of a female fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at al-Hol camp in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria. (AFP)
Updated 27 February 2019
AFP
0

Hundreds more leave Syria Daesh holdout: AFP reporter

  • Women could be seen spilling out of the trucks as SDF fighters prepared to screen yet another batch of survivors from the last speck of the terrorists “caliphate”
Updated 27 February 2019
AFP
0

NEAR BAGHOUZ, Syria: Hundreds of suspected terrorists and their relatives exited the last Daesh group holdout in eastern Syria aboard 11 trucks on Tuesday, an AFP reporter said.
The huge double-trailer trucks snaked toward a screening point manned by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces across the plain from Baghouz, the last hamlet still held by Daesh.
Women could be seen spilling out of the trucks as SDF fighters prepared to screen yet another batch of survivors from the last speck of the terrorists “caliphate.”
On Monday alone, 46 such trucks left the Daesh pocket, bringing to around 50,000 the number of people who quit terrorist-held territory since December.
Among them were thousands of suspected terrorists who tried to blend in with civilians in a desperate attempt to save their lives before a final assault by the Kurdish-led SDF.

Topics: Syria Daesh

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Lebanese president pledges safe return of Syrian refugees
0
Middle-East
Idlib extremists kill 20 Syria govt loyalists in 3 days

Latest updates

Trump, Kim to hold second nuclear summit with world watching
0
India doesn’t want ‘further escalation’ after Pakistan air strikes: FM
0
US state seeks abuse records from over 400 Catholic churches, institutions
0
Last refugee children leave Pacific camp: advocates
0
Palestinian DJs bring past into present with fresh beats
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.