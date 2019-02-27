You are here

BP chief likens US oil sector to 'market without brain'

The US shale oil sector needs to sell at between $40 to $60 a barrel to make money and moves to stop operating rigs quickly when they become unprofitable. (Getty Images)
Updated 27 February 2019
Reuters
BP chief likens US oil sector to 'market without brain'

  • Bob Dudley: The US is the only country that completely responds to market signals ... like a market without a brain. It just responds to price signals
  • Dudley: Unlike Saudi Arabia and Russia, which adjust their output in response to gluts or shortages in oil supplies, the US shale market responds purely to oil prices
Updated 27 February 2019
Reuters
LONDON: BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley described the high-pace US shale oil sector as a “market without a brain” that, unlike Saudi Arabia and Russia, only responds to market signals.
The US shale oil sector, which has helped the country to become the world’s biggest oil producer last year, needs oil to sell at between $40 to $60 a barrel to make money and moves to stop operating rigs quickly when they become unprofitable.
In its biggest deal in around 20 years, BP bought US assets from BHP for $10.5 billion last year.

 

 “The US is the only country that completely responds to market signals ... like a market without a brain. It just responds to price signals,” Dudley told the International Petroleum Week conference in London.
“Unlike Saudi Arabia and Russia, which adjust their output in response to gluts or shortages in oil supplies, the US shale market responds purely to oil prices.”
Not least in reaction to surging US output, Russia joined a global supply cut deal with the members of OPEC to prop up prices.
Overall US crude production has climbed to a weekly record of 12 million barrels per day (bpd), the US Energy Information Administration said in its latest report, mainly due to increases in the Permian and the Bakken in North Dakota.
Crude stockpiles have built for a fifth straight week to their highest since October 2017 and exports hit an all-time high.

FASTFACTS

12m - Overall US crude production has climbed to a weekly record of 12 million barrels per day (bpd).

Berkshire overpaid for Kraft Heinz: Warren Buffett

Updated 27 February 2019
Reuters
Berkshire overpaid for Kraft Heinz: Warren Buffett

  • ‘We overpaid for Kraft. I was wrong in a couple of ways on Kraft Heinz’
  • Warren Buffett spoke four days after Kraft Heinz took a $15.4 billion writedown
Updated 27 February 2019
Reuters
NEW YORK: Warren Buffett said on Monday that his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. overpaid in the merger that created Kraft Heinz Co.
Berkshire and Brazilian firm 3G Capital had teamed up in 2015 to combine the former Kraft Foods with their H.J. Heinz. They own about half of the merged company, with Berkshire holding a 26.7 percent stake.
“We overpaid for Kraft,” Buffett said on CNBC television. “I was wrong in a couple of ways on Kraft Heinz.”
Buffett spoke four days after Kraft Heinz took a $15.4 billion writedown for its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands and other assets, slashed its dividend, and said the US Securities and Exchange Commission was probing its accounting. Kraft Heinz also said a turnaround likely wasn’t imminent.
Kraft Heinz tumbled 27.5 percent on Friday, causing Berkshire to lose $4.3 billion on its stake.
Buffett said he had learned about the SEC probe about seven to 10 days before it was announced.
Greg Abel, a Berkshire vice chairman who is widely considered a candidate to succeed the 88-year-old Buffett as Berkshire’s chief executive officer, sits on Kraft Heinz’s board.
Kraft Heinz’s announcement raised questions about 3G Capital’s financial strategy for Kraft Heinz, whose brands include Jell-O, Kool-Aid and Philadelphia cream cheese, and whether it appears increasingly out of step with consumers seeking healthier, fresher alternatives to processed food products.
Buffett acknowledged these changes, but said greater pressure is coming from retailers such as Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp., including through the latter’s Kirkland brand.
“The ability to price has changed, and that’s huge,” Buffett said.
