You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf: Dr. Hisham Alhadlaq, DG of Saudi Education Ministry’s Research and Development Office
﻿

FaceOf: Dr. Hisham Alhadlaq, DG of Saudi Education Ministry’s Research and Development Office

Dr. Hisham Alhadlaq
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Dr. Hisham Alhadlaq, DG of Saudi Education Ministry’s Research and Development Office

  • Alhadlaq is also a professor of medical physics and nanomedicine at King Saud University in Riyadh
  • Alhadlaq has a bachelor’s degree in physics from King Saud University, a master’s in biophysics from Ohio State University, and a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from Oakland University
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
0

Dr. Hisham Alhadlaq has been director general of the Research and Development Office (RDO) at the Saudi Education Ministry since March 2018.

He is also a professor of medical physics and nanomedicine at King Saud University in Riyadh, where he has been a faculty member since 2005. 

He has served as director general of the King Abdullah Institute for Nanotechnology at King Saud University since May 2017. 

Alhadlaq has a rich and extensive academic career, having served as a visiting professor and visiting researcher at various institutions.

For instance, he was a visiting assistant professor at the Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) in Singapore between 2014 and 2015. 

He was a visiting assistant professor at Yale University and the Yale School of Medicine between 2010 and 2012, and a visiting research scholar at Oakland University between 2006 and 2007.

He is a prolific academic writer who has made many contributions to his field of specialization, and has led a number of training programs and workshops.

Alhadlaq has a bachelor’s degree in physics from King Saud University, a master’s in biophysics from Ohio State University, and a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from Oakland University. 

The UK Science and Innovation Network, in partnership with the RDO, is running workshops on Feb. 25-27 under the title “Clean Energy and Artificial Intelligence.”

“This collaboration is going to prove highly beneficial to the advancement of scientific discoveries in both countries,” Alhadlaq told Arab News. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: John Duke Anthony, CEO of National Council on US-Arab Relations
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Andreas Schwer, chief executive officer of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries

Saudi Arabia praises first Arab-EU Summit for building partnership

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia praises first Arab-EU Summit for building partnership

  • King Salman said that the Arab-EU Summit began building a true partnership between the two sides
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday welcomed the outcomes of the first Arab League-EU Summit in Egypt, which concluded on Monday with both sides saying that the conference had been a success.

Addressing the Cabinet during the weekly meeting, King Salman said that the Arab-EU Summit began building a true partnership between the two sides and will contribute to strengthening the historic relationship.

In a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency, the Cabinet chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace re-emphasized what the king said at the summit — that Palestine is the core issue for the region and solving it is not only important to security and stability in the Middle East but it is equally important internationally, especially in Europe.

The Council of Ministers reiterated that the activities of the Iranian regime required a united international stand and stressed that the Kingdom called for a political solution to the Arab crisis in accordance with international law.

The Cabinet was also briefed on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Asian tour.

The Cabinet approved a number of memorandums of understanding (MoU), including an agreement with Switzerland to avoid double taxation.

It further approved an MoU between Saudi Arabia and the UK on civil aviation security, an MoU between the Kingdom and the US civil aviation authorities for technical cooperation, and an agreement between the Kingdom and Spain in civil aviation.

The Cabinet approved an MoU between the Kingdom and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) regarding Saudi contributions to UNCTAD projects to help the Palestinian people.

The Cabinet expressed pride in the keenness of the leadership to honor military force members and acknowledge the sacrifices that they have made.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet praise for crown prince’s Asia tour
0
Saudi Arabia
Newly appointed Saudi Cabinet members sworn in

Latest updates

Russia’s ex-cybersecurity chief gets 22 sentence in jail
0
Hundreds more leave Syria Daesh holdout: AFP reporter
0
Berkshire overpaid for Kraft Heinz: Warren Buffett
0
US seeks vote on UN resolution to allow aid into Venezuela
0
Australian Cardinal Pell faces abuse sentencing hearing
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.