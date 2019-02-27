FaceOf: Dr. Hisham Alhadlaq, DG of Saudi Education Ministry’s Research and Development Office

Dr. Hisham Alhadlaq has been director general of the Research and Development Office (RDO) at the Saudi Education Ministry since March 2018.
He is also a professor of medical physics and nanomedicine at King Saud University in Riyadh, where he has been a faculty member since 2005.
He has served as director general of the King Abdullah Institute for Nanotechnology at King Saud University since May 2017.
Alhadlaq has a rich and extensive academic career, having served as a visiting professor and visiting researcher at various institutions.
For instance, he was a visiting assistant professor at the Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) in Singapore between 2014 and 2015.
He was a visiting assistant professor at Yale University and the Yale School of Medicine between 2010 and 2012, and a visiting research scholar at Oakland University between 2006 and 2007.
He is a prolific academic writer who has made many contributions to his field of specialization, and has led a number of training programs and workshops.
Alhadlaq has a bachelor’s degree in physics from King Saud University, a master’s in biophysics from Ohio State University, and a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from Oakland University.
The UK Science and Innovation Network, in partnership with the RDO, is running workshops on Feb. 25-27 under the title “Clean Energy and Artificial Intelligence.”
“This collaboration is going to prove highly beneficial to the advancement of scientific discoveries in both countries,” Alhadlaq told Arab News.