Saudi Arabia praises first Arab-EU Summit for building partnership

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
King Salman said that the Arab-EU Summit began building a true partnership between the two sides

  • King Salman said that the Arab-EU Summit began building a true partnership between the two sides
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday welcomed the outcomes of the first Arab League-EU Summit in Egypt, which concluded on Monday with both sides saying that the conference had been a success.

Addressing the Cabinet during the weekly meeting, King Salman said that the Arab-EU Summit began building a true partnership between the two sides and will contribute to strengthening the historic relationship.

In a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency, the Cabinet chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace re-emphasized what the king said at the summit — that Palestine is the core issue for the region and solving it is not only important to security and stability in the Middle East but it is equally important internationally, especially in Europe.

The Council of Ministers reiterated that the activities of the Iranian regime required a united international stand and stressed that the Kingdom called for a political solution to the Arab crisis in accordance with international law.

The Cabinet was also briefed on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Asian tour.

The Cabinet approved a number of memorandums of understanding (MoU), including an agreement with Switzerland to avoid double taxation.

It further approved an MoU between Saudi Arabia and the UK on civil aviation security, an MoU between the Kingdom and the US civil aviation authorities for technical cooperation, and an agreement between the Kingdom and Spain in civil aviation.

The Cabinet approved an MoU between the Kingdom and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) regarding Saudi contributions to UNCTAD projects to help the Palestinian people.

The Cabinet expressed pride in the keenness of the leadership to honor military force members and acknowledge the sacrifices that they have made.

Riyadh forum offers building projects worth SR500bn

Prince Faisal praised the forum for helping to promote an integrated approach to achieving the country’s ambitions for the sector. (SPA)
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
Riyadh forum offers building projects worth SR500bn

  • Prince Faisal praised the forum for helping to promote an integrated approach to achieving the country’s ambitions for the sector
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi construction projects worth more than SR500 billion ($133 billion) were presented to contractors at a major event opened on Monday by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.
The two-day Future Projects Forum (FPF), organized by the Saudi Contractors Authority, aims to increase communication between the public and private sectors in the Kingdom in a bid to support the development of the contracting sector.
Prince Faisal praised the forum for helping to promote an integrated approach to achieving the country’s ambitions for the sector.
Several government organizations and leading national companies are participating in the FPF, which has put forward more than 600 future projects to contractors.
The forum also aims to encourage foreign investment and help raise the efficiency and competitiveness of contractors to meet the technical requirements of the building projects planned for Saudi Arabia. 

