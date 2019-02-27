You are here

Australian Cardinal Pell faces abuse sentencing hearing

Australian Cardinal George Pell holds a candle as Pope Francis leads the Easter vigil mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican, April 15, 2017. (REUTERS)
Updated 27 February 2019
AP
  • Pope Francis removed Pell as a member of his informal cabinet in October
  • Pell faced an abusive crowd as he entered court half an hour before his hearing was scheduled
MELBOURNE, Australia: The most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex abuse could face his first night in custody after a sentencing hearing Wednesday that will decide his punishment for molesting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral two decades ago.
A Victoria state County Court jury unanimously convicted Cardinal George Pell in December of abusing the two 13-year-olds in a rear room of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in 1996 weeks after becoming archbishop of Australia’s second-largest city.
But unusually, Pell wasn’t taken into custody immediately because he had surgery scheduled to have both knees replaced.
Chief Judge Peter Kidd continued Pell’s bail until his sentencing hearing, but warned Pell that did not indicate he would avoid a custodial sentence.
Pope Francis removed Pell as a member of his informal cabinet in October. He had remained prefect of the Vatican’s economy ministry, but his five-year term expired this month, acting Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said.
Gisotti tweeted that Pell “is no longer” the Holy See’s economy chief.
Pell faces a potential 50 years in prison for five convictions of sexual penetration and indecent acts involving the boys.
The judge said Pell was guilty of a breach of trust with an element of brutality and had had a sense of impunity. “I see this as callus, brazen offending — blatant,” Kidd said.
The judge will not announce Pell’s sentence on Wednesday, but he has yet to announce a date. Pell’s convictions and details of his crimes had been suppressed by a court order until Tuesday.
Pell faced an abusive crowd as he entered court half an hour before his hearing was scheduled.
“I hope you burn in hell!” one man shouted while pushing against a cluster of police officers trying to shield the cardinal as he walked into the courthouse. “You’re a pedophile! You’re a criminal! You’re a monster!“
Pell had maintained his innocence throughout, describing the accusations as “vile and disgusting conduct.” His lawyers have appealed the convictions and will apply for bail in the Court of Appeal later Wednesday. No date has been set for an appeal hearing.
Sex offenders in Victoria state would normally be sent to prison after they are convicted and while awaiting sentence.
Pell’s lawyer Robert Richter has said a custodial sentence is inevitable.
Prosecutor Mark Gibson said Pell was guilty of serious offenses against vulnerable boys. “The prisoner has shown no remorse or insight into his offending,” Gibson told the court.
Richter said he did not object to police taking a Pell mouth swab to add to a DNA database of serious criminals. Such forensic samples are mandatory for serious crimes.
Gisotti read a statement to reporters Tuesday at the Vatican, saying Francis has confirmed “precautionary measures” already taken against Pell, including a ban on his celebrating Mass in public and “as is the rule, contact in any way or form with minors.”
The victim who testified at Pell’s trial said after the conviction was revealed that he has experienced “shame, loneliness, depression and struggle.” In his statement, the man said it had taken him years to understand the impact the assault had on his life.
The other man died of a heroin overdose his father attributed to the aftermath of the abuse. Neither victim can be named under state law.
The revelations in the Pell case came in the same month that the Vatican announced Francis approved the expulsion from the priesthood of a former high-ranking American cardinal, Theodore McCarrick, for sexual abuse of minors and adults.
The convictions were also confirmed days after Francis concluded his extraordinary summit of Catholic leaders summoned to Rome for a tutorial on preventing clergy sexual abuse and protecting children from predator priests.
Australia’s ranking bishop, Mark Coleridge, who delivered the homily at the final Mass of the summit, said Pell’s convictions “shocked many across Australia and around the world, including the Catholic Bishops of Australia.”

Trump, Kim to hold second nuclear summit with world watching

This combination of photos shows a file photo taken on June 11, 2018 of US President Donald Trump (L) during his meeting with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (not pictured) at The Istana, the official residence of the prime minister, in Singapore; and a file image of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (R) during his meeting with the Singaporean leader the day before on June 10, 2018, in Singapore. (AFP)
Updated 27 February 2019
AP
  • Trump remains eager to claim an attention-grabbing victory to offset the political turmoil he faces at home
  • North Korea has spent decades, at great economic sacrifice, building its nuclear program, and there is widespread skepticism that it will give away that program cheaply
HANOI, Vietnam: President Donald Trump is paying a courtesy call on his Vietnamese hosts while North Korea’s Kim Jong Un was expected to take in some sights Wednesday before the leaders open their second nuclear summit with a one-on-one meeting and private social dinner.
But the carnival-like atmosphere in the Vietnamese capital, with vendors hawking T-shirts emblazoned with the leaders’ faces, stood in contrast to the serious items on their agendas: North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Trump and Kim first met last June in Singapore, a summit that was long on historic pageantry but short on any enforceable agreements for North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal.
North Korea has spent decades, at great economic sacrifice, building its nuclear program, and there is widespread skepticism that it will give away that program cheaply.
Trump has praised Pyongyang for ceasing missile tests and has appeared to ease up on demanding a timeline for disarmament. Trump hopes that Kim, who is seeking relief from crushing US sanctions, will opt to give up his nuclear weapons program in exchange for help revitalizing his country’s economy.
“Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, hours before he and Kim were due to meet again. “The potential is AWESOME, a great opportunity, like almost none other in history, for my friend Kim Jong Un. We will know fairly soon — Very Interesting!
Trump had a full day of meetings with Vietnamese officials before the one-on-one sit-down and dinner with Kim later Wednesday. Kim was expected to leave his locked-down hotel to visit various sites in Hanoi.
Trump remains eager to claim an attention-grabbing victory to offset the political turmoil he faces at home.
With the president outside the US, his now-disbarred former personal lawyer was testifying publicly on Capitol Hill later Wednesday about alleged misconduct by Trump. The Democratic-led House, with backing from several Republicans, approved legislation aimed at blocking the Republican president from steering billions of dollars to build barriers along the US-Mexico border. A House committee also voted to subpoena administration officials over family separations at the border.
Michael Cohen, once Trump’s loyal attorney and fixer, has turned on his former boss and cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking into whether the Trump’s presidential campaign coordinated with Russia and whether the president tried to obstruct the investigation.
The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., accused Democrats in Congress of scheduling Cohen’s testimony to overshadow the summit.
“After 60 years of failed attempts trying to end the war, trying to end nuclear proliferation on the Korean peninsula, you have finally a president who’s willing to do it,” he told Fox News Channel. “For the Democrats to try to counter program that kind of progress — to try to perhaps somehow distract him with this nonsense ... it just goes to show you how much those Democrats really disdain Trump but also America.”
The president jabbed at Democrats too, saying in a tweet that they “should stop talking about what I should do with North Korea and ask themselves instead why they didn’t do ‘it’ during eight years of the Obama Administration?“

