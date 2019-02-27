You are here

  • Home
  • US seeks vote on UN resolution to allow aid into Venezuela
﻿

US seeks vote on UN resolution to allow aid into Venezuela

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza speaks to the United Nations Security Council meeting on Venezuela February 26, 2019, at the United Nations in New York City. (AFP)
Updated 27 February 2019
AP
0

US seeks vote on UN resolution to allow aid into Venezuela

  • Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, whose country backs the Maduro government and opposes any interference in a country’s internal affairs
Updated 27 February 2019
AP
0

UNITED NATIONS: US envoy Elliott Abrams said Tuesday the Trump administration will seek a UN Security Council vote this week on a resolution calling for Venezuela’s government to let in humanitarian aid and to hold free elections, and then sparred with Russia over possible US military intervention in the politically divided country.
Abrams accused “armed gangs, thugs and criminals released from prisons” of being mobilized to control Venezuela’s borders — leading to the burning of humanitarian aid and Venezuelans being shot, beaten and killed as they tried to bring in food and medicine while President Nicolas Maduro “literally was dancing in Caracas.”
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza responded by accusing the United States of organizing and financing “a well-orchestrated operation” to violate his country’s sovereignty that Venezuelan armed forces and police “were able to contain ... without using any kind of deadly force.”
He claimed that “the aggression came from the Colombian side” and blamed opposition “thugs” and “bandits” for the violence, saying most of the injured were soldiers, police and other law enforcement personnel.
The opposing views of Saturday’s attempt by opposition leader Juan Guaido to deliver aid to Venezuelans facing an economic crisis and severe shortages of food and medicine reflected the deep divisions in the Security Council and among the UN’s 193 member states. Guaido is recognized as Venezuela’s interim president by the US and over 50 other countries.
Arreaza called on the Security Council to support a resolution that rejects “the threat of the use of force against the Venezuelan people, and to rule that out once and for all.”
Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, whose country backs the Maduro government and opposes any interference in a country’s internal affairs, said it is “perfectly clear” that Washington’s sole aim in creating Saturday’s “humanitarian show” was “not resolving the problems of Venezuela, not caring for the people, but regime change, including with threats to do so via foreign intervention.”
Abrams, clearly angered, shot back saying: “I reject from start to finish, I reject from top to bottom, accusations of military interventions from a country that is occupying the territory of Georgia and Ukraine.”
Before the council meeting, he told reporters that US policy “is to use as much diplomatic and economic and political pressure as we can” along with the countries backing Guaido “to support the Venezuelan people’s desire for democracy.”
As for President Donald Trump’s statement that all options are on the table, he said, “presidents always say that, and rightly do.”
Abrams also accused Nebenzia of using “a lot of Cold War rhetoric” reminiscent of the former Soviet Union. The Russian ambassador retorted that Abrams “was an active participant in the Cold War.”
Arreaza reiterated that the Maduro government is waiting for the opposition to sit down and hold talks to find a solution without US or other interference. “There are elections maybe, there are other possible solutions, maybe,” he said.
Nebenzia challenged the United States to approve the same Security Council press statement that it recently issued on Haiti.
In the Haiti statement, the Security Council expressed concern about “violent demonstrations and the death of innocent civilians,” reaffirmed its commitment to work with the country’s government and people “toward a more secure and prosperous future” and underscored the importance of key “actors” to engage “in good faith” on political, social and economic issues.
Nebenzia said Russia will circulate a proposed press statement changing Haiti to Venezuela.
Abrams said that for Venezuela, “the solution to the humanitarian situation is to get a government that works for rather than against the people of Venezuela.”
The United States “will have a resolution this week which will certainly call for the admission of humanitarian aid into Venezuela” and free elections, he said.

Topics: Venezuela crisis Caracas Donald Trump

Related

0
World
Brazil, EU say military intervention in Venezuela must be avoided
0
World
Attacked and powerless, Venezuela soldiers choose desertion

Ex-Trump fixer to call Trump ‘conman’ and ‘racist’

Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
AFP
0

Ex-Trump fixer to call Trump ‘conman’ and ‘racist’

  • Cohen, 52, worked closely with Trump for more than 12 years
  • He will testify before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on the second of three keenly awaited days of testimony on Capitol Hill
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen will tell Congress Wednesday that the president is a “racist” and “conman” and knew in advance that WikiLeaks would publish dirt on Hillary Clinton, US media reported.
In explosive public testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Cohen will state that Trump essentially instructed him to lie about a lucrative real estate project Trump had in the works in Russia even while running for president in 2016, according to a prepared statement by Cohen that was provided to The New York Times and other US news outlets.
Cohen will testify before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on the second of three keenly awaited days of testimony on Capitol Hill. Tuesday’s first session at the Senate was held behind closed doors.
Cohen, 52, worked closely with Trump for more than 12 years, becoming vice president of the Trump Organization, where he was the billionaire property magnate’s behind-the-scenes “fixer.”
Last year, Cohen pleaded guilty to illegally using campaign funds for hush money payments to two women who said they had affairs with Trump. Trump denies the liaisons.
Cohen also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in testimony in 2017 when he sought to cover up Trump’s pursuit of the Moscow real estate project during the presidential election campaign. Cohen will soon start serving three years in prison.
In the testimony Wednesday, Cohen will tell Congress again that he kept working on the Trump Tower project in Moscow well into the campaign and did not stop in January 2016 as he had originally told lawmakers. Trump has insisted he had no dealings in Russia during the campaign.
“In conversations we had during the campaign, at the same time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there’s no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing,” Cohen plans to say.
“In his way, he was telling me to lie.”
Trump lied about the real estate deal because he did not expect to win the election and because he stood to make hundreds of millions of dollars from the project, according to Cohen’s statement.
Cohen will state that he is sorry for what he calls his misplaced loyalty.
“I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience. I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat,” Cohen will say, according to the statement.
He will also state that Trump had advanced knowledge through longtime adviser Roger Stone that WikiLeaks planned to publish hacked emails from the Clinton campaign.
Cohen will testify that Trump, when he learned this from Stone, said “Wouldn’t that be great?“
Cohen will state that he does not have direct evidence that Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia to defeat Clinton but that he has suspicions.
Trump has repeatedly denied any prior knowledge of a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in New York during which a representative of Russia’s government offering dirt on Clinton met with Donald Trump Jr and senior campaign officials.
Cohen said that in 2017, as he read media coverage of the meeting, “something clicked in my mind.”
He said he then recalled a meeting with Trump in early June 2016 in which Trump Jr walked into the room, approached his father and said in a low voice “the meeting is all set.”
“I remember Trump saying, ‘OK, good... Let me know.’“
Cohen said Trump had always told him Trump Jr. had “the worst judgment of anyone in the world.” Cohen said he thought the son would never set up a big meeting on his own and without first checking with his father.
“I also knew that nothing went on in Trump world, especially the campaign, without Mr. Trump’s knowledge and approval. So, I concluded that Don Jr. was referring to that June 2016 Trump Tower meeting about dirt on Hillary with the Russian representative,” Cohen’s statement says.
On race, Cohen said America has seen Trump woo white supremacists and bigots but that in private “he is even worse.”
“He once asked me if I could name a country run by a black person that wasn’t a ‘shithole.’ This was when Barack Obama was President of the United States,” Cohen will state, according to the statement.
“While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only black people could live that way. And, he told me that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid. And yet I continued to work for him.”
Wednesday’s hearing will take place while Trump is in Hanoi for a nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
CNN reported that Trump plans to watch the broadcast in between negotiating sessions.
Girding for a fresh political assault on the president, Republicans focused on damage control, pointing out that Cohen is headed to prison for three years for his crimes and labelling him a convicted liar.
“Disgraced felon Michael Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress and making other false statements. Sadly, he will go before Congress this week and we can expect more of the same,” Trump’s spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said from Hanoi.
“It’s laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word.”

Topics: Michael Cohen US Donald Trump

Related

0
World
Michael Cohen, Trump’s loyal fixer turned tell-all accuser
0
World
Prosecutors seek prison time for Cohen, detail Manafort’s alleged lies in Russia probe

Latest updates

Russia, Syria call on US troops to leave Syria
0
Ex-Trump fixer to call Trump ‘conman’ and ‘racist’
0
Trump, Kim to hold second nuclear summit with world watching
0
Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Investments acquires two properties in $327 mln deal
0
Vietnamese carriers sign $21 bn in aviation deals with US firms
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.