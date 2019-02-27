You are here

  • Home
  • Vietnamese carriers sign $21 bn in aviation deals with US firms
﻿

Vietnamese carriers sign $21 bn in aviation deals with US firms

Vietjet, Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo signed different business deals with US firms. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 February 2019
AFP
0

Vietnamese carriers sign $21 bn in aviation deals with US firms

  • The growing middleclass in Vietnam helped boost the aviation sector in the country
  • Three of the top Vietnamese airlines signed deals with Boeing and other US companies
Updated 27 February 2019
AFP
0

HANOI: Vietnamese carriers signed $21 billion in aviation deals with US firms on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump met with top leaders in Hanoi ahead of his summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
Trump has urged Hanoi to narrow its gaping trade gap with Washington as part of his “America First” clarion call, urging Vietnam to buy more made-in-USA goods.
The communist country’s aviation sector has boomed in recent years thanks to a rapidly expanding middle class with growing appetites — and budgets — for air travel.
Three of Vietnam’s top airlines signed several deals for planes, engines and maintenance contracts on Wednesday as Trump met with the country’s top leaders in Hanoi ahead of his much-anticipated second summit with Kim later Wednesday.
Budget carrier Vietjet — famed for its bikini-clad air hostesses — signed an agreement for 100 Boeing 737 jets worth $12.7 billion, along with training and support contracts, the airline said.
“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Vietjet and to support their impressive growth with new, advanced airplanes,” Boeing CEO Kevin McAllister said in a statement from the airline.
A senior White House official said the budget carrier will also buy 215 engines made by CFM, a joint venture between America’s GE Aviation and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines.
Startup Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways, which made its inaugural flight only last month, will buy 10 787 Dreamliners from Boeing as it looks to grow its nascent fleet and expand its routes to international destinations.
“Vietnam and the US economic and trade relations have seen rapid expansion. Nonstop air routes between the two countries are of essence accordingly,” said Trinh Van Quyet, the chairman of FLC Group, the airline’s parent company.
Bamboo said Wednesday it wants to start flying to the US later this year or early in 2020.
There are currently no direct flights between Vietnam and the US, though the US Federal Aviation Administration has granted Vietnam a “category 1” ranking, paving the way for nonstop travel between the two countries.
Meanwhile state carrier Vietnam Airlines signed a $100 million maintenance contract with Sabre Corporation.
The bundle of deals was praised by the White House, which under Trump’s direction has also been urging its former wartime foe to buy more military equipment.
“These deals will support more than 83,000 American jobs and provide increased safety and reliability for Vietnamese international travelers,” a senior White House official said after the deals were signed.
Vietnam’s aviation sector has soared in recent years, with passenger numbers jumping from 25 million in 2012 to 62 million last year.
But growth is expected to start tailing off, analysts say, in the face of increasingly squeezed airport capacity and tough competition across the region, in particular from budget airlines such as AirAsia and TigerAir.
Wednesday’s aviation deals came ahead of Trump’s summit with Kim, with the leaders set to meet at the historical Metropole hotel.

Topics: Vietnam airlines US

Related

0
World
Donald Trump lands in Vietnam for second summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un
0
World
Vietnam train station on lockdown ahead of Kim Jong Un’s expected arrival

Saudi energy minister Al-Falih tells Trump ‘we are taking it easy’ on oil market

Updated 27 February 2019
Reuters
0

Saudi energy minister Al-Falih tells Trump ‘we are taking it easy’ on oil market

  • Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said OPEC were taking a very slow and measured approach
  • Trump tweeted that oil prices were getting too high
Updated 27 February 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Wednesday that OPEC and its partners were “taking it easy” in response to a tweet from US President Donald Trump requesting oil producers to relax their efforts to boost oil prices.
“We are taking it easy. The 25 countries are taking a very slow and measured approach. Just as the second half of last year proved, we are interested in market stability first and foremost,” Falih said in Riyadh when asked to comment on Trump’s tweet this week, television channel CNBC reported.
“We increased production significantly (last year) ahead of a potential decline in supply which did not materialize and as a result inventories ballooned quickly and therefore we corrected course in a gradual and measured way to bring inventories to a reasonable level,” Falih said, adding that US production continues to grow.
Trump, in the latest in a series of tweets about oil prices since April 2018, wrote on Monday: “Oil prices getting too high. OPEC, please relax and take it easy. World cannot take a price hike — fragile!“
Following the tweet, oil prices registered their largest daily percentage drop this year, with Brent crude losing 3.5 percent on Monday. Brent edged up on Wednesday.
The OPEC+ alliance will meet in April to decide its output policy, and will gather again in June.
Falih said current analysis indicated OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, may need to extend their agreement to curb output until the end of 2019.
“We are only in February, so it is difficult for me to predict where we will be in June when the current interim agreement runs out,” Falih said.
“All the outlooks that I have seen tell us that we will need to continue to moderate production in the second half of this year but you never know,” he added.
“Those forecasts are based on certain assumptions about continuation of supply from countries like Libya, like Venezuela, like Iran and there is a great deal of uncertainty and lack of transparency about the barrels coming from those countries.”
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other non-OPEC producers agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan. 1 for six months.
Falih also said that the OPEC+ was “on course” with implementing the supply-reduction cuts, and that the oil market was responding “gradually but surely.”
“We just need to give it time, we will see demand picking up nicely from the second quarter onwards, we will see better compliance and conformity from the member countries and inventories will respond in due course,” he said.
“I think the market will be assured that we are committed to balance the market as we have always said.”
On Tuesday, a Gulf OPEC source told Reuters that OPEC and its allies will stick with their agreement to cut oil supply, pushing for more adherence and the producers are likely to continue with the production cuts until the end of the year.

Topics: OPEC Donald Trump Khalid Al Falih Oil

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise as OPEC resists Trump pressure to ease supply cuts
0
Business & Economy
Oil dips after Trump calls on OPEC to ease high prices

Latest updates

US-backed forces evacuate families before final assault on militants
0
Israeli PM vows to bar Iran from securing presence in Syria
0
Israel arrests senior Palestinian official
0
India, Pakistan claim to down each other’s jets as Kashmir conflict heats up
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Cute by Simon May
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.