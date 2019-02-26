You are here

﻿

Ex-Trump fixer to call Trump 'conman' and 'racist'

Michael Cohen will appear before the US congress on Wednesday. (File/AFP)
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
AFP
Ex-Trump fixer to call Trump ‘conman’ and ‘racist’

  • Cohen, 52, worked closely with Trump for more than 12 years
  • He will testify before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on the second of three keenly awaited days of testimony on Capitol Hill
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen will tell Congress Wednesday that the president is a “racist” and “conman” and knew in advance that WikiLeaks would publish dirt on Hillary Clinton, US media reported.
In explosive public testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Cohen will state that Trump essentially instructed him to lie about a lucrative real estate project Trump had in the works in Russia even while running for president in 2016, according to a prepared statement by Cohen that was provided to The New York Times and other US news outlets.
Cohen will testify before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on the second of three keenly awaited days of testimony on Capitol Hill. Tuesday’s first session at the Senate was held behind closed doors.
Cohen, 52, worked closely with Trump for more than 12 years, becoming vice president of the Trump Organization, where he was the billionaire property magnate’s behind-the-scenes “fixer.”
Last year, Cohen pleaded guilty to illegally using campaign funds for hush money payments to two women who said they had affairs with Trump. Trump denies the liaisons.
Cohen also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in testimony in 2017 when he sought to cover up Trump’s pursuit of the Moscow real estate project during the presidential election campaign. Cohen will soon start serving three years in prison.
In the testimony Wednesday, Cohen will tell Congress again that he kept working on the Trump Tower project in Moscow well into the campaign and did not stop in January 2016 as he had originally told lawmakers. Trump has insisted he had no dealings in Russia during the campaign.
“In conversations we had during the campaign, at the same time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there’s no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing,” Cohen plans to say.
“In his way, he was telling me to lie.”
Trump lied about the real estate deal because he did not expect to win the election and because he stood to make hundreds of millions of dollars from the project, according to Cohen’s statement.
Cohen will state that he is sorry for what he calls his misplaced loyalty.
“I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience. I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat,” Cohen will say, according to the statement.
He will also state that Trump had advanced knowledge through longtime adviser Roger Stone that WikiLeaks planned to publish hacked emails from the Clinton campaign.
Cohen will testify that Trump, when he learned this from Stone, said “Wouldn’t that be great?“
Cohen will state that he does not have direct evidence that Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia to defeat Clinton but that he has suspicions.
Trump has repeatedly denied any prior knowledge of a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in New York during which a representative of Russia’s government offering dirt on Clinton met with Donald Trump Jr and senior campaign officials.
Cohen said that in 2017, as he read media coverage of the meeting, “something clicked in my mind.”
He said he then recalled a meeting with Trump in early June 2016 in which Trump Jr walked into the room, approached his father and said in a low voice “the meeting is all set.”
“I remember Trump saying, ‘OK, good... Let me know.’“
Cohen said Trump had always told him Trump Jr. had “the worst judgment of anyone in the world.” Cohen said he thought the son would never set up a big meeting on his own and without first checking with his father.
“I also knew that nothing went on in Trump world, especially the campaign, without Mr. Trump’s knowledge and approval. So, I concluded that Don Jr. was referring to that June 2016 Trump Tower meeting about dirt on Hillary with the Russian representative,” Cohen’s statement says.
On race, Cohen said America has seen Trump woo white supremacists and bigots but that in private “he is even worse.”
“He once asked me if I could name a country run by a black person that wasn’t a ‘shithole.’ This was when Barack Obama was President of the United States,” Cohen will state, according to the statement.
“While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only black people could live that way. And, he told me that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid. And yet I continued to work for him.”
Wednesday’s hearing will take place while Trump is in Hanoi for a nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
CNN reported that Trump plans to watch the broadcast in between negotiating sessions.
Girding for a fresh political assault on the president, Republicans focused on damage control, pointing out that Cohen is headed to prison for three years for his crimes and labelling him a convicted liar.
“Disgraced felon Michael Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress and making other false statements. Sadly, he will go before Congress this week and we can expect more of the same,” Trump’s spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said from Hanoi.
“It’s laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word.”

Myanmar holds rare rally to call for constitution reform

Updated 2 min 16 sec ago
AFP
0

Myanmar holds rare rally to call for constitution reform

  • Wednesday's rally, featuring a band and speeches from pro-reform activists
  • The event follows the formation of a committee last week to discuss amending the military-scripted constitution
Updated 2 min 16 sec ago
AFP
0

YANGON: Hundreds gathered Wednesday in downtown Yangon for a rally urging reform of Myanmar's controversial constitution gifting the army sweeping powers, a move Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government will discuss ahead of 2020 elections.
The event follows the formation of a committee last week to discuss amending the military-scripted constitution, an unprecedented move as debates over it are highly sensitive.
Authored by the junta in 2008, the charter allows the military control over security ministries, and gifts them with a quarter of parliamentary seats — effectively allowing them to veto any constitutional change proposed.
The committee's formation — voted in by a parliament dominated by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party (NLD) — pits her in open opposition against the powerful army, with which she has been in an uneasy power-sharing agreement since the 2015 elections.
Wednesday's rally, featuring a band and speeches from pro-reform activists, drew hundreds to the iconic Sule Pagoda sporting red headbands — NLD's signature colours — and T-shirts saying "#WeWantChanges".
"We cannot accept the constitution as it was not written by the representatives of the people," Mya Aye, a prominent pro-democracy leader, told the crowd.
The intent of the charter was clear to attendants, as it also bans anyone married to a foreigner from becoming president — a clause analysts believe was aimed at Suu Kyi, whose late husband was British.
"The current constitution is for the junta to maintain power, and not allow state counsellor (Aung San Suu Kyi) to be president," said Thein Myint Tun, 58.
However, he feared "it is too late" for the document to be changed with only a year until the next election.
Than Than Win, 61, called it a "one-sided draft for the protection of the generals," adding she was "very worried" about how the military would react.
Military officials over the weekend issued a sharp rebuke in a rare press conference after the committee was formed, saying they would oppose any changes to the "essence of the constitution".
Academic Melissa Crouch told AFP this "core essence" was always meant to include the military playing "a leading role" as it continues to fight ethnic armed groups in border regions.
"They have made very clear that until the ethnic armed organisations are no longer active, the military still sees it as a necessity to be involved," said the associate law professor from University of New South Wales, an expert on the Myanmar constitution.
She added the NLD-majority committee should make the deliberation process "more transparent" and allow for public participation.
Rally attendant Myint Soe agreed.
"This committee is not for NLD, not for the government, and not for the MPs in parliament, but for all the people of Myanmar," the 46-year-old told AFP.

