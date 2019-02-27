You are here

Russia, Syria call on US troops to leave Syria

The joint statement asked US troops to allow refugees in Rukban camp to leave the area. Above, Syrian refugees visit a makeshift hospital in the camp at the Jordanian-Syrian border in 2017. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 February 2019
Reuters
AP
MOSCOW: Russia and Syria issued a joint statement on Wednesday calling on US forces to leave Syria and to allow people inside a refugee camp in the southeast of the country to be evacuated by Russian and Syrian forces.

The statement, released by Russia's Ministry of Defence, said Russian and Syrian forces had prepared buses to relocate refugees at the camp in the Rubkan area and would guarantee them safe passage so they could start new lives.

“We also call on the United States, whose military units are on Syrian territory illegally, to leave the country,” the joint statement read.

Russia's taskforce for the return of refugees said Wednesday they are preparing to arrange the evacuation from the camp on March 1 together with the Syrian government. Russia has blamed the United States of failing to provide adequate living conditions in the camp which is home to about 40,000 people. Food and medicine deliveries to the camp have often failed due to poor security.

Russian officials earlier this month set up temporary accommodation centers for refugees in the camp and encouraged its residents to leave while blaming the U.S. for trying to keep the people there against their will.

The United States said earlier this month it would leave about 400 US troops split between two different regions of Syria, a reversal by President Donald Trump that could pave the way for US allies to keep troops in Syria.

Topics: Syria Russia US

Anti-terror boycott forces Qatar Airways to suspend planned Africa routes

Updated 11 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
Anti-terror boycott forces Qatar Airways to suspend planned Africa routes

Updated 11 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Qatar Airways has been forced to suspend planned new routes to Africa because of pressure from a boycott over Doha’s links to extremist groups.

The airline said the sanctions by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt meant it “had to suspend some planned new destinations especially in West and Central Africa.”

The statement on twitter did not give a full reason but Qatar jets are banned from the airspace of its three Gulf neighbors, forcing flights to carry out large detours.

The quartet of Arab nations cut transport, trade and diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing the country of hosting and funding terror groups an interfering in their internal affairs.

Qatar Airways chief executive, Akbar Al-Baker, has previously blamed the boycott for his airline’s poor financial performance. In September, the airline said it suffered a $69 million loss for the financial year and said the severing of ties with other Arab countries was behind it falling into the red.

 

Topics: Qatar Airways Akbar Al-Baker Qatar Boycott

