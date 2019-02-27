Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week

DUBAI: If you are planning to stay home this week, here is what to watch.

Avengers: Infinity War

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

Where: OSN Movies,Thursday, 19:30

The superhero supergroup — Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America etc... — and their allies face their toughest challenge to date as supervillain Thoros threatens the existence of the universe as we know it.

Paris Is Us

Starring: Noemie Schmidt, Gregoire Isvarine, Marie Mottet, Lou Castel

Where: Netflix

French drama film. Anna, a young Parisian in her twenties, narrowly cheats death in a plane crash. Anna begins to look back over her life and seemingly perfect relationship, as rising social tensions sees her home city disintegrating into chaos, with random attacks causing terror on the streets.

Paddleton

Starring: Mark Duplass, Ray Romano, Ravi Patel

Where: Netflix

Two misfit neighbors strike up an unlikely friendship which develops into an unexpectedly intense bromance when the younger man is diagnosed with terminal cancer. The two friends invent a game called Paddleton and decide to take a road trip.

Isn’t It Romantic

Starring: Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth

Where: Netflix, from Feb. 28

Natalie, an architect, has hit the glass ceiling, and been relegated to the role of coffee fetcher. Things get even worse when she’s knocked out by muggers and comes round to discover she’s living in her worst nightmare: A rom-com.

Go! Vive a Tu Manera

Starring: Pilar Pascual, Majo Chicar, Majo Cardozo

Where: Netflix

Mia is a charismatic, talented dancer who wins a scholarship to the prestigious Saint Mary’s Academy. She quickly makes an enemy of the owner’s daughter — the star of the academy — but still thrives against the odds.