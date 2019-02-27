Rights groups say Turkey must end harassment of activists

Saudi Arabian Airlines and Emirates suspend flights to Pakistan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines, also known as Saudia, on Wednesday suspended all flights to Pakistan in response to increased military tensions between India and its neighbor over Kashmir.

“It is a standard procedure that we take under such circumstances,” said Fahad Bahdailah, Saudia’s VP of corporate communications.

Dear Guests,

Due to an air space closure by the Republic of #Pakistan, all #SAUDIA flights to and from the country have been suspended until further notice — SAUDIA | السعودية (@Saudi_Airlines) February 27, 2019

Pakistani airspace has officially been closed for commercial flights, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Wednesday, due to the prevailing security situation with India.

In Dubai, Emirates airline advised passengers due to fly to Pakistan to rebook tickets after the carrier’s flights there were also suspended.

The decision came after Pakistan said it had shot down two Indian Air Force planes in its airspace Wednesday.

At least five Indian airports were also closed and scores of flights were being canceled.

