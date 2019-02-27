You are here

Rights groups say Turkey must end harassment of activists

Members of Turkish and international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have called on Turkey to end what they termed as an “orchestrated campaign of intimidation and judicial harassment of civil society,” after prosecutors moved to indict 16 prominent activists. (AP)
Updated 27 February 2019
AP
Rights groups say Turkey must end harassment of activists

ISTANBUL: Turkish and international human rights organizations have called on Turkey to end what they term an “orchestrated campaign of intimidation and judicial harassment of civil society,” after prosecutors moved to indict 16 prominent activists.
Turkish state media have reported that prosecutors are seeking life prison terms without parole against philanthropist businessman Osman Kavala and 15 other people they accuse of “attempting to overthrow the government” for supporting mass anti-government protests in 2013.
Nine human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, gathered in Istanbul on Wednesday and called the accusations “absurd.” They said Turkey is obliged to protect human rights defenders under international law.
The 2013 protests started with an environmental cause — protecting Gezi Park in central Istanbul. They quickly broadened into demonstrations opposing the government.

Saudi Arabian Airlines and Emirates suspend flights to Pakistan

Saudi Arabian Airlines and Emirates suspend flights to Pakistan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines, also known as Saudia, on Wednesday suspended all flights to Pakistan in response to increased military tensions between India and its neighbor over Kashmir.

“It is a standard procedure that we take under such circumstances,” said Fahad Bahdailah, Saudia’s VP of corporate communications. 

Pakistani airspace has officially been closed for commercial flights, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Wednesday, due to the prevailing security situation with India.

In Dubai, Emirates airline advised passengers due to fly to Pakistan to rebook tickets after the carrier’s flights there were also suspended.
The decision came after Pakistan said it had shot down two Indian Air Force planes in its airspace Wednesday.

At least five Indian airports were also closed and scores of flights were being canceled.
 

