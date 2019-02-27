The Six: Dubai Modest Fashion Week

DUBAI: Founded by entrepreneurs Franka Soeria and Ozlem Sahin, the event will run from March 7-9 and will feature fashion labels from around the world.

Adrianna Yariqa

Adrianna Yariqa is a Singaporean modest fashion brand that offers woman and men stylish and trendy looks with a modest twist.

Emma Melissa Apparel

A Singaporean label that focuses on creating designs with linen, most of the looks are two-piece matching sets that come in various different colors.

Kazeca Studio

Kazeca Studio is a modest fashion shop that curates looks from Australian designers and labels. It is a one-stop-shop for modest wear with a range of styles on offer.

Mariyan Suleymanova

Mariyan Suleymanova focuses on creating beautiful one-piece dresses for any occasion. From casual outings to more formal occasions, the brand offers a variety of styles and colors.

Niswa Fashion

A modern modest fashion brand that offers women a variety of looks and pieces to work with to curate a chic overall look. They offer garments for any occasion and have a variety of collections.

Zeina Ali

Zeina Ali is a brand inspired by art, royalty, nature and glamour, according to their website. They seek to create creative pieces with a modest twist.