The Six: Dubai Modest Fashion Week

﻿

Modest fashion show. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Founded by entrepreneurs Franka Soeria and Ozlem Sahin, the event will run from March 7-9 and will feature fashion labels from around the world.  

Adrianna Yariqa

Adrianna Yariqa is a Singaporean modest fashion brand that offers woman and men stylish and trendy looks with a modest twist.  

Emma Melissa Apparel

A Singaporean label that focuses on creating designs with linen, most of the looks are two-piece matching sets that come in various different colors.

Kazeca Studio

Kazeca Studio is a modest fashion shop that curates looks from Australian designers and labels. It is a one-stop-shop for modest wear with a range of styles on offer.

Mariyan Suleymanova

Mariyan Suleymanova focuses on creating beautiful one-piece dresses for any occasion. From casual outings to more formal occasions, the brand offers a variety of styles and colors.

Niswa Fashion

A modern modest fashion brand that offers women a variety of looks and pieces to work with to curate a chic overall look. They offer garments for any occasion and have a variety of collections.  

Zeina Ali

Zeina Ali is a brand inspired by art, royalty, nature and glamour, according to their website. They seek to create creative pieces with a modest twist.

 

Topics: fashion modest clothing modest fashion

Art & Culture
The Six: Arab and Muslim models in New York

Lebanese trendsetters dress up for Dior

Lana El Sahely at the Dior fashion show in Paris. (AFP)
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese influencers Karen Wazen and Lana El-Sahely chose wildly different outfits for their appearance at Tuesday’s much-awaited Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

Wazen opted for a black ensemble, complete with fishnet tights and a think belt, while El-Sahely went for a more ethereal look in a delicate tulle dress with matching blush pink accessories.

Dior went back to the feisty Teddy Girls of 1950s Britain for its vision of a feminist future in its Paris Fashion Week show, AFP reported.

With black leather jackets, long nipped-waist Dior “New Look” skirts with leather cummerbunds and tartan a-go-go, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri raided the wardrobes of the rebel girls of the early days of rock ‘n’ roll.

The original royal rebel Princess Margaret — a Dior addict — and the proudly proletarian Teddy Girls who were the “queens of the ravaged landscape” of postwar Britain were the two pillars of the Italian creator’s autumn winter collection.

She took some of the most feminine clothes of the epoch — kitten heels with black socks, shiny bucket hats and tight woolen sweaters — and mixed them with a more masculine and sportswear silhouette.

Chiuri has been on something of a crusade during her time at the most feminine of French labels to make its famously chic clothes simple and adaptable enough for everyday wear.

And you could easily imagine women wearing trainers under even the most intricate of dresses in this collection.

The Teddy Girls were the punks of their time, “impertinent characters with wild quiffs who wore Edwardian-style men’s jackets with ample skirts, jeans and black leather jackets,” the designer said.

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal showed off a stone-grey ensemble, featuring a tightly-pleated skirt and checkered shirt, during the show.  

Meanwhile, over at the Saint Laurent show, the sultry vibe of late couturier Yves Saint Laurent, harking from the launch of his perfume “Opium” in 1977 and after, was in the air at Tuesday’s evening show by Anthony Vaccarello.

Dark and hazy lighting lit up male and female models in retro ensembles, styled with large shades, trilby hats or disco skull caps, The Associated Press reported.

The show opened with oversize 1980s power-shoulders on some statement tailored coats that set the fall-winter display’s graphic tone.

But Vaccarello’s signature style is bare skin — micro shorts and miniskirts were in abundance.

Reverentially, Vaccarello delved into the house archives and returned with the Asian musing that inspired Saint Laurent’s successful, and controversial, perfume from the late 1970s.

This era was apparent in some accomplished archive pieces, such as a shimmering jacket, that re-created the red and gold embroideries associated with this heyday.

A starry front row, including Kate Moss, Matt Dillon, Lindsay Lohan, Felicity Jones and Catherine Deneuve, applauded enthusiastically.

Topics: fashion PFW influencers

