You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq says it can help return Daesh fighters to their countries
﻿

Iraq says it can help return Daesh fighters to their countries

Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, above, said Iraq will try foreign fighters who took part in terror attacks in Iraq. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 February 2019
AP
0

Iraq says it can help return Daesh fighters to their countries

  • President Barham Saleh said 13 French Daesh fighters will be tried in Iraq
  • Syrian Democratic Forces delivered more than 200 Iraqi Daesh militants last week to Iraq
Updated 27 February 2019
AP
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s prime minister says his country could help repatriate captured Daesh group fighters to their countries if asked.
At his weekly presser late Tuesday, Adel Abdul-Mahdi says Iraq would put on trial foreign fighters who participated in terror attacks in Iraq.
“It is one battle and Iraq should fulfill its duties and obligations,” he said.
During a visit to France this week, Iraqi President Barham Saleh said among the militants who will be put on trial in Iraq are 13 suspected French nationals who have been transferred to Iraq from Syria.
Iraq has received more than 200 Iraqi IS militants from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces militia in two successive batches last week, out of an estimated more than 500.

Topics: Iraq Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
President Salih: Daesh detainees transferred to Iraq will be tried in Iraq
0
World
Judge to consider return for woman who joined Daesh

Off the rails: Egypt’s deadly record of train accidents

Updated 28 February 2019
Mohamed El-Shamma
0

Off the rails: Egypt’s deadly record of train accidents

  • The country was among the first to introduce trains, but poor maintenance and deadly accidents have tarnished its history
Updated 28 February 2019
Mohamed El-Shamma
0

CAIRO: The train accident in Cairo’s Ramses Station on Wednesday is just the latest in a long list of major railway disasters in Egypt that have caused hundreds of  deaths in recent decades. 

And while the cause of the most recent accident remains uncertain, people at the site of the crash appeared to be frustrated at the government’s failure to revamp the railway network.

“Is my fate to die (on the tracks)? It happens all the time ... what do the authorities do?” asked a man travelling from the Upper Egyptian province of Minya.

His comments speak to a larger frustration. 

Egyptians have long complained that the government has failed to deal with chronic transport problems in the country, where roads are as poorly maintained as railway lines, and fatal train accidents are a common occurrence. 

Figures from the official statistics agency show that there were 1,657 train accidents in 2017, up from 1,249 in 2016.

Trains are a vital component of the average Egyptian’s transportation, with 1.4 million passengers traveling by rail every day. The country’s railway lines stretch over 9,570 km through 705 passenger stations.

Egypt was the second country in the world after England to introduce the railway, and the first to do so in Africa and the Middle East. 

Construction began on July 12, 1851, with a line between Alexandria and Kafr Eassa beginning operations in 1854. Cairo’s Railway Museum, which opened near the Ramses Station in 1933 and was revamped in 2017, tells the story of this proud history.

So what went wrong with the region’s oldest rail system? Officials often blame the network’s poor maintenance on decades of negligence and a lack of funds.

Major train accidents date back to at least the 1990s. For instance, in December 1995, 75 people were killed when a train crashed into the back of another train.

The worst accident in Egypt’s history happened in February 2002 in El-Ayyat, 70 km south of Cairo, when a train traveling from Cairo to Luxor caught fire and travelled for 9 km before it was halted. While the death toll was placed at 383, some say it could have run as high as 1,000.

The last major incident occurred in August 2017, when two passenger trains collided near Egypt’s Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing more than 40 people and injuring scores.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has called for a revamp of the national rail system, and during the past four years, the state has made various renovations to the railway lines, costing more than 300 million Egyptian pounds ($17 million). 

Last year, Egypt signed a deal for new passenger coaches worth $1.14 billion with a Russian-Hungarian consortium; the previous year it signed a $575-million deal with General Electric to buy 100 locomotives.

After Wednesday’s accident, the government was quick to respond. El-Sisi called on his government to carry out an investigation and to hold those responsible accountable.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Update 0 photos
Middle-East
At least 25 killed as train crashes in Cairo station, erupting in ball of flames
0
Middle-East
Egyptian passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt
Update 0
Middle-East
At least 15 killed as Egypt trains collide
0
Middle-East
Egypt punishes train disaster ‘selfie medics’

Latest updates

Minister: KSA close to becoming a fully digital economy
0
Trump touts rapport with North Korea’s Kim at summit, ‘satisfied’ with talks
0
Saudi Arabia ‘could be gateway to Middle East for Brazilian products’, Jeddah business group told
0
Off the rails: Egypt’s deadly record of train accidents
0
Samsung showcases 5G as it eyes UAE deals
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.