You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Being Arab has influenced me to be open,’ Gigi Hadid tells Vogue Arabia
﻿

‘Being Arab has influenced me to be open,’ Gigi Hadid tells Vogue Arabia

US-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid has been unveiled as the cover star of Vogue Arabia’s second anniversary issue. (File: AFP)
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
0

‘Being Arab has influenced me to be open,’ Gigi Hadid tells Vogue Arabia

Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: US-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid has been unveiled as the cover star of Vogue Arabia’s second anniversary issue.

The magazine features a photoshoot and exclusive interview with the 23-year-old, who opens up about her upbringing.

“A lot of people make assumptions about my family, but our childhood wasn’t ‘Hollywood.’ My parents never made their success an excuse for me, I always knew that after high school I was expected to work towards supporting myself, so I never put all my eggs in the modeling basket,” Hadid told Vogue Arabia.

“Being Arab has influenced me to be open and loving of all backgrounds, realizing that being more of one thing doesn’t make you less of something else,” she added.

This marks Hadid’s 37th Vogue magazine cover to date and her second for Vogue Arabia.

Topics: Gigi Hadid Vogue Arabia

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Cute by Simon May

Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Cute by Simon May

  • We usually see the cute as merely diminutive, harmless, and helpless
Updated 27 February 2019
Arab News
0

Cuteness has taken the planet by storm. Global sensations Hello Kitty and Pokemon, the works of artists Takashi Murakami and Jeff Koons, Heidi the cross-eyed opossum and E.T. — all reflect its gathering power. But what does “cute” mean, as a sensibility and style? Why is it so pervasive? 

Is it all infantile fluff, or is there something more uncanny and even menacing going on — in a lighthearted way? In The Power of Cute, Simon May provides nuanced and surprising answers, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

We usually see the cute as merely diminutive, harmless, and helpless. May challenges this prevailing perspective, investigating everything from Mickey Mouse to Kim Jong Il to argue that cuteness is not restricted to such sweet qualities but also beguiles us by transforming or distorting them into something of playfully indeterminate power, gender, age, morality, and even species. 

May grapples with cuteness’s dark and unpindownable side — unnerving, artful, knowing, apprehensive — elements that have fascinated since ancient times through mythical figures, especially hybrids like the hermaphrodite and the Sphinx. 

He argues that cuteness is an addictive antidote to today’s pressured expectations of knowing our purpose, being in charge, and appearing predictable, transparent, and sincere. Instead, it frivolously expresses the uncertainty that these norms deny: The ineliminable uncertainty of who we are; of how much we can control and know; of who, in our relations with others, really has power; indeed, of the very value and purpose of power.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Stet: An Editor’s Life by Diana Athill
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Philosophy of Physics by Tim Maudlin

Latest updates

2 million women on Absher as Saudi app users surge
0
Saudi Arabia’s high-tech plan to guard food security
0
Minister: KSA close to becoming a fully digital economy
0
Trump touts rapport with North Korea’s Kim at summit, ‘satisfied’ with talks
0
Saudi Arabia ‘could be gateway to Middle East for Brazilian products’, Jeddah business group told
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.