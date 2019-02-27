You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi energy minister Al-Falih tells Trump ‘we are taking it easy’ on oil market
﻿

Saudi energy minister Al-Falih tells Trump ‘we are taking it easy’ on oil market

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih. (File/Reuters)
Updated 27 February 2019
Reuters
0

Saudi energy minister Al-Falih tells Trump ‘we are taking it easy’ on oil market

  • Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said OPEC were taking a very slow and measured approach
  • Trump tweeted that oil prices were getting too high
Updated 27 February 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Wednesday that OPEC and its partners were “taking it easy” in response to a tweet from US President Donald Trump requesting oil producers to relax their efforts to boost oil prices.
“We are taking it easy. The 25 countries are taking a very slow and measured approach. Just as the second half of last year proved, we are interested in market stability first and foremost,” Falih said in Riyadh when asked to comment on Trump’s tweet this week, television channel CNBC reported.
“We increased production significantly (last year) ahead of a potential decline in supply which did not materialize and as a result inventories ballooned quickly and therefore we corrected course in a gradual and measured way to bring inventories to a reasonable level,” Falih said, adding that US production continues to grow.
Trump, in the latest in a series of tweets about oil prices since April 2018, wrote on Monday: “Oil prices getting too high. OPEC, please relax and take it easy. World cannot take a price hike — fragile!“
Following the tweet, oil prices registered their largest daily percentage drop this year, with Brent crude losing 3.5 percent on Monday. Brent edged up on Wednesday.
The OPEC+ alliance will meet in April to decide its output policy, and will gather again in June.
Falih said current analysis indicated OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, may need to extend their agreement to curb output until the end of 2019.
“We are only in February, so it is difficult for me to predict where we will be in June when the current interim agreement runs out,” Falih said.
“All the outlooks that I have seen tell us that we will need to continue to moderate production in the second half of this year but you never know,” he added.
“Those forecasts are based on certain assumptions about continuation of supply from countries like Libya, like Venezuela, like Iran and there is a great deal of uncertainty and lack of transparency about the barrels coming from those countries.”
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other non-OPEC producers agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan. 1 for six months.
Falih also said that the OPEC+ was “on course” with implementing the supply-reduction cuts, and that the oil market was responding “gradually but surely.”
“We just need to give it time, we will see demand picking up nicely from the second quarter onwards, we will see better compliance and conformity from the member countries and inventories will respond in due course,” he said.
“I think the market will be assured that we are committed to balance the market as we have always said.”
On Tuesday, a Gulf OPEC source told Reuters that OPEC and its allies will stick with their agreement to cut oil supply, pushing for more adherence and the producers are likely to continue with the production cuts until the end of the year.

Topics: OPEC Donald Trump Khalid Al Falih Oil

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise as OPEC resists Trump pressure to ease supply cuts
0
Business & Economy
Oil dips after Trump calls on OPEC to ease high prices

Samsung showcases 5G as it eyes UAE deals

Updated 28 February 2019
Jeff Sung
0

Samsung showcases 5G as it eyes UAE deals

  • The Abu Dhabi crown prince this week toured Samsung Electronics’ key manufacturing lines, increasing expectations of their broader cooperation in the IT sector
  • The visit drew keen attention as Samsung Electronics has placed a top priority on expanding its foothold in the Middle East region
Updated 28 February 2019
Jeff Sung
0

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics has been showcasing its 5G technology capabilities to the crown prince of Abu Dhabi who has been in Seoul on a visit.
The Abu Dhabi crown prince this week toured Samsung Electronics’ key manufacturing lines, increasing expectations of their broader cooperation in the IT sector.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan visited the facilities in Hwaseong and Suwon, south of Seoul, as part of his two-day visit to South Korea ahead of a summit with President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday.
The visit drew keen attention as Samsung Electronics has placed a top priority on expanding its foothold in the Middle East region to woo deep-pocketed customers amid flagging demand for premium smartphones worldwide.
This is the second meeting in Samsung Electronic Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and the crown prince in about two weeks, as the two sides sat together on Feb. 11 in Abu Dhabi.
“Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong welcomed the UAE crown prince, who was touring our production facilities of semiconductor and 5G mobile broadband equipment,” a Samsung Electronics spokesman told Arab News.
“We showcased our state-of-the-art 5G technology to transmit high-quality videos taken by a drone to a virtual reality equipment worn by the crown prince.”
After the tour, Lee and Al-Nahyan held a meeting to exchange opinions on ways of mutual cooperation in the fields of the 5G mobile communication network, semiconductors and artificial intelligence, he added.
During the meeting, accompanied by key UAE Cabinet members, Al-Nahyan showed great interest in bilateral cooperation, according to Samsung officials.
“I’m deeply impressed in the renovation and up-to-date technology of Samsung Electronics,” the prince was quoted as saying. “The
UAE has strong interest in adopting new technology and supporting companies contributing to society.”
Under the strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution adopted in 2017, the UAE aims to increase its contribution to the national economy by means of advancing innovation and future technologies.
The UAE plans to build nationwide 5G infrastructure before Expo 2020 Dubai. Under the plan, Etisalat, the UAE’S largest telecom operator, will construct 300 5G towers and develop 600 5G sites throughout this year.
The new generation of mobile network technology, 5G is believed to be faster over 10 times than 4G networks that have been constrained by capacity, bandwidth and latency limitations of current networks.
“Samsung Electronics is the only company that secures global competitiveness in the fields of network equipment, cellphones and chip set,” said the Samsung spokesman.
“This is why the UAE, considered a global test bed for new technology, shows interest in the 5G technology of Samsung Electronics.”
In recent weeks, there has been speculation about Samsung Electronics’ possible acquisition of GlobalFoundries, an American semiconductor foundry headquartered in California, the US. Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Investment Co. (ATIC) is the foundry’s largest shareholder with a 90 percent holding.
Globalfoundries competes with TaiwanSemiconductor Manufacturing Company — by far the largest player with about
50 percent of the market — with Samsung Electronics in second place with nearly 15 percent.
A Samsung insider, however, dismissed the likelihood of an acquisition.
“For now, there is no advantage in acquiring GlobalFoundries,” the source said, declining to elaborate.
He added the acquisition of the foundry was not a main agenda item for the meeting between the Samsung heir and the UAE crown prince.

Topics: Samsung Electronics Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahya

Related

0
Business & Economy
Samsung announces folding phone with 5G — at nearly $2,000
0
Science & Technology
Seizing on Huawei’s troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s high-tech plan to guard food security
0
Minister: KSA close to becoming a fully digital economy
0
Trump touts rapport with North Korea’s Kim at summit, ‘satisfied’ with talks
0
Saudi Arabia ‘could be gateway to Middle East for Brazilian products’, Jeddah business group told
0
Off the rails: Egypt’s deadly record of train accidents
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.