FaceOf: Prince Turki Al-Faisal, former Saudi ambassador

Prince Turki Al-Faisal
  • Prince Turki received his high school diploma at The Lawrenceville School, New Jersey
  • Prince Turki spoke on Tuesday at the Misk Media Forum in Riyadh about diplomacy in the era of new media
Prince Turki Al-Faisal is the co-founder and trustee of the King Faisal Foundation and currently serves as chairman of the Center for Research and Islamic Studies, which is one of the foundation’s institutions.

Prince Turki is the former director-general of Saudi Arabia’s intelligence agency, a position he held between 1977 and 2001.

In October 2002 he was appointed as the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UK and the Republic of Ireland. He became Saudi ambassador to the US in 2005. 

Prince Turki is a trustee of the Oxford Center for Islamic Studies at the University of Oxford in the UK, and the Center for Contemporary Arab Studies at Georgetown University in the US. 

Prince Turki received his high school diploma at The Lawrenceville School, New Jersey, in the US, and has a bachelor’s degree from the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, where he studied alongside former American president, Bill Clinton. 

He also studied at Princeton, University of Cambridge, and the University of London, where he attended courses in Islamic law and jurisprudence.

Prince Turki spoke on Tuesday at the Misk Media Forum in Riyadh about diplomacy in the era of new media.

He said that government ministries of information no longer serve any purpose in the Arab world and should be abolished.

“In the era we currently live in, anyone can report the news simply by using their cellphone. I would hope that people who work to do so would always be honest about it, but I believe that information ministries no longer have a purpose.”

  • Absher is widely regarded as the region’s leading platform for accessing government services
RIYADH: More than 2 million women are now using Absher, the “one-click” app that provides instant access to Saudi Ministry of Interior services.

“The number of women using Absher increased remarkably in 2018,” Absher manager Atiyah Al-Anazy told Arab News.

Not only that, but women who do use the app are also using it more. “We found female users have more services now, with driving licenses, account registration, so they have more need,” Al-Anazy said.

He was speaking at annual event to showcase existing Absher services and highlight new ones on the way — the latest of which is banking.

“Now people will be able to open bank accounts through Absher,” Brig. Gen. Khaled Alkhesifan, director of technology at Jawazat, the passport agency, told Arab News.

“We always listen to our customers through social media, and if there is a demand for certain services we do our best to arrange it.”

Absher, created in 2007, is widely regarded as the region’s leading platform for accessing government services. Available to both Saudi nationals and expatriates, it allows them to avoid time-consuming bureaucracy and lengthy queues.

“Now the number of Absher users has reached 11.6 million, accessing more than 160 services,” said Alkhesifan. “And we will keep adding new ones.”

For example, Absher users can now delegate and authorize someone else to visit Jawazat and complete the necessary formalities on their behalf to make use of services and obtain documents.

“And if you lose your Iqama (residency card) you can log in to your Absher account and report it immediately,” Alkhesifan said.

