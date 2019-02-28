You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s high-tech plan to guard food security
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s high-tech plan to guard food security

Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli speaks during a workshop in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 33 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia’s high-tech plan to guard food security

  • Riyadh will host the G20's 15th meeting in 2020
Updated 33 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: Digital technologies and artificial intelligence will have an increasing role in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to maintain food security, according to the Kingdom’s agriculture minister. 

Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, the environment, water and agriculture minister, told a preparatory workshop for next year’s G20 meeting that Arab and foreign institutions were turning to modern technologies with the aim of finding new food resources. 

The workshop was attended by Fahd Al-Mubarak, secretary-general of the G20 Saudi Secretariat, and heads of global organizations working in the environment, water and agriculture sectors.

Al-Fadhli said that Saudi Arabia was working closely with Arab regional organizations and international groups to guarantee food and water security, and promote sustainable agricultural development and environmental balance.

The agriculture sector faced mounting challenges from climate change and water scarcity, as well as the rising prices of agricultural products, he said.

“We hope this workshop will be fruitful and will lead to practical proposals and recommendations that to respond to these challenges,” he said.

Al-Mubarak highlighted the importance of the G20 in ensuring the health of member populations, addressing financial crises, preserving global food security, conserving natural resources and reducing waste.

Key topics to be discussed under Saudi Arabia’s presidency at the 2020 G20 include development of natural resources to reduce degradation, desertification and climate change, water scarcity, sustainable food security, agricultural systems, the use of technology in agriculture, reduction of food waste, investments in agriculture and low agricultural productivity.

International organizations represented at the workshop included the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development , the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands, UN Food and Agriculture Organization, International Fund for Agricultural Development, Islamic Organization for Food Security, Center for Environment and Development for the Arab Region and Europe, World Organization for Animal Health, and the International Center for Agriculture Research in the Dry Areas.

 

Topics: artificial intelligence digital technology G20

Related

Special 0
Saudi Arabia
What G20 summits have solved
Special 0 photos
World
G20 Summit declaration: multilateral trading system ‘falling short’ and needs fixing

Minister: KSA close to becoming a fully digital economy

Updated 20 min 48 sec ago
SPA
0

Minister: KSA close to becoming a fully digital economy

  • Kingdom seeking to become the largest digital market in MENA by the end of the next decade
  • Traditional technological sector is now worth $12 billion every year to the Saudi economy, with a further $10 billion from emerging IT markets
Updated 20 min 48 sec ago
SPA
0

BARCELONA, Spain: Saudi Arabia’s communications minister, Abdullah Al-Sawaha, has said the Kingdom is making great progress in becoming a leading digital economy. 

Speaking at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, he added that the country was seeking to become the largest digital market in the Middle East and North Africa by the end of the next decade, noting that, among other things, the contribution of the Kingdom’s smart cities projects to the GDP was expected to reach over $2 billion annually by 2030.

The traditional technological sector is now worth $12 billion every year to the Saudi economy, while emerging information technology (IT) markets already add a further $10 billion, making the country one of the most developed digital markets in the world. Those markets are only expected to grow as new developments create the potential for further investment. 

Al-Sawaha expressed optimism for the future, stating that Saudi Arabia was uniquely positioned to take advantage of its own history and strengths to make more progress in the IT sector. He highlighted the successes the Kingdom has had in crowd control advances, from its experience in managing pilgrims during the Hajj, from electronic registration programs and facial recognition technology to smart parking systems to ease the visits of millions of people every year.

He added that other sectors, like health, were benefiting from similar advances, allowing hospitals to improve patient waiting times, efficiency of diagnoses, and even the quality of treatment as a result of technology. By 2030, the digital health sector alone was expected to contribute half-a-billion dollars to annual GDP, while other areas forecast to grow, including augmented reality techniques and automation, could add an additional $4 billion.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Al-Sawaha concluded, could be proud of its achievements in providing a strong digital infrastructure. That, he said, had eased the transition the country was making toward becoming a fully fledged digital economy and, he reasoned, allowed everyone from ordinary citizens to multinational businesses to accelerate progress in almost all sectors.

Topics: digital economy Abdullah Al-Sawaha Barcelona Mobile World Congress

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and UAE race to roll out 5G amid media feeding frenzy
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia among first countries to launch 5G

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s high-tech plan to guard food security
0
Minister: KSA close to becoming a fully digital economy
0
Trump touts rapport with North Korea’s Kim at summit, ‘satisfied’ with talks
0
Saudi Arabia ‘could be gateway to Middle East for Brazilian products’, Jeddah business group told
0
Off the rails: Egypt’s deadly record of train accidents
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.