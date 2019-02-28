You are here

Trump inflated his wealth in failed bid to buy Buffalo Bills: Cohen

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of US President Donald Trump, gets handshakes from people lining the hallway as he departs after testifying before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on February 27, 2019. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
Updated 28 February 2019
AP
Trump inflated his wealth in failed bid to buy Buffalo Bills: Cohen

  • Trump lost out in his bid to buy the Buffalo Bills, with NHL Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula purchasing the Bills for $1.4 billion
  • Cohen is accusing Trump of a crime similar to mortgage fraud, says former federal prosecutor
Updated 28 February 2019
AP
NEW YORK: Michael Cohen said during his congressional testimony Wednesday that Donald Trump grossly overstated his wealth before becoming president, including inflating his assets during a failed bid to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
The claim raises questions about whether Trump could face even more legal trouble if, as Cohen said, he misrepresented his worth in applying for a loan to buy the NFL team.
Experts said a criminal case against Trump appears unlikely for several reasons. But Cohen’s latest assertions could affect the court of public opinion at a time when lawmakers are discussing the possibility of impeachment.
Trump was one of three known finalists in the bid to purchase the Bills in the summer of 2014 following the death of franchise founder and Hall of Fame owner Ralph Wilson. He lost out to NHL Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, who purchased the Bills for $1.4 billion. The third group was led by rocker Jon Bon Jovi that included two Toronto businessmen.
As part of his effort to buy the team, Cohen said Trump gave financial statements to Deutsche Bank in hopes of getting a loan.
The documents, which Trump provided to a House committee, said Trump’s net worth was $4.55 billion in 2012 and soared to $8.66 billion in 2013 because of the addition of a line item for $4 billion worth of “brand value“— essentially the value Trump placed on his name.
Cohen told lawmakers Trump inflated his wealth “when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed among the wealthiest people in Forbes,” even as he deflated assets to reduce his real estate taxes.
He didn’t go into specifics as to how the financial statements provided to Deutsche Bank were inaccurate or offer evidence backing his assertion they were inflated.
Duncan Levin, a former federal prosecutor, said Cohen is accusing Trump of a crime similar to mortgage fraud, a common offense in which a home buyer lies about his assets to get a loan.
“What he is laying out is something that is not only criminal but the type of behavior that authorities investigate and prosecute every day,” Levin said. “It’s a bread and butter offense.”
If what Cohen said is true, he added, the president could be charged under federal law for wire and mail fraud or under New York state law for what is called “causing a false filing.” Such cases usually involve instances where the borrower gets the loan, but that isn’t required for all prosecutions.
The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to an email or call Wednesday seeking comment.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment on Cohen’s remarks and would not say whether the bank has been contacted by law enforcement authorities.
The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment.
The statute of limitations— five years for most federal offenses — could preclude a prosecution. Trump could theoretically face criminal bank fraud charges if prosecutors could prove Trump intended to deceive with financial statements and that the bank relied on those figures, said John Coffee, a law professor at Columbia University.
Banks are skeptical of estimates of personal wealth, and Trump was well known for inflating the value of his assets. Trump once admitted in a deposition that his net worth calculations depend partly on “my own feelings.”
Brand value is part of what accountants call “goodwill” and is difficult to value. Companies frequently adjust goodwill because their estimates are so flawed. In 2017, publicly traded companies in the US admitted they overestimated “goodwill” by $35 billion, according to the advisory firm Duff & Phelps.
While Trump said he could get $4 billion for his brand, Forbes pegged the value at just $125 million two years later.
The financial statement provided to Deutsche Bank said Trump’s “Seven Springs” mansion and estate north of New York City was worth $291 million in 2012. His 2018 government ethics filing said it was worth between $25 million and $50 million.
Questions were raised about Trump’s seriousness and value as he campaigned to get the Bills, but Cohen, who served as Trump’s spokesman through the process, insisted Trump was intent on acquiring the franchise. He insisted at the time that his boss was worth $9 billion, citing Forbes estimates.
“There’s nobody more serious than Donald Trump,” Cohen said then.
His effort to buy the team included, according to some people who were involved, the creation of a fan group called 12th Man Thunder that pushed to keep the team in Buffalo amid speculation that Bon Jovi planned to move the franchise to Canada. One of the group’s leaders later said that Trump was secretly behind the creation of the fan group.
Depending on how much Trump sought to borrow from Deutsche Bank, it’s not clear the league would have approved Trump as an owner.
NFL rules require owners to control 30 percent of the team and have a debt limit of $350 million.
Trump submitted a non-binding bid for $1 billion. He also submitted a binding bid, though the value was never revealed.
Trump, following his failed bid, said on Twitter he “would have produced a winner” even though he “refused to pay a ridiculous price” for the franchise.
“The @nfl games are so boring now that actually, I’m glad I didn’t get the Bills,” Trump wrote. “Boring games, too many flags, too soft!“

Britain’s Labour Party backs Brexit referendum

Updated 17 min 2 sec ago
Reuters
0

Britain’s Labour Party backs Brexit referendum

Updated 17 min 2 sec ago
Reuters
0
LONDON: Britain’s opposition Labour Party will support a new referendum on Brexit after parliament defeated its alternative plan for leaving the European Union, the party’s leader Jeremy Corbyn said.
With 29 days left until the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union, the leaders of Britain’s two main parties have been forced into making key turns on the divorce in recent days.
After months of saying that Britain must leave the EU on time on March 29, May opened up the possibility on Tuesday of a short limited extension to the exit date.
Corbyn, who voted against membership in 1975 and gave only reluctant backing to the 2016 campaign to stay, on Wednesday gave an ambiguous backing for another referendum saying he would push for one alongside a national election.
“After tonight’s votes in parliament, we’ll continue to push for a close economic relationship based on our credible alternative plan or a general election,” Corbyn said.
“We’ll also back a public vote in order to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit or disastrous no deal.”
John McDonnell, the second most powerful man in the Labour Party, said the party would put down an amendment calling for a second referendum as soon as May brought a deal back to parliament.
After May’s deal was rejected on Jan. 15 in the biggest parliamentary defeat in modern British history, she is hoping to bring back a tweaked divorce accord for a vote, which could come as early as next week but may not take place until March 12.

BREXIT MAZE
If her deal is voted down, May has promised lawmakers will get a chance to vote on whether to leave with no deal the day after and then on March 14 to vote on asking the EU to delay the deadline.
Lawmakers on Wednesday voted 502-20 in support of an amendment proposed by opposition Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper that spelled out May’s proposed timetable. The government backed the amendment.
“We continue to see the most likely outcome of the current impasse as eventual ratification of the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal, with a three-month extension of Article 50,” Goldman Sachs said.
Goldman raised the probability of that outcome to 55 percent from 50 percent while cutting its view of no-deal Brexit to 10 percent from 15. It kept the probability of no Brexit at 35 percent.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that the EU would agree to extend the Brexit deadline beyond March 29 only if Britain justified such a request with a clear objective.
“If the British need more time, we would support an extension request if it was justified by new choices from the British,” Macron told a joint briefing with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris. “But we would in no way accept an extension without a clear view on the objective pursued.”

