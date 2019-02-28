You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Chumps?’ Democrats blast Trump diversion of Pentagon money to border wall
﻿

‘Chumps?’ Democrats blast Trump diversion of Pentagon money to border wall

Trump declared a national emergency at the border. (AFP)
Updated 28 February 2019
Reuters
0

‘Chumps?’ Democrats blast Trump diversion of Pentagon money to border wall

  • Democrats say Trump’s order tramples on Congress' constitutional authority
Updated 28 February 2019
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: Congressional Democrats on Wednesday criticized a plan to divert money from Defense Department projects to fund President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall under emergency powers.
At a committee hearing that yielded a few new details on how Trump wants to move money between accounts without the approval of Congress, the Democratic chairwoman of the panel delivered a harsh rebuke to Pentagon witnesses.
"I'm not sure what kind of chumps you think my colleagues and I are," said Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who chairs the Appropriations military construction subcommittee.
"What you are doing is circumventing Congress to get funding for the wall, which you could not get during the conference process," she said, referring to a bipartisan spending measure approved by Congress and signed into law by Trump on Feb. 14.
Assistant Secretary of Defense Robert McMahon told the panel that no military construction projects already approved by Congress would be canceled. He said there could be deferrals of projects for which funds have not yet been dispensed.
McMahon said that no money would be taken away from housing for soldiers and that the Pentagon would target project deferrals with "no or minimal operational readiness risks."
He said the Pentagon will ask that any funding that is deferred be fully replenished in next year's appropriations bills making their way through Congress in coming months.
Republican Representative Kay Granger urged McMahon to inform Congress of the specific projects the Pentagon would defer. He said specific decisions had not yet been made.
Democratic Representative Chellie Pingree of Maine expressed concern that a deferral could delay maintenance at a Portsmouth naval shipyard in her state. She also said she feared that the White House could target projects in congressional districts whose House members voted to terminate Trump's emergency declaration.
On the day he signed the bipartisan spending measure - which provided $1.37 billion for physical barriers on the border, but not the $5.7 billion he wanted for his wall - Trump declared a national emergency at the border, saying that would empower him to shift money from other accounts to his wall.
The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a resolution to terminate the emergency order, although the Senate has not yet acted on the measure. Even if the Senate approved it, Trump would likely veto it.
Democrats say the order tramples on Congress' constitutional authority to make major decisions about spending U.S. taxpayer funds. A coalition of 16 U.S. states has already sued Trump to block his emergency declaration.
The White House has identified $3.6 billion in Pentagon construction projects that it says can be tapped for building the wall, which Trump first proposed when he was a candidate. At that time, he promised Mexico would pay for it. Since Mexico has refused, he now wants U.S. taxpayers to foot the bill.
Trump says a wall is needed to fight illegal immigration and crime; Democrats say it would be too costly and ineffective and that there is no actual emergency at the southern border.

Topics: Trump wall

Related

0
World
US House set to vote to end Trump’s border wall ‘emergency’
0
World
Pelosi urges support for resolution to block border wall emergency

Britain’s Labour Party backs Brexit referendum

Updated 46 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

Britain’s Labour Party backs Brexit referendum

Updated 46 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
0
LONDON: Britain’s opposition Labour Party will support a new referendum on Brexit after parliament defeated its alternative plan for leaving the European Union, the party’s leader Jeremy Corbyn said.
With 29 days left until the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union, the leaders of Britain’s two main parties have been forced into making key turns on the divorce in recent days.
After months of saying that Britain must leave the EU on time on March 29, May opened up the possibility on Tuesday of a short limited extension to the exit date.
Corbyn, who voted against membership in 1975 and gave only reluctant backing to the 2016 campaign to stay, on Wednesday gave an ambiguous backing for another referendum saying he would push for one alongside a national election.
“After tonight’s votes in parliament, we’ll continue to push for a close economic relationship based on our credible alternative plan or a general election,” Corbyn said.
“We’ll also back a public vote in order to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit or disastrous no deal.”
John McDonnell, the second most powerful man in the Labour Party, said the party would put down an amendment calling for a second referendum as soon as May brought a deal back to parliament.
After May’s deal was rejected on Jan. 15 in the biggest parliamentary defeat in modern British history, she is hoping to bring back a tweaked divorce accord for a vote, which could come as early as next week but may not take place until March 12.

BREXIT MAZE
If her deal is voted down, May has promised lawmakers will get a chance to vote on whether to leave with no deal the day after and then on March 14 to vote on asking the EU to delay the deadline.
Lawmakers on Wednesday voted 502-20 in support of an amendment proposed by opposition Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper that spelled out May’s proposed timetable. The government backed the amendment.
“We continue to see the most likely outcome of the current impasse as eventual ratification of the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal, with a three-month extension of Article 50,” Goldman Sachs said.
Goldman raised the probability of that outcome to 55 percent from 50 percent while cutting its view of no-deal Brexit to 10 percent from 15. It kept the probability of no Brexit at 35 percent.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that the EU would agree to extend the Brexit deadline beyond March 29 only if Britain justified such a request with a clear objective.
“If the British need more time, we would support an extension request if it was justified by new choices from the British,” Macron told a joint briefing with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris. “But we would in no way accept an extension without a clear view on the objective pursued.”

Latest updates

Jazz artist Samvel Gasparyan drops new album
0
Nadine Kanso’s language of love
0
Britain’s Labour Party backs Brexit referendum
0
US envoy says US-Taliban talks to resume Saturday
0
Trump, Kim summit ends without reaching a deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.