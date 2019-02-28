Trump border wall prototypes torn down to make way for new barrier

You are here

﻿

A border wall prototype falls during demolition at the border between Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego on Feb. 27, 2019, in San Diego. AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
A section of reinforced US-Mexico border fence seen from Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on February 14, 2019. (AFP / Guillermo Arias)
  • The tests of the eight prototypes cost between $300,000 and $500,000 each to build
  • For detractors, they were monuments to wasted taxpayer dollars and a misguided display of aggression toward Mexico and immigrant
SAN DIEGO, California: The prototypes for President Donald Trump’s contest for a border wall near San Diego, California, were torn down on Wednesday, to make way for a new section of actual border fencing. To the president’s supporters, the eight 30-foot-high (9-meter) models were a symbol of his commitment to build a wall along the length of the US Mexico border to enhance national security. To opponents, they were a waste of taxpayer money and an affront to Mexico and immigrants. “Since the test and evaluation of these prototype models is complete, they have served their purpose and are now being removed,” US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesman Ralph DeSio said in a statement. Using jackhammers, ladders and blow torches, military special forces and CBP special units spent weeks trying to go under, over and through the walls to test their strengths and weaknesses. The tests of the eight prototypes, which Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Michael Scappechio of the San Diego sector said cost between $300,000 and $500,000 each to build, showed the effectiveness of the kind of steel post, or “bollard,” fence that already exists along large sections of the border.

Now, a new 30-foot-high bollard fence is being built as a secondary barrier along a 14-mile (22.5 km) section, behind an existing, 18-feet-high bollard fence, Scappechio said. The ability of agents to see through a barrier is crucial to their safety, and a fence made out of steel posts or “bollards” is easier to repair when breached and relatively cost effective, he said, while the 30-foot height is a deterrent to climbers. The fence will also incorporate fiber optic sensor, Scappechio said.

Topics: US-Mexico border Trump's border wall

LONDON: Britain’s opposition Labour Party will support a new referendum on Brexit after parliament defeated its alternative plan for leaving the European Union, the party’s leader Jeremy Corbyn said.
With 29 days left until the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union, the leaders of Britain’s two main parties have been forced into making key turns on the divorce in recent days.
After months of saying that Britain must leave the EU on time on March 29, May opened up the possibility on Tuesday of a short limited extension to the exit date.
Corbyn, who voted against membership in 1975 and gave only reluctant backing to the 2016 campaign to stay, on Wednesday gave an ambiguous backing for another referendum saying he would push for one alongside a national election.
“After tonight’s votes in parliament, we’ll continue to push for a close economic relationship based on our credible alternative plan or a general election,” Corbyn said.
“We’ll also back a public vote in order to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit or disastrous no deal.”
John McDonnell, the second most powerful man in the Labour Party, said the party would put down an amendment calling for a second referendum as soon as May brought a deal back to parliament.
After May’s deal was rejected on Jan. 15 in the biggest parliamentary defeat in modern British history, she is hoping to bring back a tweaked divorce accord for a vote, which could come as early as next week but may not take place until March 12.

BREXIT MAZE
If her deal is voted down, May has promised lawmakers will get a chance to vote on whether to leave with no deal the day after and then on March 14 to vote on asking the EU to delay the deadline.
Lawmakers on Wednesday voted 502-20 in support of an amendment proposed by opposition Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper that spelled out May’s proposed timetable. The government backed the amendment.
“We continue to see the most likely outcome of the current impasse as eventual ratification of the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal, with a three-month extension of Article 50,” Goldman Sachs said.
Goldman raised the probability of that outcome to 55 percent from 50 percent while cutting its view of no-deal Brexit to 10 percent from 15. It kept the probability of no Brexit at 35 percent.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that the EU would agree to extend the Brexit deadline beyond March 29 only if Britain justified such a request with a clear objective.
“If the British need more time, we would support an extension request if it was justified by new choices from the British,” Macron told a joint briefing with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris. “But we would in no way accept an extension without a clear view on the objective pursued.”

