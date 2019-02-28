Israel attorney general confirms intention to indict Netanyahu for bribery

JERUSALEM: Israel’s attorney general announced Thursday he intended to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, just weeks ahead of April elections.
The attorney general confirmed in a statement that he intended to charge the premier pending a hearing, where Netanyahu would be given a chance to defend himself before charges are filed.
The decision, ahead of Israel’s April 9 election, deepens uncertainty over Netanyahu’s prospects in a tight race.
The actual filing of the charges, which include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, will depend on the outcome of a required hearing. At that hearing — likely after the election — Netanyahu can try to persuade the attorney-general not to indict him.
Netanyahu, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term, denies any wrongdoing. In the long-running investigations, he is suspected of wrongfully accepting gifts from wealthy businessmen and dispensing favors in alleged bids for favorable coverage by a newspaper and a website.
Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party described the reported charges as “political persecution.” It said the prime minister, who has vowed not to resign over the allegations, was due to deliver a statement at 8 p.m.
