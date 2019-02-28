You are here

Israel frees Palestinian woman lawmaker held for 20 months

Khalida Jarrar hugs his father after being released from detention. (AFP)
Updated 28 February 2019
AP
Israel frees Palestinian woman lawmaker held for 20 months

  The 56-year-old Khalida Jarrar was held under "administrative detention"
  The lawmaker's husband, Ghassan Jarrar, says she was freed on Thursday
Updated 28 February 2019
AP
RAMALLAH, West Bank: The family of a Palestinian lawmaker says Israeli authorities have released Khalida Jarrar after 20 months of holding her in detention without raising charges.
The lawmaker’s husband, Ghassan Jarrar, says she was freed on Thursday.
The 56-year-old Khalida Jarrar was held under “administrative detention,” an Israeli policy that permits holding people for months at a time without charges.
In 2015, she served 15 months after being convicted of incitement to violence and “promoting terror activities.”
A senior member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, she was arrested again in July 2017 and held since then. She was initially scheduled to be released last October, but her detention was then extended another four months.
Since her dentition began, the Palestinian parliament has been dissolved due to internal strife.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Brazil’s far-right leader to visit Israel in potential boost for Netanyahu

Updated 28 February 2019
Reuters
Brazil's far-right leader to visit Israel in potential boost for Netanyahu

  Netanyahu has emphasised international statecraft in his campaign for a fifth term
  Bolsonaro has struggled to consolidate his coalition as graft scandals and infighting by allies dogged his first month in office
Updated 28 February 2019
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Brazil’s nationalist President Jair Bolsonaro will visit Israel days before its April 9 election, the Israeli government said on Thursday, in a potential boost for fellow right-winger Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Installed in January, Bolsonaro has played up his pro-Israel ties, hosting Netanyahu and signalling a desire to move Brazil’s embassy to Jerusalem, though no date has been given.
The prospect of relocating the embassy — after President Donald Trump moved the US mission — has worried Brazilian exporters who fear losing access to major Arab markets for halal meats, which comply with Muslim dietary rules.
The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said Bolsonaro would visit Israel between March 31 and April 4. It gave no more details.
Netanyahu has emphasised international statecraft in his campaign for a fifth term. But his prospects looked clouded on Thursday by a widely-expected announcement that Israel’s attorney-general wanted him prosecuted on corruption charges.
Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, swept into power promising to crack down on crime and corruption, but has struggled to consolidate his coalition as graft scandals and infighting by allies dogged his first month in office.

Topics: Jair Bolsonaro Benjamin Netanyahu

