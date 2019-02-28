You are here

China denies speculation of military presence in Afghanistan

China had apparently sought to keep its Tajikistan base manned by members of the paramilitary People’s Armed Police a secret. (File/Reuters)
Updated 28 February 2019
AP
BEIJING: China’s defense ministry is defending military cooperation with Tajikistan following a report of a sizeable Chinese troop presence at a base in the Central Asian state.
Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang told reporters at a monthly briefing Thursday that cooperation between the two was “in line with” international law and related resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council.
However, Ren says there is no Chinese presence in the adjacent Wakhan Corridor belonging to Afghanistan.
China had apparently sought to keep its Tajikistan base manned by members of the paramilitary People’s Armed Police a secret. However, the Washington Post in February reported on the sizeable Chinese military complex first-hand, although it remains unclear what the troops’ mission is and Ren provided no details.
The area borders China’s restive Xinjiang region.

EU states could 'block adoption of money laundering blacklist'

BRUSSELS: The adoption of a European Union money-laundering blacklist, which includes Saudi Arabia and four Unites States territories, could be blocked by EU governments under a procedure initiated on Thursday, two EU diplomats told Reuters.
At a meeting on Thursday, some national envoys opposed the adoption of the list, triggering a process that could lead to the delay or withdrawal of the blacklist, the diplomats said.

Saudi Arabia previously expressed its regret about the European Commission's decision to place the Kingdom on a blacklist of 23 non-EU countries and territories accused of posing a high risk of money laundering and financing terrorism. In response, Saudi authorities highlighted the efforts being made by the Kingdom to combat such crimes.
“The Kingdom finds it it regrettable that it was included in the proposed list of ‘high-risk’ countries for money laundering and terrorist financing that was issued by the European Commission on Feb. 13, 2019,” Saudi authorities said in a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency. “This comes despite the Kingdom’s ratification of many laws and procedures relating to combating money laundering and terrorist financing, to reduce the risks associated with such crimes.”
It added that the Kingdom reaffirms its strong commitment to the joint global efforts to combat money-laundering and the financing of terrorism, as part of which it works with international partners and allies.
“Saudi Arabia, who is a key partner in the international coalition against Daesh, has been leading a group, along with the United States and Italy, to fight the financing of the group,” the statement continued.

