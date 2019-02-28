You are here

Saudi Arabia welcomes UK’s terror classification for Hezbollah

Arab News
  • The Saudi Presidency of State Security said that the decision is an important step in the fight to counter terrorism and financing it
  • The presidency added that the decision reflects the UK’s keenness on countering terrorism and extremist ideologies
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Thursday the UK’s decision to classify Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization.
The Saudi Presidency of State Security said that the decision is an important step in the fight to counter terrorism and financing it at a regional and international level.
It added that Hezbollah represents a real and clear threat to international stability and security, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The presidency added that the decision reflects the UK’s keenness on countering terrorism and extremist ideologies.
The UK said on Monday it would join the US, Canada, Israel and the Arab League in banning the all of Hezbollah. Previously it had just proscribed its militant wings as “terrorist”.
The proscription, which comes into effect on Friday, will make membership of the movement or inviting support for it a crime punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment.
The Kingdom urged the international community to take similar steps and intensify cooperation to coordination to ensure that terrorism is eliminated.
Saudi Arabia said it will continue to work with its allies to stop Hezbollah and Iran’s efforts to destabilize the region, to maintain international peace and security. 

 

