FaceOf: Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi, CEO of National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia

Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi is the CEO of Bahri, Saudi Arabia’s national shipping company.

The Saudi Maritime Congress, to be held in Riyadh from March 11, will bring together leading government authorities, such as Saudi Customs and the Saudi Ports Authority, as well as major companies such as Bahri and Saudi Aramco Marine Department.

Al-Dubaikhi earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, after which he attained his executive MBA from Oxford University.

He has more than 30 years of executive experience in the fields of communication, IT, banking, commerce, and investment.

He was the CEO of Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company and held senior management roles in Afwaf Investment, AwalNet, and DowLog.

He was appointed Bahri CEO in January 2018 and is a member of the joint business councils between Saudi Arabia and Canada, Russia and France. He sits on the board of directors of several local and global companies, including Bank Alkhair and Alessa Industries.

Al-Dubaikhi, speaking ahead of the maritime event, said: “Bahri’s commitment to steering Saudi Arabia’s shipping sector toward new levels of growth and development is anchored on the nation’s transformation plan.”

It is expected that more than 2,000 professionals will attend the two-day meeting.