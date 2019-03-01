You are here

FaceOf: Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi, CEO of National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia

Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi
Updated 01 March 2019
Arab News
FaceOf: Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi, CEO of National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia

Updated 01 March 2019
Arab News
Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi is the CEO of Bahri, Saudi Arabia’s national shipping company.

The Saudi Maritime Congress, to be held in Riyadh from March 11, will bring together leading government authorities, such as Saudi Customs and the Saudi Ports Authority, as well as major companies such as Bahri and Saudi Aramco Marine Department. 

Al-Dubaikhi earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, after which he attained his executive MBA from Oxford University.

He has more than 30 years of executive experience in the fields of communication, IT, banking, commerce, and investment.

He was the CEO of Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company and held senior management roles in Afwaf Investment, AwalNet, and DowLog.

He was appointed Bahri CEO in January 2018 and is a member of the joint business councils between Saudi Arabia and Canada, Russia and France. He sits on the board of directors of several local and global companies, including Bank Alkhair and Alessa Industries.

Al-Dubaikhi, speaking ahead of the maritime event, said: “Bahri’s commitment to steering Saudi Arabia’s shipping sector toward new levels of growth and development is anchored on the nation’s transformation plan.”

It is expected that more than 2,000 professionals will attend the two-day meeting.

Topics: Bahri National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia FaceOf

Saudi Defense Ministry to strengthen partnership with local factories

Maj. Gen. Atiya Al-Malki speaking at the JCCI forum. (Supplied)
Updated 01 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi Defense Ministry to strengthen partnership with local factories

  • Fraction of military spending is within Kingdom
  • Local factories produce high quality goods, says ministry official
Updated 01 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense is to strengthen partnerships with local factories to ensure they are involved in ministry projects, a government official said Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Atiyah Al-Malki, from the Defense Ministry, was speaking at a specialist conference focusing on the Kingdom’s potential as a leading industrial power and global logistics platform.

He told delegates that there was no clear plan to make deals with local factories and, for that reason, the ministry had set up committees to link its demands with what local factories could produce. 

“Following the announcement of the Saudi Vision 2030 (reform plan), the Ministry of Defense has revised its regulations and policies to support our local industry. Currently, foreign investors could make deals with the ministry only if they committed to localization rules. They are being asked about the local factories they will work with and the local products they will get.

“We have factories that can produce high quality, competitive products as those that can be imported. Their prices of these products are also competitive.”

Saudi Arabia wants to manufacture half of its military needs within the Kingdom to create more job opportunities for locals and keep more resources in the country.

Although the Kingdom is the world’s third biggest military spender, just 2 percent of its spending is within Saudi Arabia, according to the reform plan. “The national defense industrial sector is limited to only seven companies and two research centers. Our aim is to localize over 50 percent of military equipment spending by 2030,” it says.

Al-Malki said that local factories, of which there are an estimated 600, had produced around 350 million parts to international standards.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Defense Ministry

