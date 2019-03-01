You are here

Initiative aims to set up 60 eco-factories in Saudi city

The project aims to open two eco-factories in each of the districts producing products such as fabrics, jewelry, perfume and food. (Supplied)
Updated 01 March 2019
Mohammed Al-Sulami
JEDDAH: Up to 60 new factories each employing 30 workers are to be set up on the outskirts of a Saudi city as part of a major new job-creation initiative.

The plan to establish the environment-friendly manufacturing plants in 30 districts of Jeddah, was announced by Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) official Ibrahim Batterjee.

The project aims to open two eco-factories in each of the districts producing products such as fabrics, jewelry, perfume and food.

Batterjee, head of the JCCI’s industrial committee, said the move was designed to reduce pressure on industrial cities and provide jobs that were easy to access for women.

The scheme will be launched in cooperation with the Saudi government’s industrial property agency Modon, and Jeddah municipality.

Olfat Qabbani, an investor in the industrial sector, hailed the initiative as a positive move. She said there was a need to encourage young people to start their own factory operations and overcome the stereotype that only high-profile businesspeople can do it.

The initiative was announced during a session titled “The Expectations of Industrial Sector Leaders” at the JCCI’s 75th anniversary celebrations in Jeddah. 

Speakers at the event raised various challenges including manpower and fuel prices, and said more effort was needed to meet the expectations of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan while also diversifying the economy away from the petrochemical sector.

They also noted that Modon and the Saudi Industrial Development Fund both offered support to the industrial sector.

Investment company chairman, Abdulaziz Al-Surai, highlighted the opportunities open to young entrepreneurs working in the Saudi industrial sector, to export products to other countries in the region. He said “Made in KSA” was a well-respected and trusted trademark around the world. 

Saudi Defense Ministry to strengthen partnership with local factories

Maj. Gen. Atiya Al-Malki speaking at the JCCI forum. (Supplied)
Updated 01 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi Defense Ministry to strengthen partnership with local factories

  • Fraction of military spending is within Kingdom
  • Local factories produce high quality goods, says ministry official
Updated 01 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense is to strengthen partnerships with local factories to ensure they are involved in ministry projects, a government official said Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Atiyah Al-Malki, from the Defense Ministry, was speaking at a specialist conference focusing on the Kingdom’s potential as a leading industrial power and global logistics platform.

He told delegates that there was no clear plan to make deals with local factories and, for that reason, the ministry had set up committees to link its demands with what local factories could produce. 

“Following the announcement of the Saudi Vision 2030 (reform plan), the Ministry of Defense has revised its regulations and policies to support our local industry. Currently, foreign investors could make deals with the ministry only if they committed to localization rules. They are being asked about the local factories they will work with and the local products they will get.

“We have factories that can produce high quality, competitive products as those that can be imported. Their prices of these products are also competitive.”

Saudi Arabia wants to manufacture half of its military needs within the Kingdom to create more job opportunities for locals and keep more resources in the country.

Although the Kingdom is the world’s third biggest military spender, just 2 percent of its spending is within Saudi Arabia, according to the reform plan. “The national defense industrial sector is limited to only seven companies and two research centers. Our aim is to localize over 50 percent of military equipment spending by 2030,” it says.

Al-Malki said that local factories, of which there are an estimated 600, had produced around 350 million parts to international standards.
 

