Saudi Civil Defense chief announces new Gulf fire-fighting initiative

Saudi Civil Defense chief announced the cooperation initiative.
Updated 01 March 2019
SPA
MANAMA: A major initiative to enhance cooperation between fire-fighting organizations in Gulf states was on Wednesday announced by the Saudi Civil Defense chief.
Speaking at a high-profile conference in the Bahraini capital Manama, Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Amro, director-general of the Kingdom’s Civil Defense, revealed plans to set up a regional fire-fighting council to cover Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.  
Al-Amro told delegates at the International Fire Operations Conference that the newly established council will aim to strengthen communications on fire-related matters between civil defense directorates in GCC countries and Saudi Aramco. 
“There is a joint plan to enable civil defense units from various GCC countries to move across borders to assist one another in fire-fighting operations and in securing petroleum, industrial, and other plants,” Al-Amro said.
Addressing the third day of the gathering in Bahrain, he stressed the need for continuous training, skills enhancement, and technological upgrading of tools and materials in order for GCC civil defense directorates to boost their performance. 
Maj. Gen. Jassem Mohammed Al-Marzouqi, general commander of Civil Defense at the UAE’s Ministry of Interior, highlighted his country’s efforts to develop its scientific and technical capabilities in order to improve fire skills and risk control. 
He said the fire operations conference was “an opportunity to emphasize the importance of unifying efforts to develop joint plans of cooperation in fire operations, rescue and evacuation.” 
Al-Marzouqi pointed out the need to build capabilities based on artificial intelligence, modern technologies, and enhancement of preventative measures.
Saudi Aramco program manager, Ghassan Abu Al-Faraj, said advanced nanotechnology will be used to enhance safety measures, and stressed the importance of cooperation and exchange of expertise between fire-fighting departments in GCC countries. 
The second International Fire Operations Conference was organized by the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) under the auspices of Bahraini Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa and the participation of GCC countries, the US, and Saudi Aramco.

Saudi Defense Ministry to strengthen partnership with local factories

Maj. Gen. Atiya Al-Malki speaking at the JCCI forum. (Supplied)
Updated 01 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi Defense Ministry to strengthen partnership with local factories

  • Fraction of military spending is within Kingdom
  • Local factories produce high quality goods, says ministry official
Updated 01 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense is to strengthen partnerships with local factories to ensure they are involved in ministry projects, a government official said Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Atiyah Al-Malki, from the Defense Ministry, was speaking at a specialist conference focusing on the Kingdom’s potential as a leading industrial power and global logistics platform.

He told delegates that there was no clear plan to make deals with local factories and, for that reason, the ministry had set up committees to link its demands with what local factories could produce. 

“Following the announcement of the Saudi Vision 2030 (reform plan), the Ministry of Defense has revised its regulations and policies to support our local industry. Currently, foreign investors could make deals with the ministry only if they committed to localization rules. They are being asked about the local factories they will work with and the local products they will get.

“We have factories that can produce high quality, competitive products as those that can be imported. Their prices of these products are also competitive.”

Saudi Arabia wants to manufacture half of its military needs within the Kingdom to create more job opportunities for locals and keep more resources in the country.

Although the Kingdom is the world’s third biggest military spender, just 2 percent of its spending is within Saudi Arabia, according to the reform plan. “The national defense industrial sector is limited to only seven companies and two research centers. Our aim is to localize over 50 percent of military equipment spending by 2030,” it says.

Al-Malki said that local factories, of which there are an estimated 600, had produced around 350 million parts to international standards.
 

