What We Are Reading Today: The Third Pillar by Raghuram G. Rajan

The Third Pillar is a brilliant and far-seeing analysis of the current populist backlash against globalization.

Author Raghuram Govind Rajan is a world-class Indian economist who has also served as the 23rd governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

“Rajan offers a way to rethink the relationship between the market and civil society and argues for a return to strengthening and empowering local communities as an antidote to growing despair and unrest,” stated a review published in goodreads.com.

In a recent media interview, Rajan said globalization has taken decision-making away from the community, and urged governments to decentralize powers in favor of more localized governance structures.

“Communities are conceding power to bigger governments and bigger companies as a result of big tech and globalization in financial markets,”

he said.