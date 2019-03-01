What We Are Reading Today: The Third Pillar by Raghuram G. Rajan

You are here

The Third Pillar is a brilliant and far-seeing analysis of the current populist backlash against globalization.

Author Raghuram Govind Rajan is a world-class Indian economist who has also served as the 23rd governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

“Rajan offers a way to rethink the relationship between the market and civil society and argues for a return to strengthening and empowering local communities as an antidote to growing despair and unrest,” stated a review published in goodreads.com.

In a recent media interview, Rajan said globalization has taken decision-making away from the community, and urged governments to decentralize powers in favor of more localized governance structures.

“Communities are conceding power to bigger governments and bigger companies as a result of big tech and globalization in financial markets,” 

he said.

Topics: Book Review Raghuram Govind Rajan

What We Are Buying Today: Rawan Stationery, making desks more colorful

Updated 28 February 2019
AMEERA ABID
0

What We Are Buying Today: Rawan Stationery, making desks more colorful

  • They produce bespoke Arabic and English greeting cards
Updated 28 February 2019
AMEERA ABID
0

Rawan Stationery provides a unique twist on what many might perceive as a dull sector. Everything here is done right, and everyone, from school students to office employees, will find something to make their desks, and lives, more colorful.

Located in Al-Naeem district, Jeddah, Rawan Stationery gives a personalized Arabic touch to their products, from delicately colored notebooks and pens to beautifully designed water bottles and coffee mugs.

They can be found online, and are not just limited to stationery. They produce bespoke Arabic and English greeting cards, for every type of occasion and every kind of person, and also sell interior decorations for bedrooms, offices, kitchens and living rooms, from standard items such as plates and cutlery, to more peculiar statement pieces like floating moon lamps.

Topics: What We Are Buying Today

