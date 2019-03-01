You are here

Summit 'blame game' casts doubt on future North Korea nuclear talks 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and US President Donald Trump (R) walking together at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi during their meeting on February 28, 2019. (AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS)
Updated 01 March 2019
Jeff Sung
  • Trump says Kim wanted all sanctions imposed on his country be lifted without firmly committing to eliminate N. Korea's nuclear arsenal
  • N. Korea challenged that account, insisting it had asked only partial sanctions relief in exchange for shutting down its main nuclear complex
SEOUL: The US and North Korea stepped up tit-for-tat recriminations over the collapse of their Hanoi nuclear talks on Friday, casting doubt on the future of disarmament negotiations between the two countries.

After US President Donald Trump blamed Pyongyang for the failure of this week’s talks, saying a “tepid deal” meant sanctions could not be lifted, a North Korean delegate made a counter-claim in a late-night press conference.

“This is the biggest denuclearization step we can take based on the current level of trust between the two countries,” Ri Yong-ho, North Korea’s foreign minister said, referring to Pyongyang’s offer to permanently halt nuclear material production at its Yongbyon complex.

“It’s hard to say there will be something better than what we offered. We may not have such an opportunity again,” he said. “We need such a first step on the road to complete denuclearization.”

The North Korean envoy rejected Trump’s claim that his country’s delegation had asked for all sanctions to be lifted during the summit talks late on Thursday.

“What we asked for was a partial lifting of sanctions, not entirely. In detail, we asked to lift five sanctions imposed within 2016 and 2017, out of a total of 11 sanctions, which would affect ordinary people’s economy and life,” he said.

The UN has tightened its sanctions on North Korea over the regime’s recent nuclear testing and missile launches. The restrictions limit imports and other trade, as well as the ability of North Korean citizens to work abroad.

“I got the sense that Chairman Kim Jong Un could lose his interest in further talks in response to the US,” Choe Son-hui, a vice foreign minister serving as chief nuclear negotiator, said. 

However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, disputed the North Korean claims.

“They were pretty expansive with respect to what they are prepared to do at Yongbyon, but there was still not compete clarity with respect to the full scope of what it is they were prepared to offer,” the leading US diplomat told a news conference on Friday during a short stop in the Philippines.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday night, Trump said that his conversation with his North Korean counterpart “didn’t quite work out.”

“You have to be prepared to walk,” the US leader said. “And this just wouldn’t have been good for our country. And, frankly, he (Kim) could look at it the same way.”

Trump said he remains optimistic about his relationship with the young North Korean dictator. “I have a feeing something will happen down the line. And it will be good,” he added.

However, North Korea experts are pessimistic about future disarmament talks. 

“If working level talks resume at an early date, nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang will gain momentum, but if not, the stalemate will be prolonged,” Shin Beom-chul, a senior fellow at the Asian Institute for Policy Studies, said. 

Prof. Lim Eul-chul at the Institute for Far East Studies at Kyungnam University said unless the North Korean leader made greater concessions on nuclear programs, the US-North Korea talks could collapse completely.

“It seems difficult to move the talks forward without the two sides resolving their differences,” he said. 

At Thursday’s news conference in Hanoi, Trump revealed that his negotiating team had raised the issue of hidden uranium enrichment sites in North Korea, apart from Yongbyon. North Korean delegates were surprised by what the US knew, he said.

One of the secret sites is believed to be near Kangson. US media last year quoted a report by the Institute for Science and International Security and analysis by the US Defense Intelligence Agency that showed the Kangson facility was twice as big as Yongbyon. 

This site remained vacant until 2001, and the first images of construction were captured in April 2002. North Korea reportedly acquired uranium enrichment technology and equipment from Pakistan between 1988 and 2002. 

Topics: Trump-Kim meeting in Hanoi Hanoi North Korean Denuclearization

India, Pakistan resume shelling in Kashmir, 4 killed

Updated 17 min 47 sec ago
AP
0

India, Pakistan resume shelling in Kashmir, 4 killed

  • Both states are blaming each other for violating the cease fire accords of 2003
  • Tensions increased after India attacked the extremists it blamed for the Feb. 14 suicide bombing
Updated 17 min 47 sec ago
AP
0

SRINAGAR: Indian and Pakistani soldiers again targeted each other’s posts and villages along their volatile frontier in disputed Kashmir, killing at least four civilians and wounding four others, officials said Saturday.
Fighting resumed overnight as the rivals traded gunfire and shelling until dawn Saturday, leaving two siblings and their mother dead in Indian-controlled Kashmir. The three died overnight after a shell fired by Pakistani soldiers hit their home in Poonch region near the so-called Line of Control that divides the Himalayan territory of Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals, police said. The children’s father was critically wounded and has been hospitalized.
In Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, government official Umar Azam said Indian troops with heavy weapons “indiscriminately targeted border villagers” along the Line of Control, killing a boy and wounding three others. He said several homes were destroyed by Indian shelling.
Both countries’ officials used the routine description for the military confrontations, saying their soldiers retaliated “befittingly,” and blamed the other for “unprovoked” violation of the 2003-cease-fire accord at several sectors along the Kashmir frontier, targeting both army posts as well as villages.
Tensions have been running high since Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday, carrying out what India called a pre-emptive strike against militants blamed for a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.
Pakistan retaliated, shooting down a MiG-21 fighter jet Wednesday and detained its pilot, who was returned to India on Friday in a peace gesture.
Since the escalation, world leaders have scrambled to head off an all-out war between the archrivals. President Donald Trump, in Hanoi on Thursday, said he had been involved in seeking to de-escalate the conflict.
Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since their independence from British rule in 1947.
India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels and sending them into Indian-controlled Kashmir to launch attacks against government targets. Pakistan denies the charge, saying it provides moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris fighting for right to self-determination.
Rebel groups have been fighting Indian rule since 1989 and demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. Anti-India sentiment runs deep in the region, and most people support the rebels’ cause against Indian rule while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.
Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

Topics: India Pakistan

