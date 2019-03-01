You are here

  • Home
  • US wins WTO ruling on Chinese grains; decision may also affect India
﻿

US wins WTO ruling on Chinese grains; decision may also affect India

Roberto Azevedo, director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO). (REUTERS/File Photo)
Updated 01 March 2019
REUTERS:
0

US wins WTO ruling on Chinese grains; decision may also affect India

  • The US filed the complaint in September 2016, saying China had paid farmers nearly $100 billion more than allowed by the WTO rules
  • China argues that government support for agriculture was a common practice and allowed under WTO rules
Updated 01 March 2019
REUTERS:
0
GENEVA/BEIJING: The United States won a World Trade Organization ruling on China’s price support for grains, successfully challenging a calculation methodology that is also used by India.
A WTO adjudication panel agreed on Thursday with the US complaint that China had paid farmers too much for wheat, Indica rice and Japonica rice in 2012-2015. A disputed corn subsidy had already expired.
“China’s excessive support limits opportunities for US farmers to export their world-class products to China,” US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement. “We expect China to quickly come into compliance with its WTO obligations.
China said on Friday it regretted the lack of support from experts, noting that government support for agriculture was a common practice and allowed under WTO rules.
China would continue to promote development of its agriculture sector in line with WTO rules and safeguard the stability of the multi-lateral trade system, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.
The US trade representative’s office filed the complaint in September 2016, saying China had paid farmers nearly $100 billion more than allowed by the WTO rules. That provided an artificial incentive for farmers to produce more, lowering prices worldwide.
China’s WTO membership agreement permits trade-distorting subsidies of up to 8.5 percent of the total value of production.
China argued that it was not breaching that limit because only the grains procured by government should be counted as subsidised. The United States successfully argued that state buying at a guaranteed price raised the whole market.
The ruling, which may be appealed, could have ramifications for India, which has made similar arguments to China.
At a meeting of the WTO’s agriculture committee on Wednesday, the United States and Canada rejected India’s claim that its market price support for pulses was 1.5 percent of the value of production, saying that it was actually 31 percent to 85 percent, far above allowed limits.

Vedanta’s daily losses since smelter shutdown total nearly $200m

Updated 01 March 2019
Reuters
0

Vedanta’s daily losses since smelter shutdown total nearly $200m

  • The government of Tamil Nadu state ordered the smelter shut permanently on May 28 after bloody protests
  • Residents and environmental activists had demanded the shutdown of the copper smelter, citing pollution
Updated 01 March 2019
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: Vedanta Ltd. told an Indian court it has been losing 50 million rupees ($706,000) a day ever since the closure of one of its copper smelters in May, after police fired on protesters against the plant and killed 13 people.
The government of Tamil Nadu state ordered the smelter shut permanently on May 28 last year after bloody protests at the plant in the city of Thoothukudi culminated in police opening fire on demonstrators.
The “unit has been and is continuing to suffer a daily loss of about Rs 5 crores (50 million rupees),” Vedanta said in a petition to the Madras High Court reviewed by Reuters.
That translates to a loss of about 13.8 billion rupees ($195 million) since the plant was shut nine months ago. Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal had said in July the company could lose $100 million if the plant was shut for a year.
A Vedanta spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. The case, in which the company is seeking to reopen the smelter, is due to open in the Madras High Court on Friday.
Vedanta won a favorable judgment in December from India’s Natural Green Tribunal (NGT), clearing the way to reopen the smelter, but India’s Supreme Court ruled in February that the NGT did not have the jurisdiction to grant relief.
In addition to a potentially long legal battle, reopening the smelter could face further complications with federal elections due in May. The two main political parties in Tamil Nadu are against reopening the smelter, increasing the likelihood that the shutdown will continue.
Vedanta is also seeking to gain access to its plant, which has been maintained by the government since the shutdown, and said it would need tens of millions of rupees to restore it.
The company “would be subjected to irreparable harm and hardship, not capable of being compensated in monetary terms if the interim reliefs (for access) ... are not granted,” Vedanta said in its petition.
Chairman Agarwal is betting big on India despite the troubles over its Tamil Nadu smelter, and plans to invest $8.4 billion in the country over the next three years.
Vedanta’s shares have lost about half their value over the last 12 months. They had their largest one-day fall in over a decade in February due to concerns over an investment in South African miner Anglo American Plc.

Topics: India

Related

0
Business & Economy
US wins WTO ruling on Chinese grains; decision may also affect India
Special 0
World
Captured Indian pilot to be returned through Wagah border today

Latest updates

Philippines to charge Sanofi officials over dengue vaccination deaths
0
EU states move toward possible rejection of money-laundering blacklist
0
Death toll climbs from Al Shabab attack in Somalia
0
Pakistani minister boycotts Islamic council meeting over Indian presence
0
Bangladesh tells UN Security Council cannot take more Myanmar refugees
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.