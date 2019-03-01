You are here

﻿

Pompeo says world should have eyes wide open about Chinese tech risks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives for a meeting with business leaders in Manila3 on March 1, 2019. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters)
Updated 01 March 2019
REUTERS:
Pompeo says world should have eyes wide open about Chinese tech risks

  • The US government has been trying to prevent American firms from buying Huawei routers and switches
Updated 01 March 2019
REUTERS:
MANILA, Philippines: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that the world should be “eyes wide open” about the risks of using Chinese technology, and that there could be problems for American firms operating in certain places where Huawei equipment was deployed.
Pompeo was asked during a visit to Manila about the prospect of the Philippines using Huawei 5G technology in future as it seeks to modernize outdated telecoms infrastructure.
“Our task has been to share with the world the risks associated with that technology: the risks to the Philippine people, the risk to Philippine security, the risk that America may not be able to operate in certain environments if there is Huawei technology adjacent to that,” he told a news conference.
“We want to make sure that the world has their eyes wide open as to the risks of having that technology to be part of infrastructure, backbone or networks.”
The US government has been piling pressure on Huawei, the world’ s biggest telecommunications equipment maker and trying to prevent American firms from buying Huawei routers and switches, as well as advising allies to do the same.

Huawei Technologies Chinese technology espionage

Philippines to charge Sanofi officials over dengue vaccination deaths

Updated 01 March 2019
AFP
Philippines to charge Sanofi officials over dengue vaccination deaths

  • About 830,000 schoolchildren have been vaccinated since 2016
  • It was the world’s first dengue mass immunization program involving the Sanofi drug
Updated 01 March 2019
AFP
MANILA, Philippines: The Philippine government said Friday it would file criminal charges against six officials of the French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi Pasteur over the deaths of children injected with its Dengvaxia anti-dengue vaccine.
Justice department prosecutors faulted the company “for failing to actively monitor and conduct close surveillance of Dengvaxia recipients,” a crime which the government said was punishable by up to six years in prison.
Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
About 830,000 schoolchildren have been vaccinated since 2016 in the world’s first dengue mass immunization program involving the drug. The government said 32,000 others were given the vaccine in private hospitals.

Philippines Sanofi

