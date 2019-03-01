You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh tells UN Security Council cannot take more Myanmar refugees
﻿

Bangladesh tells UN Security Council cannot take more Myanmar refugees

The Rohingya say they want guarantees over their safety and to be recognized as citizens before returning to Myanmar. (File/AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters
0

Bangladesh tells UN Security Council cannot take more Myanmar refugees

  • Attacks on security posts by Rohingya insurgents in Myanmar’s Rakhine state triggered the crackdown
  • Th US, UN, Britain and others describe the crackdown as ethnic cleansing
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters
0

UNITED NATIONS: Bangladesh told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that it cannot take any more refugees from Myanmar, some 18 months after more than 700,000 mainly Rohingya Muslims started pouring across the border fleeing a military crackdown.
Attacks on security posts by Rohingya insurgents in Myanmar’s Rakhine state triggered the crackdown that the United Nations, the United States, Britain and others describe as ethnic cleansing. Myanmar denies the accusations.
“I regret to inform the council that Bangladesh would no longer be in a position to accommodate more people from Myanmar,” Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque said.
Haque accused Myanmar of “hollow promises and various obstructionist approaches” during negotiations on returns.
“Not a single Rohingya has volunteered to return to Rakhine due to the absence of conducive environment there,” Haque said.
Myanmar says it has been ready to accept returning refugees since January, but the United Nations says conditions are not yet right for their return. The Rohingya say they want guarantees over their safety and to be recognized as citizens before returning.
Western powers on the council on Thursday lamented the lack of action from Myanmar’s government.
“We’re very disappointed ... that there hasn’t been more progress on getting the refugees back and that obviously includes creating the conditions where the refugees feel able to go back,” British UN Ambassador Karen Pierce told the council.
Several council members from western countries stressed that the return of refugees needed to be safe, voluntary, dignified and secure, and pushed for the Myanmar government to allow the United Nations widespread and unconditional access to Rakhine.
UN envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner-Burgener told the Security Council that UN access was currently “insufficient.”
“The scale of what has been done to the Rohingya Muslims and the allegations of crimes against humanity really mark this out as one of the most terrible events of this century so far,” Pierce said.
The 15-member Security Council has been split over how to deal with the crisis, with western powers pitted against Russia and Myanmar ally China.
China’s Deputy UN Ambassador Wu Haitao said it was mainly an issue between Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh “and as such it is up to the two countries to work out a solution.”
Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy agreed.
In December Britain circulated a draft resolution to council members that diplomats said aims to put a timeline on Myanmar allowing the return of refugees and addressing accountability, but China and Russia have boycotted talks on the draft.
Deputy US Ambassador Jonathan Cohen said: “The international community cannot ignore the world’s largest refugee camp.”

Topics: Rohingya Myanmar Bangladesh

Related

0
World
Myanmar army chief denies systematic persecution of Rohingya
0
World
Elephants face ‘time bomb’ in Bangladesh land clash with Rohingya refugees

US vows Philippines aid against ‘armed attack’ in China-claimed sea

Updated 52 min 33 sec ago
AFP
0

US vows Philippines aid against ‘armed attack’ in China-claimed sea

  • Pompeo said Beijing’s building of artificial islands in waters also claimed by Manila were potential threats
  • It marked the first time any US official had publicly stated Washington’s intent to defend its ally in the flashpoint sea
Updated 52 min 33 sec ago
AFP
0

MANILA: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday vowed to defend the Philippines against “armed attack” in the disputed South China Sea in Washington’s starkest warning yet against Chinese claims to most of the strategic waterway.
Speaking in Manila after meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Pompeo said Beijing’s building of artificial islands in waters also claimed by Manila and other neighbors were potential threats to the two allies.
“China’s island-building and military activities in the South China Sea threaten your sovereignty, security and therefore economic livelihood, as well as that of the United States,” he said at a joint news conference with Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin.
“As the South China Sea is part of the Pacific, any armed attack of Philippine forces, aircraft or public vessels in the South China Sea will trigger mutual defense obligations under Article 4 of our Mutual Defense Treaty.”
Pompeo’s comments marked the first time any US official had publicly stated Washington’s intent to defend its ally in the flashpoint sea.
A 1951 US-Philippine mutual defense treaty committed Manila and its former colonial master to come to each other’s aid in case of an “armed attack in the Pacific area” on either party.
Senior Duterte officials have called for a review of the mutual defense pact with the US because they were unsure whether it applied to the South China Sea row.
Philippine troops, as well as fishermen, have frequently complained about harassment by Chinese maritime security forces around some of the islands and reefs occupied by Filipino troops.
The United States has said it is not taking sides in the disputes over South China Sea islands and waters claimed by China, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam. Beijing claims most of the sea.
However, Washington has asserted its right to freely sail its military and merchant vessels over waters through which trillions of dollars in global trade pass through each year and which reputedly contain vast mineral and oil reserves.
The Philippines was previously one of the staunchest critics to China’s island-building and militarization of the islands.
But Duterte put the dispute on the back burner when he was elected president in 2016 in favor of chasing Chinese trade and investment.
He threatened a split with the United States and called then US President Barack Obama a “son of a whore.”
Relations are being rebuilt under US President Donald Trump, who has hailed Duterte’s actions — including a drugs crackdown that has claimed thousands of lives — as a sign of toughness.
Foreign Secretary Locsin on Friday downplayed his government’s suggestions for a review of the US defense pact, saying in its “vagueness lies the best deterrence.”
“They (US forces) will respond depending on the circumstances but we are very assured, we are very confident that United States has, in the words of Secretary Pompeo and words of President Trump to our president: we have your back,” Locsin said.

Topics: China US Philippines

Related

0
World
Philippines’ Duterte backs smacking kids, vetoes ban
0
Sport
Philippines to ‘do everything’ to have NBA’s Clarkson for World Cup

Latest updates

Bangladesh tells UN Security Council cannot take more Myanmar refugees
0
Gun battle rages between Al Shabab and Somali troops after hotel attack
0
US vows Philippines aid against ‘armed attack’ in China-claimed sea
0
Priest under siege in battle over Venezuela’s political soul
0
Vedanta’s daily losses since smelter shutdown total nearly $200m
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.