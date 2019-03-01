You are here

Philippines to charge Sanofi officials over dengue vaccination deaths

A growing measles outbreak in the Philippines killed at least 25 people last month, officials said, putting some of the blame on mistrust stoked by a scare over an anti-dengue fever vaccine. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 March 2019
AFP
  • About 830,000 schoolchildren have been vaccinated since 2016
  • It was the world’s first dengue mass immunization program involving the Sanofi drug
MANILA, Philippines: The Philippine government said Friday it would file criminal charges against six officials of the French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi Pasteur over the deaths of children injected with its Dengvaxia anti-dengue vaccine.
Justice department prosecutors faulted the company “for failing to actively monitor and conduct close surveillance of Dengvaxia recipients,” a crime which the government said was punishable by up to six years in prison.
Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
About 830,000 schoolchildren have been vaccinated since 2016 in the world’s first dengue mass immunization program involving the drug. The government said 32,000 others were given the vaccine in private hospitals.

Pakistan brings captured Indian pilot to border

Updated 01 March 2019
AP
Pakistan brings captured Indian pilot to border

  • The Indian pilot captured from a downed plane was brought to a border crossing with India for handover
  • On the Indian side of the border, turbaned Indian policemen lined the road
Pakistani officials have brought the Indian pilot captured from a downed plane to a border crossing with India for handover.
The pilot, identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was taken in a convoy that set out from the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore to the border crossing at Wagah on Friday, escorted by military vehicles with soldiers, their weapons drawn.
On the Indian side of the border, turbaned Indian policemen lined the road as a group of cheering Indian residents from the area waved India's national flag and held up a huge garland of flowers to welcome him back.
Islamabad has said the handover is a gesture of peace that could defuse tensions and avoid another war between India and Pakistan.

