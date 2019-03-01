OPEC oil output drops further as Gulf producers over-deliver on cuts

You are here

﻿

OPEC oil supply fell to a four-year low in February as Gulf producers over-delivered on the group’s supply pact while Venezuelan output registered a further involuntary drop. (AFP)
LONDON: OPEC oil supply fell to a four-year low in February, a Reuters survey found, as Gulf producers over-delivered on the group’s supply pact while Venezuelan output registered a further involuntary drop.
The 14-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 30.68 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, the survey showed on Friday, down 300,000 bpd from January and the lowest OPEC total since 2015, according to Reuters surveys.
The survey suggests that Gulf producers over-delivered on pledged supply curbs to avert the possibility of a new glut building up this year. A formal accord by OPEC and its allies to cut supply in 2019 took effect on Jan. 1.
Crude oil has risen to $66 a barrel after a dip below $50 in December, boosted by the Gulf producers’ move, involuntary curbs in other OPEC countries and the prospect of lower supply from Venezuela after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on its oil industry.
OPEC, Russia and other non-members — an alliance known as OPEC+ — agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1. OPEC’s share of the cut is 800,000 bpd, to be delivered by 11 members — all except Iran, Libya and Venezuela.
In February, the 11 OPEC members bound by the new agreement achieved 101 percent of pledged cuts, the survey found. Among exempt producers, Venezuelan supply fell while Iran, which is also subject to US sanctions, managed to boost exports.
The latest OPEC+ deal came just months after the group agreed to pump more oil, which in turn partially unwound their original supply-limiting accord that took effect in 2017.
February’s output is the lowest by OPEC as a group since February 2015, excluding membership changes that have taken place since then, according to Reuters surveys.
The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market and is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon flows data and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consulting firms.

Topics: OPEC gulf producers

Former Qatar PM ‘sought state assurance’ over Barclays shares, fraud trial hears

Updated 26 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

Former Qatar PM ‘sought state assurance’ over Barclays shares, fraud trial hears

  • Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim reportedly requested that investment ‘would not be forcibly diluted’
  • Qatar investors must be as dishonest as bankers if prosecution’s argument is correct, judge said
Updated 26 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Qatar’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim sought assurances from the highest levels of UK government in an attempt to protect his and Doha’s shares in Barclays bank, a fraud trial heard this week.

The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) alleges that four bankers agreed to pay £322 million ($425 million) in secret fees to Qatar in exchange for billions of dollars of investment during the financial crisis.

The SFO alleges that this was done through “sham” advisory services agreements.

Barclays avoided a government bailout as a result of the emergency fundraising.

During the fraud trial, which began in January, defendant John Varley — the bank’s former chief — said that Sheikh Hamad had sought assurances that his investment would not be affected should a government bailout happen.

“I believe Sheikh Hamad sought assurances from the prime minister, Gordon Brown, that the Qatari investment in Barclays would not be forcibly diluted by a mandatory British government investment,” Varley told investigators, according to the Financial Times.

Varley added that Sheikh Hamad sought similar assurance from the Financial Services Authority regulator, the newspaper reported.

Sheikh Hamad and Qatar are not part of the trial. But Judge Robert Jay, who is presiding over the trial, earlier told jurors that Qatari investors must be just as dishonest as the bankers on trial if the prosecution’s argument is correct, according to The Telegraph.

The judge said a “contract needs two parts,” and that if the prosecution’s case is correct, it must mean that “one or more individuals comprising or connected with the Qatari entity was equally dishonest in the criminal sense. There is no getting around that,” he was reported as saying in January.

The four defendants in the case deny the charges, which carry a maximum 10-year sentence. The trial continues.

Topics: Barclays Bank Qatar

Related

0
Business & Economy
Barclays payments to Qatar would have been ‘unacceptable’ to market, London court hears
0
Media
How Qatari media tiptoed around the Barclays scandal

