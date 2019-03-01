Massive sandstorm envelops Riyadh’s skyline with dust

Organization of Islamic Cooperation foreign ministers call for tougher strategy on terrorism

Al-Nahyan commends King Salman for promoting cooperation between member states

Saudi Press Agency

JEDDAH: The 46th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) began in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The CFM, running from March 1-2, under the title “50 Years of Islamic Cooperation: Road Map for Prosperity and Development,” saw the presidency pass from Bangladesh to the UAE, and was chaired by its foreign affairs minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

In an opening address to his fellow delegates, Al-Nahyan commended Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, and the OIC’s secretary-general, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, for their efforts in promoting cooperation between the organization’s member states.

He called for the establishment of a preventative strategy to deal with terrorism and extremist ideology in the region. “We reiterate UAE’s support for the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state and to exercise self-determination,” said Al-Nahyan.

Al-Othaimeen thanked the UAE for its hospitality and warm reception, and expressed his delight at the progress it was making in all sectors, from business and finance to culture and sport, in becoming one of the world’s most prominent nations.

He too expressed his gratitude and appreciation to King Salman’s government, highlighting its role in promoting the OIC internationally, giving it greater clout to meet its aims and grow in influence over the past 50 years.

“The secretariat, thanks to member states’ constant support, made the organization’s voice heard all over the world and achieved a qualitative leap in its activities. It went from organizing conferences to interacting with regional and international organizations, governments and civil society institutions around the globe,” he said.

Al-Othaimeen highlighted ongoing efforts to “implement the decisions of the OIC’s last summit, and follow up on issues related to Palestine, Al-Quds, Yemen, Somalia, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Mali and Nigeria.”

“The OIC is deeply concerned with Iraq’s stability, security and prosperity,” he said.