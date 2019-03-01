You are here

  • Home
  • Massive sandstorm envelops Riyadh’s skyline with dust
﻿

Massive sandstorm envelops Riyadh’s skyline with dust

1 / 4
A heavy sandstorm strikes Riyadh on Friday reducing visibility. (AN photo)
2 / 4
A heavy sandstorm strikes Riyadh on Friday reducing visibility. (AN photo)
3 / 4
A heavy sandstorm strikes Riyadh on Friday reducing visibility. (AN photo)
4 / 4
A heavy sandstorm strikes Riyadh on Friday reducing visibility. (AN photo)
Updated 01 March 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

Massive sandstorm envelops Riyadh’s skyline with dust

  • The traffic department has advised motorists to drive slowly, exercise restraint and use headlights
  • The General Directorate of Civil Defense has told residents of Riyadh to avoid going to picnic spots in sands at the weekend in case of blinding sandstorms
Updated 01 March 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

RIYADH: A massive sandstorm hit Riyadh on Friday, enveloping the Saudi capital’s skyline with heavy dust caused by strong winds that hampered visibility.
The traffic department has advised motorists to drive slowly, exercise restraint and use headlights as darkness enveloped the main roads in the thick blanket of the storm.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense has told residents of Riyadh to avoid going to picnic spots in sands at the weekend in case of blinding sandstorms.
As sandstorms can cause sneezing and breathing problems, people with respiratory problems were advised to avoid going outside where possible.
Wind speeds of 30 km per hour were recorded on Friday afternoon.
Though not infrequent at this time of year, the blinding sandstorm created unfavorable conditions, with maximum temperatures of 21 degrees Celsius and minimum of 8 degrees Celsius.
The relative humidity was pegged at 22 percent, making the weather otherwise warm during the outgoing winter season.

Topics: Riyadh Sandstorm

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Sandstorms cause major health problems, expert warns
0
Middle-East
Sandstorms disrupt flights to and from Kuwait

Organization of Islamic Cooperation foreign ministers call for tougher strategy on terrorism

Updated 5 min 3 sec ago
Saudi Press Agency
0

Organization of Islamic Cooperation foreign ministers call for tougher strategy on terrorism

  • Al-Nahyan commends King Salman for promoting cooperation between member states
Updated 5 min 3 sec ago
Saudi Press Agency
0
JEDDAH: The 46th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) began in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
The CFM, running from March 1-2, under the title “50 Years of Islamic Cooperation: Road Map for Prosperity and Development,” saw the presidency pass from Bangladesh to the UAE, and was chaired by its foreign affairs minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
In an opening address to his fellow delegates, Al-Nahyan commended Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, and the OIC’s secretary-general, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, for their efforts in promoting cooperation between the organization’s member states.
He called for the establishment of a preventative strategy to deal with terrorism and extremist ideology in the region. “We reiterate UAE’s support for the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state and to exercise self-determination,” said Al-Nahyan.
Al-Othaimeen thanked the UAE for its hospitality and warm reception, and expressed his delight at the progress it was making in all sectors, from business and finance to culture and sport, in becoming one of the world’s most prominent nations.
He too expressed his gratitude and appreciation to King Salman’s government, highlighting its role in promoting the OIC internationally, giving it greater clout to meet its aims and grow in influence over the past 50 years.
“The secretariat, thanks to member states’ constant support, made the organization’s voice heard all over the world and achieved a qualitative leap in its activities. It went from organizing conferences to interacting with regional and international organizations, governments and civil society institutions around the globe,” he said.
Al-Othaimeen highlighted ongoing efforts to “implement the decisions of the OIC’s last summit, and follow up on issues related to Palestine, Al-Quds, Yemen, Somalia, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Mali and Nigeria.”
“The OIC is deeply concerned with Iraq’s stability, security and prosperity,” he said.

Latest updates

Organization of Islamic Cooperation foreign ministers call for tougher strategy on terrorism
0
Where We Are Going Today: Athr Gallery
0
Global summit on patient safety kicks off in Saudi Arabia
0
Lebanese government faces first public dispute between Future Movement and Hezbollah
0
Daesh teenager Shamima Begum moved from Syria camp after death threats
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.