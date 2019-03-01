Massive sandstorm envelops Riyadh’s skyline with dust

RIYADH: A massive sandstorm hit Riyadh on Friday, enveloping the Saudi capital’s skyline with heavy dust caused by strong winds that hampered visibility.
The traffic department has advised motorists to drive slowly, exercise restraint and use headlights as darkness enveloped the main roads in the thick blanket of the storm.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense has told residents of Riyadh to avoid going to picnic spots in sands at the weekend in case of blinding sandstorms.
As sandstorms can cause sneezing and breathing problems, people with respiratory problems were advised to avoid going outside where possible.
Wind speeds of 30 km per hour were recorded on Friday afternoon.
Though not infrequent at this time of year, the blinding sandstorm created unfavorable conditions, with maximum temperatures of 21 degrees Celsius and minimum of 8 degrees Celsius.
The relative humidity was pegged at 22 percent, making the weather otherwise warm during the outgoing winter season.
