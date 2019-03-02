You are here

Sudan's Al-Bashir hands party leadership to new deputy

Al-Bashir hands powers as head of the Sudan’s ruling party to new deputy. (AFP)
Updated 02 March 2019
AFP
Sudan's Al-Bashir hands party leadership to new deputy

  • Al-Bashir appointed Harun as his deputy party chief last week as part of a top-level reshuffle in the face of ongoing protests
Updated 02 March 2019
AFP
KHARTOUM: Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir has handed his powers as chief of the country’s ruling party to his newly appointed deputy, the party said late Thursday, weeks into protests against Al-Bashir’s rule.

The move came after Al-Bashir last week imposed a year-long state of emergency and dissolved the government in a bid to quell demonstrations and deadly clashes that have rocked the country since December.

“President Omar Al-Bashir has transferred his authority as chief of the party to Ahmed Harun,” the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) said in a statement.

“Harun will serve as the acting chief of NCP until the party’s next general convention, where a new president of the party will be elected.”

Announcing the changes last Friday, he said he was now adopting a neutral stance toward all parties, but did not categorically say he would quit as NCP chief. 

An analyst said the NCP statement was vague.

“There’s no explicit indication that he is actually stepping down as party chief,” said Murithi Mutiga of Brussels-based think tank International Crisis Group (ICG).

“This is a further demonstration of the division within the top ranks of the ruling party,” he added.

“There are voices within the ruling party that recognize that there is a major crisis and it will not be enough to suppress the uprising with repression.”

Al-Bashir appointed Harun as his deputy party chief last week as part of a top-level reshuffle in the face of ongoing protests.

The NCP has an overwhelming majority in Parliament, and according to its charter, the chief of the party becomes its candidate in presidential elections.

The next presidential election in Sudan is scheduled for 2020.

The NCP was formed a few years after Al-Bashir swept to power in 1989, and has been party chief ever since. But protesters have staged regular demonstrations across Sudan since December, calling on Al-Bashir to step down.

He declared a year-long state of emergency across the country last week after an initial crackdown failed to suppress the protests.

Al-Bashir also dissolved the federal and provincial governments, appointing 16 officers from the army and two from the feared National Intelligence and Security Service as governors of the country’s 18 provinces.

He has pushed on with top-level changes to his administration, including sacking his long-time ally and first Vice President Bakri Hassen Saleh, who was replaced by Gen. Awad Ibnouf.

Al-Bashir also ordered the creation of special emergency courts to investigate violations during the state of emergency. 

On Thursday, eight protesters were sentenced to jail by emergency courts in Khartoum for participating in unauthorized rallies earlier in the day, the tribunals’ first such rulings.

Officials say 31 people have died in protest-related violence so far, while Human Rights Watch says at least 51 people have been killed.

Protests first erupted over a government decision to triple the price of bread, but swiftly escalated into demonstrations against Al-Bashir’s rule.

Topics: Sudan

0
Chemical weapons watchdog says chlorine was used in Douma

In this Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo, people stand in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria. (AP)
Updated 58 min 23 sec ago
AP
Chemical weapons watchdog says chlorine was used in Douma

  • The findings confirmed an interim OPCW report released last July saying that traces of chlorine were found
  • Russia, which backs Assad, rejected the report and said the attack was “staged” by Syrian rescue volunteers known as the White Helmets
Updated 58 min 23 sec ago
AP
THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The global chemical weapons watchdog said Friday it found “reasonable grounds” that chlorine was used as a weapon in a deadly attack on the Syrian town of Douma last year.
The determination was contained in a detailed report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ fact finding mission that investigated the April 7, 2018 attack. Medical workers said at the time that the attack killed more than 40 people.
The mission’s mandate does not include laying blame.
In a statement, the OPCW said the mission visited Douma, analyzed samples taken from the scene and from people affected, interviewed witnesses and studied toxicological and ballistics analyzes.
The investigators were delayed by several days from reaching the scene by security concerns, leading to fears that evidence could degrade or be cleaned up.
However, the data they eventually amassed and studied provided “reasonable grounds that the use of a toxic chemical as a weapon” took place, the OPCW said.
“This toxic chemical contained reactive chlorine. The toxic chemical was likely molecular chlorine.”
Survivors reached by The Associated Press in the aftermath of the attack said they were overwhelmed by the smell of chlorine on the night of April 7. Activists said many of the dead were found with foam around their mouths, an indicator for suffocation. Medical workers said they treated symptoms including difficulty breathing and fainting.
The United States, Britain and France blamed Syrian government forces and launched punitive airstrikes. Syria denied responsibility.
Douma was the final target of the government’s sweeping campaign to seize back control of the eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus from rebels after seven years of revolt. Militants gave up the town days after the alleged attack.
The OPCW said the report has been sent to the United Nations Security Council.
Russia, a staunch ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, rejected claims that Syria was responsible for the attack and even brought what it called witnesses to The Hague to describe their experiences.
In a tweet Friday, the Russian embassy in The Hague said the OPCW reached its finding, “in spite of all the evidence presented by Russia, Syria, and even British journalists that the Douma incident is no more than ‘White helmets’ staged provocation.”
A joint investigative mechanism between the United Nations and OPCW, set up in 2015, was responsible for apportioning blame, but it was disbanded after Russia vetoed an extension of its mandate at the UN Security Council. Moscow claimed the team was not professional or objective in its investigations.
The team accused Syria of using chlorine gas in at least two attacks in 2014 and 2015 and the nerve agent sarin in an aerial attack on Khan Sheikhoun in April 2017 that killed about 100 people and affected about 200 others. The latter attack led to a US airstrike on a Syrian airfield.
The team also accused the Islamic State extremist group of using mustard gas twice in 2015 and 2016.

Topics: douma chemical attack Syria

0
