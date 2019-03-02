You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Mouth Full of Blood

Author: Toni Morrison

The book is a vital new non-fiction collection from Toni Morrison — one of the most celebrated and revered writers of our time.
Throughout the book, people’s search for truth, moral integrity and expertise is met by Morrison with controlled anger, elegance and literary excellence.
Morrison (born Chloe Anthony Wofford), is an American author, editor, and professor who won the 1993 Nobel Prize in Literature.
“A Mouth Full of Blood is a powerful, erudite and essential gathering of ideas that speaks to us all,” stated a review published in goodreads.com.
Arifa Akbar, writing in a review published in The Observer, said Morrison’s “words possess a contemporary resonance, delivering unwavering truths with an intelligent rage that is almost equal to her hope.”
Spanning five decades, this collection of Morrison’s essays and speeches underscores her rage and linguistic brilliance, the review added.
Morrison’s novels are known for their epic themes, vivid dialogue, and richly detailed African American characters; among the best known are her novels The Bluest Eye, Song of Solomon, and Beloved.

What We Are Reading Today: The Third Pillar by Raghuram G. Rajan

The Third Pillar is a brilliant and far-seeing analysis of the current populist backlash against globalization.

Author Raghuram Govind Rajan is a world-class Indian economist who has also served as the 23rd governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

“Rajan offers a way to rethink the relationship between the market and civil society and argues for a return to strengthening and empowering local communities as an antidote to growing despair and unrest,” stated a review published in goodreads.com.

In a recent media interview, Rajan said globalization has taken decision-making away from the community, and urged governments to decentralize powers in favor of more localized governance structures.

“Communities are conceding power to bigger governments and bigger companies as a result of big tech and globalization in financial markets,” 

he said.

