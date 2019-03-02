What We Are Reading Today: Mouth Full of Blood
The book is a vital new non-fiction collection from Toni Morrison — one of the most celebrated and revered writers of our time.
Throughout the book, people’s search for truth, moral integrity and expertise is met by Morrison with controlled anger, elegance and literary excellence.
Morrison (born Chloe Anthony Wofford), is an American author, editor, and professor who won the 1993 Nobel Prize in Literature.
“A Mouth Full of Blood is a powerful, erudite and essential gathering of ideas that speaks to us all,” stated a review published in goodreads.com.
Arifa Akbar, writing in a review published in The Observer, said Morrison’s “words possess a contemporary resonance, delivering unwavering truths with an intelligent rage that is almost equal to her hope.”
Spanning five decades, this collection of Morrison’s essays and speeches underscores her rage and linguistic brilliance, the review added.
Morrison’s novels are known for their epic themes, vivid dialogue, and richly detailed African American characters; among the best known are her novels The Bluest Eye, Song of Solomon, and Beloved.