New cancer-causing toxin found in recalled blood pressure pills

The FDA also said it is working to develop testing methods to detect other cancer-causing impurities. (Shutterstock)
Updated 02 March 2019
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US health regulators said on Friday a third cancer-causing toxin was found in some blood pressure pills recalled by India’s Hetero Labs Ltd. a day earlier, adding to a global recall of commonly used drugs to treat hypertension.
The US Food and Drug Administration is also looking into whether these types of impurities could be found in other classes of drugs, a spokeswoman for the regulator said.
The toxin, N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid (NMBA), identified in 87 lots of Hetero’s losartan potassium pills, was not found in medicines that were previously recalled by a number of drugmakers.
The FDA said Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expanding its voluntary recall to include 114 additional lots of losartan-containing medication due to unacceptable amounts of NMBA in the losartan manufactured by Hetero Labs.
Global authorities have been clamping down on sales of some blood pressure medicines as they are suspected to be tainted with two probable carcinogens — N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) and N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).
The drugs, including losartan, belong to a class of widely used medicines for treating high blood pressure called angiotensin II receptor blockers, or ARBs. Some generic versions of other ARBs, such as valsartan and irbesartan, have also been recalled.
The FDA said increased risk of cancer in patients exposed to the new impurity, NMBA, appeared to be the same as those exposed to NDMA, but less than the risk from NDEA.
The recalls began last year after regulators said ingredients used by Chinese manufacturer Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals Co. to produce valsartan contained cancer-causing impurities.
Since then, generic drugmakers such as Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical and Novartis’ Sandoz have recalled products containing the tainted ingredients.
In January, the FDA warned of the possibility of additional shortages of hypertension drugs in the United States due to the recalls.
The FDA also said it is working to develop testing methods to detect other cancer-causing impurities.

Canada appeals court upholds landmark tobacco ruling

Imperial Tobacco spokesman Eric Gagnon speaks to the media after the Quebec Court of Appeal's decision to uphold a Superior Court ruling in two class-action lawsuits against three tobacco companies, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Montreal. (AP)
Updated 02 March 2019
AFP
MONTREAL: Quebec’s appeals court on Friday upheld a historic ruling ordering three tobacco firms to pay Can$15.5 billion ($11.6 billion) to smokers in the Canadian province who claimed they were never warned about the health risks associated with smoking.
Imperial Tobacco Canada, a subsidiary of British American Tobacco, Rothmans Benson & Hedges and JTI-MacDonald have one month to launch an eventual appeal before Canada’s Supreme Court.
In June 2015, the Superior Court of Quebec ruled that the three companies should pay the whopping amount to tens of thousands of smokers suffering from emphysema, lung cancer or throat cancer.
According to media reports, accruing interest will bring the final amount to more than Can$17 billion.
The two class action lawsuits behind the award, which were originally filed in 1998, affected nearly one million smokers or ex-smokers, some of whom had been consuming tobacco since the 1960s. The trial only began in March 2012.
“We are disappointed with today’s decision,” Imperial Tobacco Canada spokesman Eric Gagnon told reporters. “As the ruling in the lower court showed, Canadian consumers know the risks associated with tobacco use. We should not be held responsible.”
Lawyers for the plaintiffs meanwhile celebrated the “historic” ruling, going so far as to call it a “masterpiece.”
“The ruling reached the same conclusions as did the lower court, solidifies them and confirms that the companies conspired for 50 years to lie to the public,” one of the attorneys, Andre L’Esperance, told journalists.
“This is a total victory, on all fronts,” added his colleague Philippe Trudel.
The lower court had ruled that the companies failed in their general duty “not to cause injury to another person” and to inform their customers of the risks associated with their products.

